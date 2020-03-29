ANGLETON
MARCH 27
1:56 a.m., 300 block of North Parrish Street, disturbance.
3:45 a.m., 2300 block of FM 523, theft.
7:34 a.m., 2600 block of South Velasco Street, verbal disturbance.
10:46 a.m., first block of Pine View Street, fraud.
2:05 p.m., 300 block of Laurie Lane, terroristic threat.
2:57 p.m., 100 block of West Cemetery Road, criminal mischief.
4:48 p.m., 200 block of East Orange Street, suspicious vehicle.
7:36 p.m., Cannan Drive/North Velasco Street, reckless driving.
8:02 p.m., 1100 block of Nottingham Drive, theft.
10:28 p.m., 100 block of Beechnut Street, discharge of a weapon.
11:19 p.m., FM 523/FM 2004, major accident.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
MARCH 24
6:13 a.m., 7900 block of Crepe Myrtle, disturbance.
7:19 a.m., 6900 block of Lila Street, disturbance.
7:24 a.m., 10200 block of Broadway Street, disturbance.
9:59 a.m., CR 217/Highway 36, suspicious circumstance.
11:06 a.m., 9500 block of Opal Gates Drive, identity theft.
11:40 a.m., 100 block of Peltier Point Road, threat.
12:02 p.m., 10200 block of Broadway Street, suspicious person.
12:02 p.m., 23400 block of Highway 36, theft.
12:36 p.m., 1100 block of Colony Drive, trespassing.
12:48 p.m., 3300 block of Southwestern Road, disturbance.
1:05 p.m., 10300 block of Aldrin Drive, disturbance.
1:47 p.m., 4500 block of CR 182, suspicious circumstance.
1:50 p.m., 200 block of West Ashley Wilson Road, criminal mischief.
2:05 p.m., CR 424/CR 833, minor accident.
2:44 p.m., Highway 288/East FM 1462, minor accident.
2:55 p.m., 2300 block of Shady Creek Drive, criminal mischief.
3:26 p.m., 10200 block of Broadway Street, suspicious person.
3:41 p.m., 6800 block of Gaslight Circle, threat.
3:51 p.m., 14100 block of Spring Knoll Lane, disturbance.
4:23 p.m., 16300 block of FM 2004, minor accident.
5:01 p.m., 1800 block of FCR 382, suspicious vehicle.
5:06 p.m., CR 44/FM 523, minor accident.
5:59 p.m., CR 878/CR 878-B, disturbance.
6:38 p.m., 10000 block of East FM 1462, fraud.
6:52 p.m., 7500 block of FM 1459, criminal mischief.
6:53 p.m., 5000 block of East Highway 332, trespassing.
7:03 p.m., 10500 block of Broadway Street, criminal mischief.
7:13 p.m., 7500 block of CR 50, disturbance.
7:45 p.m., 3200 block of CR 181, minor accident.
7:57 p.m., 9300 block of FM 524, disturbance.
8:01 p.m., 3300 block of Southfork Parkway, narcotics.
8:04 p.m., 4300 block of South Meadows Drive, disturbance.
9:03 p.m., 8700 block of Billingsley Street, disturbance.
10:19 p.m., 1100 block of CR 607, disturbance.
10:33 p.m., 20400 block of McCormick Drive, disturbance.
10:44 p.m., 14100 block of Spring Knoll Lane, disturbance.
MARCH 25
12:44 a.m. CR 313/CR 321, suspicious vehicle.
12:47 a.m., 200 block of Hickory Street, suspicious person.
3:48 a.m., 3800 block of Railroad, trespassing.
6:11 a.m., 5000 block of Buck Road, suspicious circumstance.
6:16 a.m., FM 524/Highway 35, minor accident.
CLUTE
MARCH 27
7:53 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstance.
8:18 a.m., Pin Tail Drive, suspicious vehicle.
10:32 a.m., 200 block of North Shanks Street, suspicious person.
10:41 a.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, theft.
12:04 p.m., 200 block of North Highway 288-B, suspicious person.
12:22 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, assault.
12:44 p.m., 900 block of North Highway 288-B, assault.
8:25 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious person.
8:49 p.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstance.
9:58 p.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
MARCH 28
7:36 a.m., 500 block of South Highway 288-B, suspicious vehicle.
7:56 a.m., 500 block of Montgomery Street, suspicious vehicle.
LAKE JACKSON
MARCH 27
1:25 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, fire.
3:35 p.m., 300 block of Highway 332 East/Oak Drive, reckless driving.
5:41 p.m., 200 block of North Mahan Street/Cedar Drive, reckless driving.
6:24 p.m., 300 block of Highway 332 East/Oak Drive, reckless driving.
6:54 p.m., 100 block of Huisache Street, suspicious person.
7:25 p.m., first block of East Plantation Drive/Plantation Court, suspicious activity.
7:50 p.m., 100 block of Collier Road, suspicious activity.
7:53 p.m., 1300 block of FM 2004, reckless driving.
8:57 p.m., 100 block of Camellia Street, disorderly conduct.
9:12 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332 East, disorderly conduct.
10:20 p.m., 100 block of West Plantation Drive, disorderly conduct.
11:23 p.m., 100 block of Audubon Woods Drive, suspicious activity.
11:46 p.m., 100 block of Mimosa Street, disorderly conduct.
WEST COLUMBIA
MARCH 27
1:29 a.m., 800 block of Westview Street, suspicious person.
2:59 p.m., 100 block of Prewitt Street, suspicious circumstance.
3:48 p.m., Bernard Street/18th Street, physical disturbance.
5:07 p.m., 11th Street/11 1/2 Street, suspicious vehicle.
9:50 p.m., 400 block of East Jefferson Street, suspicious person.
