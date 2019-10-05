ANGLETON
Man accused of spitting on officer
A 50-year-old man arrested on a terrorist threat against a peace officer and harassing a public servant is accused of exposing himself and spitting on an officer, Assistant Police Chief Katherine Davis said.
Lestley Jackson III was at an Angleton bar near Chenango and Orange streets Thursday morning when he began causing problems, Davis said.
He went down the street at about 1 a.m. to a bus stop where an officer observed him urinating on himself and rubbing himself on a bench, Davis said.
After being arrested, Jackson threatened the officer and spit on him.
Jackson remained in the Brazoria County jail Friday. His combined bonds on charges of harassment of a police officer and terroristic threat of a peace officer, a second-degree felony, were set at $20,000.
