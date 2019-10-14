ANGLETON
OCTOBER 11
12:23 a.m., 1200 block of Cemetery Road, suspicious vehicle.
3:34 a.m., 100 block of Iden Road, suspicious vehicle.
6:20 a.m., 2800 block of Remington Street, suspicious circumstance.
8:03 a.m., 900 block of South Velasco Street, major accident.
9:52 a.m., 1300 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious person.
11:29 a.m., 400 block of West Orange Street, suspicious circumstance.
12:04 p.m., South Velasco Street/Cemetery Road, major accident.
3:11 p.m., 2300 block of South Front Street, suspicious circumstance.
8:59 p.m., North Velasco Street/Henderson Road, reckless driver.
10:17 p.m., 1100 block of North Velasco Street, minor accident.
11:16 p.m., 600 block of West Orange Street, trespassing.
OCTOBER 12
1:40 a.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious vehicle.
3:25 a.m., Highway 288/290 ramp, major accident.
7:54 a.m., first block of Campus Drive, reckless driver.
9:23 a.m., 200 block of East Wilkins Street, criminal mischief.
12:14 p.m., Highway 288/CR 44 Ramp, reckless driver.
3:30 p.m., CR 44/CR 523, reckless driver.
5:55 p.m., 500 block of Bryan Street, shots fired.
8:18 p.m., 200 block of Bald Prairie Drive, suspicious circumstance.
10:23 p.m., 2300 block of East Mulberry Street, verbal disturbance.
10:54 p.m., 1900 block of East Mulberry Street, disturbance.
CLUTE
OCTOBER 12
1:49 p.m., 100 block of Turner Street, suspicious person.
3:59 p.m., Williamsburg/Jackson Street, accident.
6:22 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, suspicious vehicle.
10:02 p.m., 600 block of Hackberry Street, fire.
11:53 p.m., 100 block of East Pecan Lane, disturbance.
OCTOBER 13
12:52 a.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, suspicious person.
1:11 a.m., 1300 block of Highway 288-B, accident.
4:49 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstance.
LAKE JACKSON
OCTOBER 11
7:10 a.m., 300 block of North Dixie Drive, minor accident.
9:31 a.m., Highway 332/Oak Drive, minor accident.
10:49 a.m., 400 block of This Way, major accident.
12:45 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
1:33 p.m., First block of Oak Drive, forgery.
1:56 p.m., Willow Drive/Old Angleton Road, reckless driver.
3:53 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
4:06 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, minor accident.
4:41 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
5:30 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
6:45 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, minor accident.
7:20 p.m., Old Angleton Road/Willow Drive, reckless driver.
9:34 p.m., 400 block of That Way, suspicious person.
11:23 p.m., Highway 332/Oak Drive, reckless driver.
OCTOBER 12
2:40 a.m., Almond Drive/Cashew, suspicious activity.
2:52 a.m., 200 block of Almond Drive, disorderly conduct.
5:35 a.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, threats.
8 a.m., 50 block of Tangerine Court, suspicious activity.
8:47 a.m., 200 block of Dewberry Drive, suspicious activity.
10:01 a.m., first block of Oak Drive, forgery.
11:15 a.m., 200 block of Poinsetta Street, major accident.
11:48 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, minor accident.
2:02 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
2:31 p.m., Highway 332/Flag Lake Drive, suspicious activity.
4:33 p.m., First block of Oak Drive, forgery.
5:11 p.m., 100 block of Nasturtium Street, suspicious activity.
6:13 p.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, narcotics investigation.
9:43 p.m., 100 block of This Way, disorderly conduct.
OCTOBER 13
1:01 a.m., 400 block of Highway 288, reckless driver.
1:23 a.m., 90 block of Lake Road, suspicious activity.
2:46 a.m., 500 block of That Way, disorderly conduct.
WEST COLUMBIA
OCTOBER 12
1:20 a.m., 600 block of South Columbia, suspicious vehicle.
7:23 a.m., 600 block of Gray Street, gunshots reported.
3:22 p.m., 700 block of Loggins Drive, harassment.
