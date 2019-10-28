ANGLETON
OCTOBER 26
3:25 a.m., 2100 block of South Velasco Street, suspicious vehicle.
4:47 a.m., Highway 288/CR 45, reckless driver.
7:21 a.m., 1700 block of North Velasco Street, harassment.
12:57 p.m., 700 block of East Mulberry Street, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
4:51 p.m., Henderson Road/North Downing Street, reckless driver.
5:02 p.m., 200 block of West Murray Street, theft.
6:05 p.m., 1000 block of East Wilkins Street, suspicious circumstance.
8:01 p.m., 400 block of South Erskine Street, suspicious circumstance.
8:20 p.m., 2300 block of East Mulberry Street, minor accident.
10:34 p.m., 1700 block of North Velasco Street, minor accident.
CLUTE
OCTOBER 26
6:38 p.m., Stratton Ridge Road, suspicious circumstance.
7:20 p.m., 400 block of West Plantation Drive, accident.
8:15 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
OCTOBER 27
2:47 a.m., 1400 block of Highway 332, disturbance.
FREEPORT
OCTOBER 26
12:41 p.m., 1100 block of West Seventh Street, theft.
LAKE JACKSON
OCTOBER 26
9:37 a.m., 300 block of This Way, disorderly conduct.
12:37 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, minor accident.
2:12 p.m., 500 block of Sycamore Street, suspicious person.
3:30 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, minor accident.
5:25 p.m., 400 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
5:52 p.m., 400 block of Jasmine Street/Palm Lane, suspicious activity.
6:23 p.m., first block of Sultana Court, suspicious activity.
6:55 p.m., 100 block of Canna Lane, major accident.
7:20 p.m., 400 block of East Plantation Drive, major accident.
7:22 p.m., 100 block of Corkwood Street, disorderly conduct.
7:40 p.m., 100 block of Sequoia Street, suspicious person.
8:49 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
10:28 p.m., 200 block of Old Angleton Road, suspicious activity.
OCTOBER 27
12:57 a.m., 100 block of Sage Street, disorderly conduct.
1:09 a.m., first block of Lake Road, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
OCTOBER 26
12:17 a.m., 500 block of South 16th Street, suspicious vehicle.
11:35 a.m., 400 block of East Jackson Street, suspicious circumstance.
