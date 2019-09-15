ANGLETON
SEPTEMBER 13
4:27 P.M., North Highway 288, minor accident.
5:24 p.m., 2300 block of West Mulberry Street, minor accident.
6:57 p.m., South Morgan Street/Rice Street, suspicious circumstances.
7:04 p.m., 2900 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious person.
8:17 p.m., 200 block of East Wilkins Street, suspicious circumstances.
9:00 p.m., 1000 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious vehicle.
SEPTEMBER 14
1:08 a.m., 100 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious person.
2:27 p.m., 2300 block of West Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
CLUTE
SEPTEMBER 13
12:11 p.m., 100 block of East Parkview Street, criminal trespass.
12:20 p.m., 800 block of Highland Park, suspicious circumstances.
12:43 p.m., 100 block of East Parkview Street, criminal trespass.
3:26 p.m., 200 block of North Shanks Street, suspicious person.
3:37 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, assault.
5:49 p.m., 700 block of Arbor Street, criminal trespass.
6:23 p.m., 800 block of Highland Park, criminal trespass.
6:38 p.m., Old Angleton Road, suspicious circumstances.
8:50 p.m., 1400 block of Highway 332, reckless driving.
9:26 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
SEPTEMBER 14
1:02 a.m., 300 block of Billington Street, suspicious circumstances.
2:02 a.m., 1100 block of Maple Street, noise complaint.
2:38 p.m., 200 block of Avery Street, suspicious vehicle.
7:21 p.m., 1400 block of Highway 332, accident.
11:18 a.m., College Boulevard/Old Angleton Road, accident.
12:29 p.m., Highway 332, suspicious circumstances.
LAKE JACKSON
SEPTMEBER 13
3:55 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 East, minor accident.
5:07 p.m., 100 block of Annchusa Street, suspicious activity.
5:11 p.m., 400 block of Highway 332 East, disorderly conduct.
5:39 p.m., 700 block of Magnolia Street, theft.
5:44 p.m., 400 block of Forest Drive, burglary.
5:45 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332 West/FM 2004, minor accident.
5:45 p.m., 200 block of West Plantation Drive, theft.
6:37 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288/Oyster Creek Drive, minor accident.
8:39 p.m., 500 block of Highway 288, reckless driver.
8:53 p.m., 900 block of Highway 332 East/Garland Drive, reckless driver.
9:36 p.m., 100 block of Narcissus Street, suspicious person.
10:33 p.m., Lake Road, burglary.
10:34 p.m., 100 block of West Plantation Drive, disorderly conduct.
11:58 p.m., 200 block of Any Way, suspicious activity.
SEPTEMBER 14
12:06 a.m., 200 block of Post Oak Street, suspicious activity.
12:09 a.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, burglary.
12:37 a.m., Oak Drive/Highway 332 East, reckless driver.
1:26 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, burglary.
3:17 a.m., 200 block of Lake Road, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
SEPTEMBER 13
12:16 a.m., 500 block of Dance Drive, suspicious vehicle.
2:39 p.m., 500 block of East Brazos Avenue, suspicious circumstances.
