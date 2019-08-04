ANGLETON
AUGUST 2
2 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious circumstances.
3:33 p.m., South Highway 288/290 Ramp, major accident.
5:56 p.m., FM 220/South Highway 288, reckless driving.
7:31 p.m., 100 block of South Velasco Street, burglary of a vehicle.
9:07 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, minor accident.
9:26 p.m., 100 block of North Rock Island Street, suspicious person.
9:51 p.m., 1300 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious circumstances.
10:47 p.m., 1200 block of South Front Street, suspicious circumstances.
CLUTE
AUGUST 2
11:40 a.m., 1000 block of Dixie Drive, disorderly conduct.
2:59 p.m., 100 block of Pin Tail Drive, disturbance.
4 p.m., 1100 block of Third Street, burglary.
5:33 p.m., 400 block of West Plantation Drive, disorderly conduct.
5:46 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance
6:36 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, noise complaint.
6:57 p.m., Highway 288-B, reckless driving.
8:29 p.m., 300 block of Commerce Avenue, disturbance.
8:43 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, suspicious circumstances.
9:38 a.m., 400 block of West Plantation Drive, suspicious vehicle.
9:38 p.m., 800 block of Brazos Park, burglary.
AUGUST 3
12:22 a.m., 500 block of Highway 332, disturbance.
12:36 a.m., 100 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious vehicle.
10:30 a.m., Highway 332, reckless driving.
FREEPORT
AUGUST 2
5:08 a.m., West Second Street, minor accident.
1:09 p.m., 200 block of West Seventh Street, terroristic threats.
2:07 p.m., 400 block North Brazosport Boulevard, assault by threats.
2:24 p.m., 900 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, public intoxication.
5:48 p.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, assault family violence.
8:40 p.m., 1700 block of West Eighth Street, possession of a controlled substance.
LAKE JACKSON
AUGUST 2
11:25 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, theft.
11:33 a.m., Oak Drive, forgery.
2:27 p.m., 900 block of Highway 332 East, disorderly conduct.
3:13 p.m., 100 block of Pin Tail, disorderly conduct.
WEST COLUMBIA
August 2
6:06 a.m., Crawford Lane, accident.
11:41 a.m., 17th Street and Brazos Avenue, accident.
3:22 p.m., 300 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious person.
7:21 p.m., North 11th Street, suspicious circumstance.
10:23 p.m., Highway 356 and CR 437, suspicious circumstance.
11:17 p.m., 700 block of South Gray Street, suspicious person.
