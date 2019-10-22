ANGLETON
OCTOBER 20
1:03 a.m., 1100 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious person.
1:25 a.m., 1300 block of Buchta Road, suspicious circumstance.
1:58 a.m., 100 block of East Mulberry Street, disturbance.
2:56 a.m., 900 block of Southside Drive, suspicious person.
3:41 a.m., 3500 block of North Downing Street, suspicious person.
8:40 a.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious circumstance.
9:31 a.m., 900 block of East Mulberry Street, theft.
10:01 a.m., First block of Harvest Glen Drive, theft.
6:13 p.m., 2800 block of South Velasco Street, suspicious circumstance.
6:28 p.m., 200 block of Gulf Street, threats.
8:49 p.m., 1900 block of West FM 523, suspicious vehicle.
9:16 p.m., 300 block of West Henderson Road, trespassing.
9:39 p.m., 2400 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious subject.
10:50 p.m., 1400 block of Henderson Road, suspicious circumstance.
11:22 p.m., 2300 block of East Mulberry Street, verbal disturbance.
11:24 p.m., 400 block of East Orange Street, verbal disturbance.
OCTOBER 21
12:00 a.m., 2600 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious vehicle.
12:07 a.m., 200 block of Anglewood Court, suspicious circumstance.
2:31 a.m., 1700 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious vehicle.
3:14 a.m., 2600 block of South Velasco Street, suspicious vehicle.
7:22 a.m., 1900 block of West FM 523, minor accident.
8:45 a.m., North Freeway 288/CR 44 Ramp, minor accident.
FREEPORT
OCTOBER 20
7:57 a.m., CR 723/1495, suspicious circumstance.
3:16 p.m., 400 block of Sailfish Drive, suspicious subject.
7:23 p.m., 900 block of North Avenue J, criminal mischief.
LAKE JACKSON
OCTOBER 20
5:49 a.m., 500 block of East Highway 332/West Plantation Drive, reckless driver.
6:40 a.m., 100 block of Post Oak Street, suspicious activity.
10:21 a.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, reckless driver.
1:26 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, reckless driver.
5:04 p.m., 100 block of East Highway 332/Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious person.
5:33 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, suspicious person.
11:24 p.m., 100 block of Lake Road, threats.
11:34 p.m., 500 block of Elm Street, disorderly conduct.
OCTOBER 21
12:15 a.m., 90 block of Lake Road, suspicious activity.
