ANGLETON
DECEMBER 31
12:28 a.m., Noreda Street/Dumars Drive, suspicious circumstance.
2:02 a.m., Highway 288/CR 220, driving while intoxicated.
7:53 a.m., 1000 block of Chevy Chase Street, verbal disturbance.
8:22 a.m., 400 block of West Orange Street, theft.
10:58 a.m., 2800 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious circumstance.
12:54 p.m., 1400 block of South Bluebonnet Lane, fraud.
1:29 p.m., North Highway 288/FM 523, reckless driving.
2:44 p.m., 700 block of McBride Parkway, narcotics.
3:17 p.m., 1400 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious circumstance.
4:16 p.m., 1700 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious circumstance.
4:21 p.m., West FM 1462/568, major accident.
5:27 p.m., 2600 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious circumstance.
CLUTE
DECEMBER 31
12:32 p.m., 90 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious person.
12:39 p.m., 100 block of Cannon Street, assault.
2:13 p.m., 500 block of South Main Street, theft.
2:27 p.m., 200 block of Wayne Drive, suspicious circumstance.
3:10 p.m., 1400 block of Highway 332, accident.
3:12 p.m., 200 block of Stratton Ridge Road, criminal mischief.
3:54 p.m., 800 block of West Plantation Drive, theft.
3:56 p.m., Highway 288-B, accident.
5:31 p.m., 200 block of Hargett Street, suspicious vehicle.
6:14 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, shots fired.
6:14 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, assault.
6:49 p.m., 100 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious vehicle.
8:49 p.m., 800 block of Stratton Ridge Road, suspicious vehicle.
9:54 p.m., 1000 block of Highway 332, suspicious vehicle.
10:26 p.m., 100 block of East Parkview Street, suspicious vehicle.
10:53 p.m., 1100 block of Meyers Street, shots fired.
10:56 p.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, suspicious circumstance.
JANUARY 1
12:17 a.m., Kyle Road/Highway 288-B, shots fired.
12:17 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, fire.
1:12 a.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, suspicious person.
2:48 a.m., CR 288, reckless driving.
5:43 a.m., 1000 block of West Plantation Drive, threats.
FREEPORT
DECEMBER 31
10:19 a.m., Levee Road, theft.
4:13 p.m., 800 block of Avenue C, assault.
LAKE JACKSON
DECEMBER 31
8:51 a.m., 100 block of Eucalyptus Street, burglary.
12:17 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332 West, minor accident.
1:11 p.m., 500 block of Highway 288, reckless driving.
2:06 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 East/Oyster Creek Drive, fire.
2:12 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288/Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious activity.
2:33 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, minor accident.
2:39 p.m., 100 block of Lake Road/This Way, major accident.
3:03 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, disorderly conduct.
5:51 p.m., 100 block of Cactus Street, burglary.
7:41 p.m., 100 block of Wood Land, fire.
7:44 p.m., first block of Candlewood Court, fire.
8:01 p.m., 400 block of Southern Oaks Drive, disorderly conduct.
8:08 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, driving while intoxicated.
8:13 p.m., 100 block of Bayou Road, fire.
8:18 p.m., 600 block of Oyster Creek Drive, public intoxication.
8:33 p.m., first block of Cayenne Common, disorderly conduct.
8:59 p.m., 100 block of Walnut Street, disorderly conduct.
9:04 p.m., 100 block of Corkwood Street, disorderly conduct.
9:08 p.m., 100 block of Persimmon Lane, disorderly conduct.
10:03 p.m., 100 block of Eucalyptus Street, suspicious activity.
10:34 p.m., 100 block of Bumelia Street, disorderly conduct.
JANUARY 1
Midnight, first block of Walnut Court/Walnut Street, disorderly conduct.
Midnight, 100 block of Huisache Street, disorderly conduct.
12:02 a.m., 100 block of Hyacinth Street, disorderly conduct.
12:06 a.m., 100 block of Cactus Street, disorderly conduct.
12:12 a.m., 100 block of Holly Street, disorderly conduct.
12:14 a.m., 400 block of East Plantation Drive, disorderly conduct.
12:19 a.m., 200 block of Larkspur Street, disorderly conduct.
12:37 a.m., 400 block of Highway 332 East, public intoxication.
12:31 a.m., 400 block of East Plantation Drive, suspicious person.
12:45 a.m., 700 block of Winding Way, disorderly conduct.
12:52 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, driving while intoxicated.
1:10 a.m., 100 block of Lake Road, disorderly conduct.
2:18 a.m., 100 of Honeysuckle Street, disorderly conduct.
2:50 a.m., 200 block of Old Angleton Road, reckless driving.
4:15 a.m., 300 block of Poppy Street, suspicious person.
