CLUTE
MARCH 14
6:44 a.m., 200 block of Dixie Drive, disturbance.
7:09 a.m., 200 block of Dixie Drive, assault.
3:02 p.m., 600 block of Dixie Drive, accident.
3:41 p.m., 300 block of Brockman Street, disturbance.
7:51 p.m., Brazoswood Drive/Highway 288, suspicious person.
9:58 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.
10:52 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, shots fired.
MARCH 15
12:37 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
5:09 a.m., 100 block of Jamestown Street, disturbance.
6:59 a.m., 100 block of West Dent Street, narcotics.
LAKE JACKSON
MARCH 14
7:02 a.m., 500 block of Winding Way, suspicious activity.
8:31 a.m., 200 block of Dogwood Street, suspicious activity.
9:50 a.m., Highway 332/Lake Road, reckless driver.
10:33 a.m., 100 block of Almond Drive, disorderly conduct.
11:49 a.m., Highway 332/West Plantation Drive, minor accident.
12:51 p.m., East Plantation Drive/Sycamore Street, minor accident.
1:04 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, minor accident.
1:52 p.m., 400 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
3:05 p.m., 200 block of Narcissus Street, threats.
5 p.m., 500 block of Highway 288, reckless driver.
10:25 p.m., FM 2004/Highway 288, vehicle fire.
10:46 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
MARCH 15
12:26 a.m., 400 block of East Plantation Drive, suspicious activity.
1:36 a.m., North Yaupon Street/Oyster Creek Drive, reckless driver.
FREEPORT
MARCH 14
1:32 p.m., 200 block of West Second Street, theft.
5:35 p.m., Maple Street/West Fourth Street, suspicious circumstance.
8:07 p.m., 2000 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, physical disturbance.
WEST COLUMBIA
MARCH 14
1:44 a.m., 600 block of South Columbia, verbal disturbance.
7:50 a.m., 400 block of North 13th Street, fire.
7:33 p.m., Tall Timber Street, verbal disturbance.
7:46 p.m., 100 block of North 13th Street, suspicious vehicle.
10:26 p.m., 400 block of East Jefferson, suspicious circumstance.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.