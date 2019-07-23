ANGLETON
JULY 21
12:26 a.m., Pacific Street and Shanks Road, suspicious vehicle.
3:46 a.m., 100 block of Deborah K Drive, suspicious person.
7:39 a.m., 2300 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious person.
12:51 p.m., 200 block of Farrer Street, verbal disturbance.
3:14 p.m., 1900 block of East Mulberry Street, verbal disturbance.
4:40 p.m., first block of Stadium Drive, suspicious circumstance.
8:27 p.m., South Front Road and West Phillips Road, reckless driver.
9:32 p.m., 900 block of East Myrtle Street, suspicious vehicle.
JULY 22
2:35 a.m., 100 block of Dickey Street, suspicious vehicle.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JULY 19
2:23 a.m., 2200 block of Mars Road, suspicious vehicle.
3:30 a.m., FM 1462 and highway 288, aggravated assault.
7:21 a.m., Highway 288 and CR 45, suspicious vehicle.
8:40 a.m., Highway 6 and CR 99, suspicious person.
9:16 a.m., 300 block of Silver Leaf Street, fraud.
10:30 a.m., 3500 block of CR 245, harassment.
11:28 a.m., 100 block of Cossin Road, aggravated assault.
12:57 p.m., 2900 block of CR 48, identity theft.
1:48 p.m., 7400 block of Stone Arbor Lane, theft.
2:30 p.m., 8300 block of CR 860, aggravated assault.
3:14 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, aggravated assault.
4:01 p.m., 200 block of West Fourth Street, aggravated assault.
5:12 p.m., 20400 block of McCormick Drive, harassment.
6:15 p.m., CR 128 and Highway 35, hit and run.
8:08 p.m., FM 2004 and Highway 288-B, aggravated assault.
8:12 p.m., 7500 block of Jimmy Phillips Boulevard, aggravated assault.
9:47 p.m., 13200 block of Martin Lane, fire.
11:15 p.m., 20100 block of FM 523, aggravated assault.
JULY 20
12:47 a.m., 9800 block of Garnet Springs Drive, prowler.
2:50 a.m., 8200 block of Tye Lane, disturbance.
3:53 a.m., CR 687 and Highway 288-B, suspicious vehicle.
5:33 a.m., 8900 block of FM 1462 fire.
9:56 a.m., 23100 block of CR 601, disturbance.
11:19 a.m., 200 block of CR 687, theft.
12:52 p.m., Calhoun Street and CR 171, suspicious person.
1:13 p.m., 2300 block of CR 315, theft.
3:07 p.m., CR 171 and FM 2917, suspicious person.
5:06 p.m., 5200 block of CR 583A, disturbance.
6:42 p.m., Highway 288 and CR 45, minor accident.
7:13 p.m., FM 521 and CR 44, aggravated assault.
8:24 p.m., 20100 block of Highway 6, aggravated assault.
9:08 p.m., CR 257 and Access 4, major accident.
10:29 p.m., West South Street and Tracy Lynn Lane, disturbance.
11:46 p.m., 700 block of Pine Street, suspicious circumstance.
JULY 21
1:08 a.m., 2900 block of CR 5, suspicious vehicle.
3:10 a.m., Highway 6 and Corporate Drive, suspicious person.
7:28 a.m., Magnolia Parkway and Highway 288, minor accident.
9:46 a.m., 1500 block of CR 144, reckless driver.
10:16 a.m., 1000 block of CR 257, theft.
11:21 a.m., 12600 block of Rio Comal Lane, disturbance.
12:58 p.m., 3900 block of CR 48, disturbance.
2:05 p.m., 3700 block of CR 101C, harassment.
4:27 p.m., 500 block of North Main Street, theft.
5:25 p.m., 9900 block of Garnet Falls Drive, missing person.
5:40 p.m., Highway 36 and CR 11, major accident.
6:19 p.m., CR 257 and Bay Avenue, fire.
7:34 p.m., 100 block of CR 932, theft.
9:47 p.m., 100 block of CR 454A, suspicious circumstance.
11:51 p.m., Yucca Avenue and CR 257, suspicious vehicle.
CLUTE
JULY 21
1:19 a.m., bridge before Highway 288, suspicious person.
12:24 p.m., 200 block of Dixie Drive, disturbance.
1:04 p.m., 200 block of Dixie Drive, disorderly conduct.
2:50 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
4:27 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
5:17 p.m., 100 block of West Marion Street, trespassing.
6:49 p.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, assault.
9:05 p.m., 100 block of Oak Park Drive, suspicious circumstances.
11:06 p.m., 100 block of Barbara Drive, suspicious circumstances.
JULY 22
12:28 a.m., 500 block of Highway 288, suspicious vehicle.
2:27 a.m., 1400 block of Highway 332, suspicious circumstances.
7:54 a.m., 200 block of Brazoswood Drive, suspicious person.
LAKE JACKSON
JULY 21
5:30 p.m., 100 block of Mesquite Street, suspicious activity.
5:32 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, assault.
5:44 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
5:49 p.m., 500 block of Wisteria Street, suspicious activity.
6:59 p.m., 400 block of Center Way, disorderly conduct.
7:43 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
7:51 p.m., 300 block of Ranter Lane, suspicious activity.
10:26 p.m., 500 block of Elm Street, disorderly conduct.
10:50 p.m., 100 block of FM 2004, disorderly conduct.
11:26 p.m., 900 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
11:29 p.m., Oyster Creek Drive, theft.
WEST COLUMBIA
JULY 21
5:42 p.m., Highway 36 and CR 11, accident.
