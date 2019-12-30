ANGLETON
DECEMBER 28
1:07 a.m., 700 block of South Anderson Street, suspicious circumstance.
1:44 a.m., 1700 block of Henderson Road, suspicious vehicle.
2:28 a.m., 200 block of West Munson Street, disturbance.
4:26 a.m., 1400 block of Henderson Road, verbal disturbance.
8:49 a.m., First block of Harvest Glen Drive, suspicious circumstance.
2:13 p.m., 1000 block of South Velasco Street, threats.
3:50 p.m., 1900 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious circumstance.
6:01 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, fraud.
7:23 p.m., 1000 block of Robinhood Lane, threats.
7:57 p.m., 2900 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious person.
8:04 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, theft.
9:34 p.m., 1700 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious circumstance.
10:18 p.m., 700 block of East Murray Street verbal disturbance.
11:14 p.m., 700 block of Bates Park Road, suspicious vehicle.
CLUTE
DECEMBER 28
1:26 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
7:06 p.m., 500 block of Stratton Ridge Road, disturbance.
7:27 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
DECEMBER 29
12:38 a.m., 1000 block of Highway 332, disturbance.
1:14 a.m., 90 block of North Dixie Drive, suspicious vehicle.
2:16 a.m., 200 block of Smith Street, suspicious person.
3:08 a.m., 600 block of Highland Park, accident.
FREEPORT
DECEMBER 28
12:55 a.m., 1600 block of Highway 332, physical disturbance.
2:18 a.m., 200 block of South Gulf Boulevard, assault.
3:32 p.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, theft.
6:50 p.m., 1600 block of North Avenue J, criminal mischief.
9:30 p.m., North Brazosport Boulevard/Yellowstone, reckless driver.
LAKE JACKSON
DECEMBER 28
10:22 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
12:55 p.m., Oak Drive/Highway 332, reckless driver.
1:19 p.m., 100 block of Indian Warrior Trail, disorderly conduct.
3:01 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, criminal mischief.
5:27 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
5:44 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
6:33 p.m., Highway 332/Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious activity.
7:45 p.m., 400 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
8:45 p.m., 100 block of Cactus Street, disorderly conduct.
9:21 p.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, disorderly conduct.
11:06 p.m., 200 block of Pine Street, disorderly conduct.
DECEMBER 29
1:39 a.m., 90 block of Lake Road, suspicious activity.
2:24 a.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious person.
3:12 a.m., 400 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
4:09 a.m., 200 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
DECEMBER 28
9:06 a.m., 100 block of East Brazos Avenue, suspicious circumstance.
10:27 p.m., 800 block of South 17th Street, suspicious circumstance.
DECEMBER 29
2:53 a.m., 700 block of South Columbia, reckless driver.
