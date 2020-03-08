ANGLETON
MARCH 6
2:46 a.m., 1400 block of Gifford Lane, suspicious circumstance.
6:44 a.m., South 288 Freeway/CR 220, reckless driving.
9:41 a.m., 1200 block of Fair Drive, disturbance.
12:35 p.m., CR 220/South Velasco Street, reckless driving.
1:49 p.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, assault.
2:56 p.m., East Mulberry Street/South Anderson Street, minor accident.
3:50 p.m., 1300 block of Northbrook Drive, assault.
5:10 p.m., Highway 288/CR 698, major accident.
5:48 p.m., 200 block of East Phillips Road, verbal disturbance.
6:25 p.m., 1600 block of North Valderas Street, verbal disturbance.
8:28 p.m., first block of Painter Court, identity theft.
9:01 p.m., 1200 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
9:17 p.m., 1100 block of Buchta Road, disturbance.
9:19 p.m., North 288 Freeway/FM 523, reckless driving.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
MARCH 5
12:41 a.m., FM 521/East FM 1462, reckless driving.
4:25 a.m., 3700 block of CR 612, suspicious circumstance.
6:55 a.m., 6600 block of CR 659, weapons possession.
7:28 a.m., 2100 block of FM 521, suspicious vehicle.
7:55 a.m., 12700 block of Rio Nueces Lane, weapons possession.
8:20 a.m., 13100 block of Green Valley Drive, theft.
8:51 a.m., Victoria Avenue, sexual assault.
8:59 a.m., 14100 block of Rosebriar Glen Court, theft.
9:01 a.m., Northfork Drive/CR 90, suspicious person.
9:36 a.m., 500 block of CR 508, threat.
9:57 a.m., 6800 block of Highway 35, suspicious circumstance.
10:05 a.m., 3000 block of Senita Bloom Drive, identity theft.
10:18 a.m., 16000 block of FM 2004, fraud.
10:31 a.m., 200 block of East Wilkins Street, weapons possession.
11:01 a.m., 6800 block of Highway 35, suspicious circumstance.
11:32 a.m., 700 block of West 8th Street, weapons possession.
12:12 p.m., 35000 block of CR 25, minor accident.
12:15 p.m., 17500 block of CR 127, suspicious vehicle.
12:21 p.m., 8900 block of Hoskins Road, theft.
1:55 p.m., 10200 block of Broadway Street, minor accident.
1:55 p.m., FCR 257/Seagull Avenue, suspicious person.
2:37 p.m., 13800 block of Sandstone Bridge Lane, fraud.
2:58 p.m., 20400 block of McCormick Drive, weapons possession.
3:31 p.m., FM 521/East FM 1462, reckless driving.
3:44 p.m., 1300 block of FM 655, criminal mischief.
3:54 p.m., 5300 block of CR 353, suspicious person.
4:20 p.m., 5000 block of CR 348, disturbance.
4:38 p.m., 6200 block of CR 359, disturbance.
4:41 p.m., 13200 block of Spicewood Harbor Court, fraud.
4:42 p.m., 5600 block of Highway 35 North, minor accident.
4:47 p.m., 500 block of CR 467, criminal mischief.
5:05 p.m., Highway 35/CR 33, major accident.
5:46 p.m., 16000 block of FM 2004, minor accident.
5:59 p.m., 8700 block of CR 384, trespassing.
6:16 p.m., 9700 block of Broadway Street, disturbance.
6:54 p.m., East FM 1462/CR 185, major accident.
8:41 p.m., 7100 block of Amy Lane, burglary of a building.
8:53 p.m., 16100 block of Highway 6, suspicious circumstance.
9:07 p.m., West Phillips Road/CR 288, suspicious odor.
9:28 p.m., CR 184/CR 184A, discharge of a weapon.
10:18 p.m., 7800 block of Honey Locust Lane, suspicious circumstance.
11:06 p.m., 100 block of North McKinney Street, suspicious circumstance.
CLUTE
MARCH 6
11:57 a.m., 300 block of West Brazoswood Drive, accident.
4:14 p.m., 600 block of East Plantation Drive, fire.
8:45 p.m., 100 block of Creekwood Drive, disturbance.
10:17 p.m., 400 block of East Pecan Lane, disturbance.
10:50 p.m., 300 block of North Highway 288-B, suspicious person.
11:49 p.m., 800 block of Highway 332, suspicious vehicle.
FREEPORT
MARCH 6
2:10 a.m., 900 block of North Avenue J, burglary.
11:11 a.m., 800 block of North Avenue F, burglary of a building.
1:58 p.m., 1600 block of North Avenue J, public intoxication.
9:45 p.m., Hudgins Drive/Gulf Boulevard, driving while intoxicated.
LAKE JACKSON
MARCH 6
8:45 a.m., 500 block of Highway 332 East, criminal mischief.
9:03 a.m., 500 block of Gardenia Street, disorderly conduct.
9:24 a.m., 200 block of Highway 332 West, theft.
10:20 a.m., 100 block of Abner Jackson Parkway, minor accident.
10:46 a.m., 100 block of Huisache Street, disorderly conduct.
10:49 a.m., 1300 block of FM 2004/CR 400, suspicious activity.
10:56 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, disorderly conduct.
11:06 a.m., 500 block of That Way, disorderly conduct.
11:32 a.m., 400 block of Wisteria Street, theft.
11:51 a.m., 200 block of Highway 332 West, minor accident.
12:53 p.m., 100 block of East Plantation Drive, theft.
1:13 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332 West, theft.
2:47 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, minor accident.
2:50 p.m., 400 block of Narcissus Street, disorderly conduct.
3:07 p.m., 100 block of Poinciana Street, theft.
3:36 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, theft.
3:55 p.m., 90 block of Lake Road, theft.
5:10 p.m., 100 block of Chestnut Street, disorderly conduct.
6:01 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, minor accident.
6:03 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, assault.
6:27 p.m., 1000 block of FM 2004, reckless driving.
7:23 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, minor accident.
7:44 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332 West, minor accident.
7:53 p.m., 100 block of Post Oak Street, threats.
8:03 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332 West, minor accident.
9:37 p.m., 900 block of Magnolia Street, suspicious person.
9:44 p.m., 100 block of Huisache Street, disorderly conduct.
11:13 p.m., 200 block of Tearose Lane, disorderly conduct.
WEST COLUMBIA
MARCH 6
11:06 a.m., 500 block of East Brazos Avenue, suspicious vehicle.
12:11 p.m., 400 block of Lamar Street, suspicious circumstance.
7:56 p.m., Highway 35/CR 684, fire.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.