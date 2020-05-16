ANGLETON
MAY 14
9:44 a.m., 200 block of Lorraine Street, suspicious circumstance.
10:11 a.m., 1200 block of East Mulberry Street, driving while intoxicated.
11:34 a.m., 800 block of North Morgan Street, fraud.
11:52 a.m., first block of Cay Court, suspicious person.
1:42 p.m., 300 block of North Walker Street, criminal mischief.
4:43 p.m., 500 block of North Highway 288, aggravated burglary of a vehicle.
4:44 p.m., 800 block of South Valderas Street, fraud.
5:05 p.m., 300 block of West Murray Street, harassment.
7:25 p.m., 100 block of Julie K Lane, criminal mischief.
10:35 p.m., 2500 block of North Velasco Street, disturbance.
MAY 15
12:12 a.m., 500 block of North Downing Street, suspicious person.
3:21 a.m., 300 block of Cannan Drive, suspicious person.
6:52 a.m., 1200 block of Park Lane, fire.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
MAY 14
12:16 a.m., 10500 block of CR 190, suspicious vehicle.
1:38 a.m., 5800 block of Avenue D, noise.
3:14 a.m., 2800 block of CR 144, disturbance.
7:42 a.m., Highway 288/CR 60, suspicious vehicle.
7:55 a.m., CR 203/CR 521, accident.
8:26 a.m., 6000 block of Ninth Street, suspicious vehicle.
9:19 a.m., 2300 block of CR 94, theft.
9:28 a.m., 100 block of Primrose Street, noise.
10:08 a.m., 10500 block of Broadway Street, accident.
10:28 a.m., 3200 block of CR 48, theft.
11:41 a.m., 600 block of CR 698-D, identity theft.
11:56 a.m., 200 block of Buffalo Trail, identity theft.
12:14 p.m., 3000 block of CR 851-A, identity theft.
1:02 p.m., 1700 block of CR 393-D, theft.
1:24 p.m., 2100 block of CR 344, suspicious circumstance.
1:34 p.m., Opal Rock Drive/Onyx Trail Drive, suspicious person.
2:01 p.m., 3900 block of Lupin Bush Lane, suspicious person.
2:31 p.m., Tupelo Leaf Court/Bayleaf Manor Drive, accident.
2:45 p.m., Smith Ranch Road/Broadway Street, accident.
3:04 p.m., 1800 block of CR 99, suspicious circumstance,
3:50 p.m., Arnold Drive/CR 89, suspicious circumstance.
3:52 p.m., 1800 block of Veranda Drive, harassment.
4:11 p.m., 100 block of Sally Lake Court, disturbance.
4:56 p.m., 13600 block of Jasmine Creek Lane, identity theft.
5:38 p.m., 9400 block of Peridot Green Drive, fraud.
5:55 p.m., 1500 block of Airline North Street, suspicious circumstance.
5:55 p.m., 5800 block of Brookside Road, trespassing.
6:05 p.m., CR 355/Highway 36, accident.
6:20 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, disturbance.
6:50 p.m., 1900 block of CR 543, trespassing.
8:08 p.m., 3700 block of Pecan Court, suspicious vehicle.
8:11 p.m., 2500 block of Foxglove Drive, suspicious circumstance.
8:33 p.m., 2300 block of Cotton Creek Lane, narcotics.
8:35 p.m., 1400 block of Avenue C, disturbance.
8:48 p.m., CR 257/CR 257-K, reckless driver.
8:56 p.m., 8000 block of Airport Way, suspicious circumstance.
8:57 p.m., 10300 block of CR 909, burglary of a building.
9:01 p.m., 3000 block of Brookview Drive, disturbance.
9:27 p.m., 1400 block of Avenue C, noise.
9:35 p.m., Daniel Road/Smith Road, noise.
9:36 p.m., 16500 block of East Sandy Meadow Drive, noise.
10:23 p.m., 100 block of Pecan Street, suspicious circumstance.
10:27 p.m., 4000 block of CR 94, noise.
10:54 p.m., 7500 block of Sunflower Lane, suspicious person.
11:00 p.m., 2500 block of CR 74, suspicious vehicle.
11:02 p.m., CR 289/FM 1459, suspicious person.
11:12 p.m., 2300 block of Angelina Drive, disturbance.
11:39 p.m., 500 block of CR 299, disturbance.
CLUTE
MAY 14
9:28 a.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
10:17 a.m., 1000 block of Dixie Drive, identity theft.
12:25 p.m., Plantation Drive/Main Street, suspicious vehicle.
1:42 p.m., 500 block of Coleman Street, noise.
2:41 p.m., 100 block of Brazosport Boulevard, theft.
6:30 p.m., Dixie Drive/Highway 332, reckless driver.
9:51 p.m., 400 block of East Plantation Drive, suspicious circumstance.
10:54 p.m., 600 block of West Plantation Drive, disturbance.
MAY 15
2:36 a.m., 600 block of South Highway 288-B, suspicious vehicle.
3:38 a.m., 100 block of West Marion Street, disturbance.
FREEPORT
MAY 14
1:13 a.m., 800 block of North Avenue J, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
9:31 a.m., 900 block of North Gulf Boulevard, disturbance.
6:33 p.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, reckless driver.
LAKE JACKSON
MAY 14
9:30 a.m., 1300 block of FM 2004, suspicious activity.
9:51 a.m., 700 block of That Way, suspicious person.
11:24 a.m., 500 block of That Way, suspicious person.
11:34 a.m., first block of Lavender Court, accident.
11:38 a.m., 200 block of East Highway 332, forgery.
12:01 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, forgery.
12:20 p.m., 500 block of East Highway 332/West Plantation Drive, reckless driver.
3:06 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, accident.
4:03 p.m., first block of Oleander Court, suspicious activity.
4:08 p.m., 600 block of FM 2004/Highway 288, reckless driver.
6:05 p.m., 400 block of Oyster Creek Drive, accident.
6:30 p.m., 500 block of Highway 288, reckless driver.
7:56 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, threats.
8:17 p.m., 200 block of Mimosa Street, noise.
9:56 p.m., 100 block of Papaya Street, noise.
10:51 p.m., 200 block of South Oak Drive, suspicious activity.
MAY 15
12:10 a.m., 200 block of Abner Jackson Parkway, suspicious activity.
12:19 a.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, disorderly conduct.
1:19 a.m., 100 block of Winding Way, suspicious person.
1:41 a.m., 300 block of Pine Street, accident.
2:32 a.m., 1300 block of FM 2004, suspicious activity.
3:14 a.m., 400 block of East Highway 332, noise.
WEST COLUMBIA
MAY 15
2:48 p.m., 300 block of South 17th Street, theft.
6:16 p.m., 13th Street/East Brazos Avenue, accident.
10 p.m., Long Street, noise.
