ANGLETON
SEPTEMBER 1
3:22 a.m., Highway 288/Freeway 35, driving while intoxicated.
8:07 a.m., 100 block of Rock Island Street, verbal disturbance.
8:35 a.m., 700 block of Miller Street, suspicious circumstance.
8:56 a.m., 600 block of Plantation Drive, verbal disturbance.
12:13 p.m., Henderson Road/Mulberry Street, burglary.
1:24 p.m., first block of Artic Street, noise.
2:02 p.m., 700 block of Tinsley Street, harassment.
3:13 p.m., 500 block of Orange Street, stabbing.
4:35 p.m., Velasco Street/Henderson Road, reckless driving.
4:50 p.m., 1000 block of Velasco Street, reckless driving.
6:03 p.m., Highway 35/Highway 523, reckless driving.
6:12 p.m., 2000 block of Mulberry Street, criminal mischief.
6:26 p.m., 10 block of Kaysie Street, suspicious circumstances.
7: 23 p.m., 1000 block of Crossing Road, suspicious circumstances.
8:25 p.m., 700 block of Mulberry Street, noise.
9:10 p.m., 900 block of Cedar Street, noise.
11:26 p.m., 2000 block of Mulberry Street, minor accident.
SEPTEMBER 2
12:31 a.m., 8000 block of Cedro Avenue, injury.
1:13 a.m., 900 block of Cedar Street, noise.
1:35 a.m., 600 block of Plantation Drive, family disturbance.
CLUTE
SEPTEMBER 1
1:10 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, burglary of a vehicle.
3:31 p.m., 300 block of Dixie Drive, reckless driver.
3:43 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, disturbance.
5:22 p.m., 200 block of Brazoswood Drive, burglary.
5:44 p.m., 200 block of Shanks Street, suspicious person.
6:37 p.m., 500 block of South Main Street, assault.
6:52 p.m., 800 block of West Plantation Drive, disturbance.
7:51 p.m., 100 block of Commerce Avenue, theft.
9:57 p.m., 600 block of West Plantation Drive, accident.
10:20 p.m., 200 block of Crestwood Street, driving while intoxicated.
10:37 p.m., 300 block of West Marion Street, resisting arrest.
SEPTEMBER 2
1:21 a.m., 300 block of County Road 288, suspicious circumstances.
1:39 a.m., 300 block of Highway 288-B, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
1:46 a.m., 900 block of Brockman Street, shots fired. Unable to locate.
3:07 a.m., 700 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious person.
6:48 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, weapons possession.
8:26 a.m., 700 block of Highway 288-B, unauthorized of a motor vehicle.
8:28 a.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, theft.
9:40 a.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, weapons possession.
FREEPORT
SEPTEMBER 1
12:33 p.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, theft of firearm.
4:20 p.m., 1300 block of 10th Street, unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
4:58 p.m., 900 block of North Avenue J, hit and run.
LAKE JACKSON
SEPTEMBER 1
5:08 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive/Highway 288, reckless driver.
5:51 p.m., 100 block of Juniper Street/Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
7:21 p.m., 100 block of Almond Drive, suspicious activity.
8:38 p.m., 1000 block of FM 2004, reckless driver.
8:47 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, reckless driver.
9:09 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
9:24 p.m., 100 block of Tailsman Street, accident.
9:39 p.m., 300 block of Raintree Lane, burglary.
9:50 p.m., 300 block of Southern Oaks Drive, assault.
10:01 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, missing person.
10:40 p.m., 100 block of Cacao Street, burglary.
11:06 p.m., 300 block of Highway 332/Oak Drive, driving while intoxicated.
SEPTEMBER 2
2:48 a.m., 100 block of Highway 288/FM 2004, reckless driver.
3:03 a.m., 100 block of Arrow Wood Street, disorderly conduct.
4:13 a.m., 200 block of Nasturtium Street/Sycamore Street, reckless driver.
WEST COLUMBIA
SEPTEMBER 1
9:06 p.m., 1000 block of West Brazos Avenue, reckless driver.
10:13 p.m., 300 block of North Columbia Drive, theft.
10:57 p.m., FM 522/Highway 36, accident.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.