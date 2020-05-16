Clute, TX (77531)

Today

Partly cloudy early then heavy thunderstorms this afternoon. High near 80F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly late. Low 68F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.