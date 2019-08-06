ANGLETON
AUGUST 4
1:45 a.m., 100 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious person.
2:52 a.m., North Tinsley Street and Northridge Drive, suspicious vehicle.
11:51 a.m., 100 block of North Rock Island Street, verbal disturbance.
2:14 p.m., 500 block of Rice Street, suspicious circumstance.
7:38 p.m., 500 block of Pecan Street, theft.
9:18 p.m., 1200 block of Laurel Loop Drive, suspicious vehicle.
AUGUST 5
4:47 a.m., 2200 block of East Mulberry Street, verbal disturbance.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
AUGUST 2
1:51 a.m., 100 block of East Mulberry Street, aggravated assault.
5:46 a.m., Highway 288 and FM 523, reckless driver.
7:48 a.m., FM 521 and CR 56, minor accident.
10:05 a.m., 700 block of FM 523, threat.
11:14 a.m., 2600 block of CR 284, aggravated assault.
11:44 a.m., 5000 block of FM 2611, suspicious person.
12:54 p.m., 100 block of CR 870G, disturbance.
1:11 p.m., CR 94 and FM 518, minor accident.
2:17 p.m., 7500 block of CR 684C, theft.
3:16 p.m., 1500 block of CR 797, fraud.
4:43 p.m., 15300 block of FM 2004, major accident.
5:00 p.m., 9700 block of Carver Drive, theft.
6:23 p.m., CR 58 and Oak Crest Parkway, hit and run.
7:45 p.m., 18700 block of Baughman Street, disturbance.
8:34 p.m., 1000 block of Smith Road, threat.
9:42 p.m., 4400 block of Kirby Drive, suspicious circumstance.
10:07 p.m., CR 687 and Highway 288-B, narcotics.
10:52 p.m., Highway 6 and Grand Boulevard, major accident.
AUGUST 3
12:09 a.m., 2300 block of Bandera Drive, fraud.
3:50 a.m., 12700 block of Rio Bravo Street, criminal mischief.
7:39 a.m., CR 290 and Highway 288, suspicious vehicle.
9:47 a.m., 3300 block of Spindletop Court, aggravated assault.
10:52 a.m., Highway 6 and CR 48, reckless driver.
12:06 p.m., 6700 block of Ella Street, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
1:23 p.m., 20800 block of Highway 35, fire.
3:22 p.m., Highway 35 and CR 46, suspicious person.
4:22 p.m., 100 block of Petter Road, suspicious circumstance.
5:15 p.m., 600 block of Johnston Drive, criminal mischief.
6:55 p.m., 7700 block of CR 587E, minor accident.
8:11 p.m., 7700 block of CR 383, threat.
9:40 p.m., free beach, assault.
10:26 p.m., 300 block of North Lake Drive, hit and run.
AUGUST 4
12:12 a.m., 100 block of CR 146, suspicious circumstance.
2:29 a.m., 10300 block of CR 909, prowler.
3:59 a.m., 100 block of Woodland Road, assault.
9:56 a.m., 3100 block of Autumnjoy Drive, credit card abuse.
11:09 a.m., 5000 block of Wickwillow Lane, theft.
1:30 p.m., 400 block of Nottingham Lane, theft.
4:44 p.m., 3300 block of Spindletop Court, aggravated assault.
4:51 p.m., 14500 block of CR 944, missing person.
7:12 p.m., 100 block of CR 146, assault.
9:36 p.m., 2800 block of Verde Valley Drive, suspicious person.
11:25 p.m., 19600 block of Chigger Creek Drive, assault.
CLUTE
AUGUST 4
12:39 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, threats.
2:29 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstance.
5:27 p.m., 500 block of North Highway 288-B, fraud.
7:23 p.m., 1000 block of West Plantation Drive, fire.
11:09 p.m., 300 block of Hackberry Street, burglary of a vehicle.
AUGUST 5
1:42 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, shots fired.
4:00 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, reckless driving.
8:48 a.m., 400 block of West Plantation Drive, theft.
FREEPORT
AUGUST 4
1:01 a.m., 1600 block of Highway 332 East, physical disturbance.
9:34 a.m., 4200 block of Highway 332, suspicious circumstance.
LAKE JACKSON
AUGUST 4
10:33 a.m., Highway 332 and Oak Drive, major accident.
12:50 p.m., 100 block of Nasturtium Street, suspicious person.
2:52 p.m., 200 block of Sleepy Hollow Drive, reckless driver.
3:09 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, suspicious person.
5:08 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
6:44 p.m., 1800 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, reckless driver.
10:28 p.m., 200 block of Carnation Street, disorderly conduct.
WEST COLUMBIA
AUGUST 4
9:21 a.m., 200 block of East Brazos Avenue, suspicious circumstance.
10:26 p.m., 600 block of South Columbia, suspicious circumstance.
