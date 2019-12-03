ANGLETON
DECEMBER 1
12:39 a.m., 2200 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious circumstance.
1:11 a.m., 100 block of Bald Prairie Drive, suspicious person.
1:53 a.m., 1400 block of Henderson Road, suspicious circumstance.
2:22 a.m., 1100 block of North Velasco Street, verbal disturbance.
2:28 a.m., South Loop 274/West Mulberry Street, major accident.
2:36 a.m., 1200 block of Pyburn Street, disturbance.
10:29 a.m., 19000 block of FM 523, aggravated burglary of a vehicle.
11:20 a.m., 600 block of Kyle Street, suspicious circumstance.
11:54 a.m., 2300 block of West Mulberry Street, suspicious circumstance.
12:05 p.m., Willow Street/East Cedar Street, criminal mischief.
12:10 p.m., 150 block of Prairie Lea Drive, trespassing.
2:15 p.m., 300 block of West Henderson Road, verbal disturbance.
3:31 p.m., South Highway 288/West Mulberry Street, major accident.
3:54 p.m., 800 block of Northridge Street, disturbance.
4:10 p.m., 120 block of Pacific Street, criminal mischief.
5:38 p.m., Buchta Road/East Mulberry Street, major accident.
6 p.m., 150 block of Pacific Street, theft.
6:50 p.m., 600 block of East Plum Street, burglary.
7:29 p.m., 420 block of West Cedar Street, assault.
11:58 p.m., 1400 block of Henderson Road, disturbance.
DECEMBER 2
2:09 a.m., 1750 block of Henderson Road, suspicious circumstance.
4:01 a.m., 3000 block of North Highway 288, criminal mischief.
CLUTE
DECEMBER 1
6:04 a.m., 1400 block of East Highway 332, reckless driving.
6:10 a.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
11:33 a.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
8:21 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
8:45 p.m., 320 block of Shady Lane, firearm discharge.
8:50 p.m., 140 block of East Dent Street, reckless driver.
9:49 p.m., 1000 block of Meyers Street, disturbance.
11:22 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, assault.
DECEMBER 2
1:02 a.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, disturbance.
6:52 a.m., Stratton Ridge Road/Highway 288-B, accident.
9:27 a.m., 400 block of Commerce Avenue, criminal mischief.
10:38 a.m., 400 block of South Main Street, suspicious vehicle.
FREEPORT
DECEMBER 1
12:22 a.m., 400 block of West Fourth Street, minor accident.
2:19 a.m., West Eighth Street/South Brazosport Boulevard, criminal mischief.
9:46 a.m., 1700 block of North Avenue S, burglary of a vehicle.
1:31 p.m., 1400 block of West Eighth Street, criminal mischief.
2:50 p.m., 2000 block of Jones Road, firearm discharge.
4:53 p.m., 1700 block of North Avenue S, burglary of a vehicle.
8:48 p.m., 900 block of North Avenue J, burglary of a habitat.
10:07 p.m., 1700 block of North Avenue K, suspicious circumstance.
LAKE JACKSON
DECEMBER 1
5:59 a.m., 300 block of Hickory Street, suspicious activity.
9:22 a.m., 100 block of Thyme Trail, minor accident.
12:35 p.m., 200 block of West Highway 332, suspicious activity.
12:37 p.m., 100 block of Eucalyptus Street, disorderly conduct.
1:22 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, minor accident.
1:43 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, minor accident.
4:43 p.m., 500 block of FM 2004/That Way, reckless driver.
4:55 p.m., 200 block of Caladium Street, suspicious activity.
5:04 p.m., first block of Center Way/Oak Drive, minor accident.
7:41 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, suspicious person.
7:56 p.m., 200 block of East Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
8:36 p.m., 130 block of Talisman Street, suspicious activity.
9:20 p.m., 100 block of Zinnia Street, disorderly conduct.
9:35 p.m., 120 block of Sage Street, disorderly conduct.
10:59 p.m., 400 block of This Way, disorderly conduct.
11:09 p.m., 100 block of East Highway 332, suspicious activity.
DECEMBER 2
2:34 a.m., 300 block of Jasmine Street/Poinsettia Street, suspicious activity.
3:08 a.m., 200 block of Dogwood Street, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
DECEMBER 1
5:30 p.m., 300 block of North Columbia Drive, hit and run.
10:06 p.m., 100 block of Brazos Avenue, theft.
