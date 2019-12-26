ANGLETON
DECEMBER 24
12:38 a.m., 100 block of West Miller Street, suspicious vehicle.
2 a.m., first block of Ranch House Loop, suspicious vehicle.
4:01 a.m., 500 block of Thomas J Wright Street, criminal trespassing.
8:35 a.m., 1900 block of South Front Street, minor accident.
9:10 a.m., 2800 block of North Velasco Street, non-family disturbance.
10:44 a.m., 300 block of North Columbia Street, burglary.
2:12 p.m., 1700 block of Henderson Road, criminal mischief.
2:29 p.m., 2900 block of North Velasco Street, non-family disturbance.
4:20 p.m., 300 block of West Henderson Road, fire.
5:28 p.m., 10 block of Artic Street, harassment.
6 p.m., North Downing Street/Molina Drive, reckless driving.
6:02 p.m., 500 block of West Orange Street, harassment.
6:10 p.m., 2100 block of East Mulberry Street, reckless driving.
7:14 p.m., 100 block of Bastrop Street, theft.
8:21 p.m., 2700 block of North Velasco Street, minor accident.
8:32 p.m., first block of Jasmine Court, fraud.
9:32 p.m., 1700 block of Henderson Road, minor accident.
10:17 p.m., 14900 block of FM 523, major accident.
11:38 p.m., 400 block of East Peach Street, shots fired.
CLUTE
DECEMBER 24
5:22 p.m., 1000 block of North Highway 288-B, reckless driving.
7:09 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, shots fired.
7:19 p.m., Highway 288-B, reckless driving.
7:42 p.m., 1000 block of West Plantation Drive, accident.
11:56 p.m., 200 block of Brazosport Boulevard, suspicious person.
DECEMBER 25
1:20 a.m., East River Drive/Kyle Road, suspicious person.
2:20 a.m., 200 block of North Lazy Lane, suspicious person.
2:27 a.m., Lois Street/McKee Street, suspicious person.
3:05 a.m., 200 block of Dixie Drive, disturbance.
6:42 a.m., Highway 288-B/Stratton Ridge Road, accident.
FREEPORT
DECEMBER 24
3:16 a.m., Avenue B/Jackson Street, driving while intoxicated.
9:29 p.m., first block of Maple Street, public intoxication.
LAKE JACKSON
DECEMBER 24
5:37 a.m., 100 block of Eucalyptus Street, suspicious activity.
6:35 a.m., 100 block of Holly Street, disorderly conduct.
6:58 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, minor accident.
10:35 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, disorderly conduct.
10:47 a.m., 100 block of East Plantation Drive, minor accident.
10:55 a.m., 300 block of FM 2004, forgery counterfeit.
12:12 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, minor accident.
2:00 p.m., 100 block of Pin Oak Street/Sycamore Street, minor accident.
2:15 p.m., 300 block of Mimosa Street, burglary.
3:11 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, minor accident.
3:53 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, minor accident.
5 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 East/Oyster Creek Drive, reckless driving.
5:19 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, suspicious person.
5:22 p.m., 100 block of Papaya Street/Lake Road, minor accident.
5:57 p.m., 200 block of Jasmine Street, suspicious activity.
7:13 p.m., 100 block of Cotton Drive, disorderly conduct.
8:16 p.m., 400 block of Huisache Street, major accident.
9:32 p.m., 100 block of Teakwood Street, suspicious activity.
11:50 p.m., 200 block of Any Way, disorderly conduct.
DECEMBER 25
2:54 a.m., 200 block of Oak Drive, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
3:06 a.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct with weapons.
4:25 a.m., 400 block of Center Way/Elm Street, suspicious person.
WEST COLUMBIA
DECEMBER 24
11:02 a.m., 800 block of East Brazos Avenue, suspicious circumstance.
3:29 p.m., 800 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious person.
4:08 p.m., 200 block of CR 875, fire.
7:59 p.m., 500 block of East Brazos Avenue, suspicious vehicle.
11:56 p.m., 600 block of East Bernard Street, suspicious person.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.