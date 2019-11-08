ANGLETON
NOVEMBER 6
1:21 p.m., South Walker Street/South Highway 288, reckless driver.
3:17 p.m., 600 block of Prairie Lane, suspicious vehicle.
4:21 p.m., 1400 block of Buchta Road, burglary.
4:38 p.m., first block of Campus Drive, sexual assault.
6:16 p.m., 100 block of Clements Street, suspicious circumstance.
9:02 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious circumstance.
10:52 p.m., 600 block of Kyle Street, suspicious circumstance.
11:51 p.m., 600 block of West Mulberry, suspicious person.
NOVEMBER 7
12:29 a.m., 200 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
6:53 a.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, minor accident.
8:51 a.m., North Velasco Street/North Loop 274, reckless driver.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
NOVEMBER 6
1:44 a.m., 100 block of Country Oaks, suspicious circumstance.
7:59 a.m., 3800 CR 94, harassment.
8:18 a.m., 1100 block of CR 186, harassment.
8:32 a.m., 6300 block Hunters Bend, disturbance.
8:35 a.m., 200 block of East Ashley Wilson Road, disturbance.
8:59 a.m., 16300 block of FM 2004, minor accident.
9:18 a.m., 2400 block of CR 90, minor accident.
9:57 a.m., 1100 block of Colony Drive, trespassing.
10:52 a.m., 6900 block of CR 171, disturbance.
11:05 a.m., 9600 block of FM 524, trespassing.
11:10 a.m., 1400 block of Lakeland Circle, theft.
1:25 p.m., 23500 block of Highway 288, burglary of a vehicle.
1:34 p.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, weapons possession.
1:49 p.m., 18100 block of Cypress Hill Drive, theft.
2:08 p.m., 2500 block of Alexander Lane, weapons possession.
2:08 p.m., 18200 block of Cypress Hill Drive, theft.
2:45 p.m., Highway 288/East FM 1462, reckless driver.
3:41 p.m., 4700 block of West Orange Street, minor accident.
4:21 p.m., Buck Road/CR 244, disturbance.
4:23 p.m., 1400 block of West Highway 332, minor accident.
5:06 p.m., 200 block of CR 839, fraud.
5:13 p.m., 3200 block of Hereford Circle, suspicious person.
5:33 p.m., 3200 block of CR 197, fraud.
6:19 p.m., 100 block of Shark Lane, harassment.
6:36 p.m., 10100 block of Highway 35, suspicious vehicle.
6:44 p.m., 22400 block of Highway 288, hit and run.
6:48 p.m., 23400 block of Highway 6, hit and run.
6:52 p.m., 15000 block of Quail Ridge Road, harassment.
6:55 p.m., Highway 35/FM 521, suspicious vehicle.
7:21 p.m., 15000 block of Highway 6, disturbance.
7:28 p.m., 8000 block of Over Street, trespassing.
8:22 p.m., 15000 block of Quail Ridge Road, harassment.
8:49 p.m., 18700 block of Baughman Street, suspicious circumstance.
10:05 p.m., 1000 block of CR 146, suspicious vehicle.
10:14 p.m., 15000 block of Quail Ridge Road, harassment.
10:30 p.m., 18800 block of CR 143, suspicious vehicle.
CLUTE
NOVEMBER 6
11:15 a.m., CR 288/Coleman Street, suspicious vehicle.
1:12 p.m., 700 block of Dixie Drive, fraud.
3:18 p.m., 400 block of East Main Street, suspicious circumstance.
4:37 p.m., 600 block of West Kyle Road, accident.
6:23 p.m., 400 block of East Main Street, criminal trespassing.
7:19 p.m., 100 block of East Parkview Street, suspicious circumstance.
8:40 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
11:50 p.m., 600 block of Harvey Street, suspicious person.
NOVEMBER 7
1:58 a.m., 200 block of North Dixie Drive, suspicious person.
6:49 a.m., 200 block of North Shanks Street, suspicious person.
FREEPORT
NOVEMBER 6
5:09 p.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, theft.
LAKE JACKSON
NOVEMBER 6
6:03 a.m., 200 block of West Highway 332, minor accident.
7:13 a.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, minor accident.
9:09 a.m., 200 block of Highway 288, minor accident.
9:28 a.m., 400 block of Winding Way, disorderly conduct.
9:29 a.m., 400 block of East Plantation Drive, suspicious activity.
9:37 a.m., 100 block of East Flag Drive, counterfeit forgery.
10:45 a.m., 500 block of Wisteria Street, suspicious activity.
9:55 a.m., 300 block of Southern Oaks Drive, disorderly conduct.
1:03 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, reckless driver.
1:33 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, counterfeit forgery.
1:43 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288/FM 2004, major accident.
2:34 p.m., 200 block of East Highway 332, suspicious activity.
2:46 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, suspicious activity.
2:52 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, counterfeit forgery.
3:01 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, minor accident.
3:14 p.m., 100 block of West Plantation Drive/East Highway 332, minor accident.
3:50 p.m., 100 block of White Oak Drive/North Yaupon Street, minor accident.
3:50 p.m., 700 block of North Yaupon Street/Oyster Creek Drive, major accident.
4:04 p.m., first block of Robinhood Lane, reckless driver.
5:54 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, minor accident.
6:40 p.m., 100 block of FM 2004, minor accident.
7:02 p.m., 300 block of Banyan Drive, threats.
7:43 p.m., 300 block of Cypress Street, disorderly conduct.
7:59 p.m., 300 block of Banyan Drive, disorderly conduct.
8:05 p.m., first block of Lake Road, suspicious activity.
9:03 p.m., 100 block of Huisache Street, disorderly conduct.
9:31 p.m., 300 block of Live Oak Lane, disorderly conduct.
NOVEMBER 7
2:03 a.m., 400 block of East Plantation Drive, suspicious person.
WEST COLUMBIA
NOVEMBER 6
12:29 p.m., 1400 block of South Columbia Drive, theft.
1:43 p.m., 700 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious circumstance.
10:53 p.m., 1300 block of North Thirteenth Street, suspicious vehicle.
