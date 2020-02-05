ANGLETON
FEBRUARY 3
9:46 a.m., 1900 block of North Downing Street, suspicious vehicle.
1:17 p.m., 600 block of North Loop 274, suspicious person.
2:46 p.m., 900 block of North Loop 274, accident.
3:14 p.m., 200 block of North Erskine Street, narcotics.
4:27 p.m., 800 block of Plantation Drive, noise.
4:58 p.m., 500 block of East Myrtle Street, criminal mischief.
5:24 p.m., Cemetery Road/South Velasco Street, reckless driver.
6:12 p.m., 400 block of West Mulberry Street, suspicious person.
6:42 p.m., East Mulberrry Street/Hospital Drive, reckless driver.
9:10 p.m., North Downing Street/Cannan Drive, reckless driver.
10:28 p.m., North Highway 288/West Mulberry Street, reckless driver.
FEBRUARY 4
12:01 a.m., South Front Street/West Phillips Road, suspicious vehicle.
2:11 a.m., 1500 block of East Mulberry Street, stabbing.
6:12 a.m., 2400 block of West Mulberry Street, reckless driver.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
FEBRUARY 1
1:20 p.m., 40100 block of Highway 288, suspicious circumstance.
1:34 p.m., 1100 block of Highway 288-B, accident.
2:02 p.m., Woodbend Drive/Nutwood Drive, accident.
2:13 p.m., 2700 block of Smith Ranch Road, accident.
2:51 p.m., 16600 block of East Sandy Meadow Drive, reckless driver.
4:48 p.m., 19200 block of CR 927-A, suspicious circumstance.
5:30 p.m., Highway 288/CR 57, accident.
6:32 p.m., 900 block of CR 219, trespassing.
6:39 p.m., 16400 block of First Street, suspicious circumstance.
9:55 p.m., 100 block of Oleary Lane, harassment.
10:02 p.m., 2400 block of CR 353, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
FEBRUARY 2
12:24 a.m., 3300 block of Silverlake Village Drive, theft.
2:08 a.m., 9300 block of Broadway Street, disturbance.
2:18 a.m., 3900 block of South Meadows Drive, noise.
3:30 a.m., 800 block of Highway 288, driving while intoxicated.
4:30 a.m., 30300 block of FM 2004, suspicious vehicle.
5:35 a.m., 1800 block of CR 344, suspicious vehicle.
9:19 a.m., 16900 block of CR 210, suspicious circumstance.
11:50 a.m., 20100 block of Highway 35, assault.
12:13 p.m., 10500 block of Broadway Street, theft.
6:03 p.m., 3000 Silverlake Village Drive, theft.
7:48 p.m., 2100 block of CR 344, suspicious circumstance.
CLUTE
FEBRUARY 3
12:35 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
2:59 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstance.
3:43 p.m., 100 block of East Plantation Drive, assault.
FEBRUARY 4
12:44 a.m., 1000 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious vehicle.
1:20 a.m., 600 block of North Highway 288-B, suspicious vehicle.
FREEPORT
FEBRUARY 3
11:58 a.m., 300 block of North Avenue B, hit and run.
3:38 p.m., 300 block of South Brazosport Boulevard, theft.
5:13 p.m., 900 block of North Avenue J, theft.
5:31 p.m., 600 block of North Avenue C, hit and run.
LAKE JACKSON
FEBRUARY 3
8:16 a.m., 300 block of Walnut Street, accident.
8:25 a.m., 900 block of East Highway 332, suspicious activity.
10:58 a.m., First block of Oak Drive, accident.
11:16 a.m., 90 block of Lake Road, suspicious activity.
2:13 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, accident.
