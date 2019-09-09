ANGLETON
SEPTEMBER 7
1 a.m., 700 block of Bates Park Road, suspicious vehicle.
2:51 a.m., 600 block of East Plum Street, family disturbance.
3:24 a.m., 500 block of Sims Drive, suspicious circumstance.
3:27 a.m., 100 block of Indian Street, disturbance.
10:07 a.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, burglary.
10:37 a.m., 300 block of Evans Street, suspicious circumstance.
1:22 p.m., Highway 35/West Mulberry Street, suspicious person.
2:40 p.m., 100 block of Deborah K Drive, suspicious vehicle.
2:54 p.m., 700 block of West Live Oak Street, missing person.
4:45 p.m., 600 block of Thomas J Wright Street, fire.
8:11 p.m., 900 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious circumstance.
11:03 p.m., Highway 288/Highway 35, reckless driver.
11:36 p.m., 900 block of North Loop 274, driving while intoxicated.
CLUTE
SEPTEMBER 7
1:48 p.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
2:39 p.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, accident.
2:53 p.m., 900 block of South Shanks Street, criminal trespassing.
3:09 p.m., 900 block of Highway 332, reckless driving.
4:03 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, suspicious vehicle.
4:19 p.m., 100 block of Oak Park Drive, suspicious circumstance.
4:36 p.m., 400 block of Mobile Lane, burglary.
6:28 p.m., Highway 332 city limits, reckless driving.
7:29 p.m., 100 block of Cannon Street, reckless driving.
7:56 p.m., 600 block of Highway 288B, accident.
9:01 p.m., Highway 288B city limits, reckless driving.
10:06 p.m., 700 block of Vine Street, weapons.
11:16 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, disturbance.
SEPTEMBER 8
1:18 a.m., 200 block of West Marion Street, suspicious circumstance.
1:32 a.m., 300 block of West Brazoswood Drive, suspicious vehicle.
2:46 a.m., 1000 block of West Plantation Drive, suspicious vehicle.
4:31 a.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, suspicious circumstance.
6 a.m., 200 block of Dixie Drive, assault.
6:50 a.m., 1000 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
10:26 a.m., 1400 block of Highway 332, accident.
12:01 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, disturbance.
FREEPORT
SEPTEMBER 7
10:35 a.m., 1000 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, accident.
11:57 a.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, fraud.
8:55 p.m., 800 block of West Fifth Street, assault.
11 p.m., 400 block of West First Street, physical disturbance.
LAKE JACKSON
SEPTEMBER 7
7:12 a.m., First block of Oak Drive, suspicious activity.
8:36 a.m., 500 block of North Mahan Street, suspicious activity.
10:32 a.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, disorderly conduct.
12:26 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, disorderly conduct.
1:01 p.m., 300 block of Highway 332/Magnolia Street, minor accident.
3:16 p.m., First block of Oak Drive, threats.
6:29 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
6:30 p.m., 100 block of Mulberry Street, disorderly conduct.
7:29 p.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, suspicious person.
8:58 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 East, minor accident.
9:56 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
10:08 p.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, disorderly conduct.
10:31 p.m., 100 block of This Way, disorderly conduct.
11:06 p.m., 400 block of Highway 288, reckless driver.
11:10 p.m., 100 block of Coffee Lane, threats.
11:25 p.m., FM 2004/Old Angleton Road, driving while intoxicated.
SEPTEMBER 8
12:22 a.m., 900 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
1:59 a.m., 500 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
2:17 a.m., 400 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
3:11 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
4:21 a.m., 100 block of West Plantation Drive, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
SEPTEMBER 7
9:07 p.m., 200 block of South Ringgold Street, suspicious person.
10:52 p.m., 100 block of Bell Creek Drive, suspicious vehicle.
11:51 p.m., 1000 block of Sinclair Street, suspicious vehicle.
