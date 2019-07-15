ANGLETON
JULY 13
1:03 a.m., 900 block of South Downing Street, suspicious vehicle.
1:12 a.m., 800 block of Akers Street, suspicious circumstance.
1:30 a.m., 800 block of Shady Lane, disturbance.
2:42 a.m., 2300 block of West Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
5:33 a.m., 2200 block of East Mulberry Street, reckless driving.
9:17 a.m., Highway 288 and FM 523, reckless driving.
8:29 p.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, harassment.
8:47 p.m., Highway 288 North, reckless driving.
9:46 p.m., 700 block of West Mulberry Street, suspicious person.
10:12 p.m., 800 block of West Live Oak Street, suspicious circumstance.
11:06 p.m., 1300 block of Buchta Road, noise complaint.
CLUTE
JULY 13
3:22 p.m., 900 block of Meyers Street, disturbance.
5:24 p.m., 800 block of Pin Money Drive, disturbance.
5:59 p.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, noise complaint.
6:22 p.m., Highway 332, reckless driving.
9:11 p.m., 500 block of Charlotte Street, disturbance.
10:13 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, noise complaint.
11:09 p.m., 200 block of Dixie Drive, noise complaint.
JULY 14
12:10 a.m., 400 block of East Main Street, disturbance.
12:35 a.m., 200 block of North Lazy Lane, suspicious person.
2:37 a.m., 400 block of Riley Street, suspicious vehicle.
3:05 a.m., 1000 block of George Street, disturbance.
5:38 a.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
7:21 a.m., 100 block of South Main Street, theft.
11:28 a.m., 600 block of North Highway 288-B, reckless driving.
FREEPORT
JULY 13
12:17 a.m., 1700 block of West 6th Street, disturbance.
8:25 p.m., Travis Lane, reckless driving.
10:42 p.m., Highway 36 and South Brazosport Boulevard, minor accident.
LAKE JACKSON
JULY 13
5:01 a.m., 100 block of Coffee Lane, suspicious activity.
9:52 a.m., 500 block of Highway 288, reckless driving.
10:59 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, theft.
11:48 a.m., 500 block of Wisteria Street, criminal mischief.
12:48 p.m., 500 block of Wisteria Street, robbery.
1:30 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332 East and Plantation Drive, minor accident.
1:39 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332 West, minor accident.
2:09 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332 West, theft.
2:46 p.m., 300 block of Chestnut Street, suspicious activity.
2:46 p.m., 100 block of Sage Street, suspicious activity.
4:27 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, theft.
4:40 p.m., 300 block of Highway 332 East and Oak Drive, reckless driving.
