ANGLETON
FEBRUARY 28
12:48 a.m., Sebesta Road/West Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
12:56 a.m., 100 block of North Parrish Street, suspicious vehicle.
3:47 a.m., 1100 block of North Velasco Street, driving while intoxicated.
9:50 a.m., 600 block of East Mulberry Street, theft.
12:09 p.m., South 288 Freeway/CR 220, reckless driving.
2:26 p.m., 1200 block of San Felipe Road, narcotics.
3:05 p.m., 1300 block of Buchta Road, theft.
3:24 p.m., 2300 block of West Mulberry Street, reckless driving.
4:11 p.m., East Mulberry Street/FM 523, minor accident.
4:34 p.m., 200 block of East Wilkins Street, suspicious circumstance.
5:08 p.m., East Mulberry Street/East Cedar Street, minor accident.
5:43 p.m., 300 block of East Phillips Road, suspicious circumstance.
6:05 p.m., 100 block of Tigner Drive, minor accident.
8:44 p.m., East Mulberry Street/Hospital Drive, minor accident.
CLUTE
FEBRUARY 28
7:28 p.m., 100 block of West Bernard Street, suspicious vehicle.
FEBRUARY 29
12:30 a.m., 800 block of Stratton Ridge Road, suspicious vehicle.
1:18 a.m., 700 block of Highway 288-B, suspicious person.
1:28 a.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, disturbance.
2:20 a.m., 1400 block of West Highway 332, reckless driving.
FREEPORT
FEBRUARY 28
3:15 p.m., 1700 block of North Avenue K, public intoxication.
10:53 p.m., first block of North Avenue A, hit and run.
LAKE JACKSON
FEBRUARY 28
6:57 a.m., 600 block of Highway 332 East, minor accident.
7:40 a.m., 100 block of Magnolia Street/Azalea Street, minor accident.
8:20 a.m., 400 block of Highway 332 East, disorderly conduct.
8:31 a.m., 200 block of Lake Road/Highway 332 West, suspicious activity.
9:31 a.m., 100 block of Nasturtium Street, forgery/ counterfeit.
10:05 a.m., 400 block of Highway 332 East, disorderly conduct.
12:05 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288/FM 2004, reckless driving.
12:58 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332 West, theft.
1:24 p.m., 100 block of Ash Lane, suspicious activity.
2:30 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, disorderly conduct.
5:08 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, forgery/counterfeit.
5:36 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332 East, minor accident.
5:38 p.m., 300 block of Caladium Street, suspicious person.
6:09 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, public intoxication.
6:44 p.m., 400 block of Highway 288, major accident.
6:48 p.m., 400 block of Highway 288, fire.
9:04 p.m., 100 block of Circle Way, suspicious person.
9:58 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, disorderly conduct.
11:09 p.m., 500 block of That Way, disorderly conduct.
FEBRUARY 29
12:01 a.m., 100 block of This Way, disorderly conduct.
12:23 a.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, theft.
2:55 a.m., 100 block of Marigold Street, disorderly conduct.
3:08 a.m., 200 block of Parking Way, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
FEBRUARY 28
2:10 p.m., 300 block of East Clay Street, forgery.
8:39 p.m., 800 block of South Columbia Drive, accident.
9:46 p.m., 600 block of South Gray Street, theft.
