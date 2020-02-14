ANGLETON
FEBRUARY 12
2 p.m., 1400 block of Buchta Road, harassment.
4:02 p.m., 1000 block of Crossing Road, accident.
5:13 p.m., FM 523/CR 210, accident.
5:24 p.m., North Highway 288, FM 523, reckless driver.
5:43 p.m., Isbella Boulevard/North Downing Street, accident.
5:46 p.m., 1200 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious circumstance.
7:43 p.m., 1000 block of Robinhood Lane, threats.
7:56 p.m., 200 block of Austin Street, fraud.
9:27 p.m., 200 block of West Myrtle Street, disturbance.
10:07 p.m., 400 block of West Cedar Street, suspicious circumstance.
10:38 p.m., first block of Wagon Lane Loop, disturbance.
11:33 p.m., East Mulberry Street/South Downing Street, suspicious vehicle.
FEBRUARY 13
12:15 a.m., 3500 block of North Downing Street, suspicious vehicle.
12:16 a.m., 200 block of Atlantic Street, suspicious vehicle.
1:06 a.m., 2500 block of South Velasco Street, suspicious person.
2:35 a.m., 1000 block of South Front Street, stabbing.
2:42 a.m., 100 block of West Cemetery Road, stabbing.
5:41 a.m., 2900 block of North Velasco Street, theft.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
FEBRUARY 11
1:01 a.m., 300 block of North Orange Street, suspicious person.
2:27 a.m., 2100 block of CR 342, suspicious circumstance.
5:45 a.m., Highway 35/FM 524, accident.
6:26 a.m., Highway 288/Meridiana Parkway, accident.
6:43 a.m., CR 143/CR 112, hit and run.
7:06 a.m., Highway 36/CR 23, accident.
7:23 a.m., Highway 35/CR 705, reckless driver.
7:40 a.m., CR 146/CR 181, suspicious person.
7:43 a.m., 500 block of Midway Road, suspicious circumstance.
7:46 a.m., CR 146/CR 181, suspicious person.
8:13 a.m., Highway 35/CR 128, accident.
9:33 a.m., 29800 block of CR 25, threats.
9:59 a.m., 300 block of Ocean Village Drive, weapons possession.
11:28 a.m., 1000 block of Stockwell, disturbance.
12:04 p.m., 2500 block of Crystal Shore Drive, weapons possession.
1:04 p.m., 100 block of County Oaks, fraud.
1:11 p.m., 100 block of Laekview Drive, weapons possession.
1:21 p.m., 4400 block of Barnstone Ridge Lane, weapons possession.
2:22 p.m., 17800 block of Shiloh Ridge Drive, fraud.
2:25 p.m., 300 block of North McKinney Street, suspicious person.
2:35 p.m., FM 2403/CR 424-D, suspicious vehicle.
2:37 p.m., 1400 block of CR 145, theft.
2:40 p.m., 7700 block of Timberside Drive, identity theft.
2:48 p.m., 9400 block of FM 1459, suspicious person.
2:53 p.m., 3900 block of CR 424-C, shooting.
2:53 p.m., 9400 block of FM 1459, suspicious vehicle.
3:21 p.m., 2600 block of CR 686, threats.
3:41 p.m., 3500 block of CR 45, fraud.
3:59 p.m., 20800 block of CR 171, assault.
4:09 p.m., 18600 block of Prickley Ash Way, assault.
4:16 p.m., 6800 block of Highway 35, threats.
4:30 p.m., 3300 block of Southfork Parkway, theft.
4:31 p.m., 400 block of South Arcola Street, weapons possession.
5:18 p.m., FM 521/Highway 35, accident.
5:30 p.m., 21100 block of Highway 36, disturbance.
5:49 p.m., 8200 block of CR 128, disturbance.
6:13 p.m., Highway 288/Highway 6, reckless driver.
6:22 p.m., 6100 block of CR 924, threats.
6:23 p.m., 13200 block of Redwood Trail Lane, suspicious vehicle.
6:28 p.m., 6700 block of Highway 35, suspicious circumstance.
6:30 p.m., 200 block of Oakwood Drive, threats.
6:45 p.m., Magnolia Parkway/CR 94, accident.
6:58 p.m., 4400 block of Barnstone Ridge Lane, suspicious vehicle.
7:16 p.m., CR 25/Olympia Drive, disturbance.
8:09 p.m., 10500 block of Leedy Road, accident.
8:54 p.m., Highway 36/CR 5, reckless driver.
CLUTE
FEBRUARY 12
12:08 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, criminal mischief.
2:46 p.m., 200 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious circumstance.
3:08 p.m., 200 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious vehicle.
4:47 p.m., 700 block of Vine Street, suspicious circumstance.
5:35 p.m., 100 block of West Pecan Lane, assault.
5:49 p.m., 1100 block of Ash Street, burglary.
6:51 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, noise.
10:37 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
11:19 p.m., 400 block of North Highway 288-B, suspicious person.
11:50 p.m., 100 block of North Highway 288-B, suspicious person.
FEBRUARY 13
1:04 a.m., West Highway 332, reckless driver.
1:18 a.m., 1000 block of Dixie Drive, driving while intoxicated.
1:51 a.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, noise.
9:04 a.m., 800 block of North Dixie Drive, suspicious circumstance.
9:35 a.m., 500 block of South Main Street, disturbance.
LAKE JACKSON
FEBRUARY 12
9:21 a.m., 100 block of Sycamore Street, theft investigation.
9:55 a.m., 100 block of Gardenia Street, criminal mischief investigation.
2:15 p.m., 600 block FM 2004, suspicious activity.
2:33 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, theft investigation.
6:46 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, theft investigation.
6:59 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious person.
7:33 p.m., 1300 block of FM 2004, suspicious activity.
9:21 p.m., 800 block of Magnolia Street, suspicious person.
9:40 p.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
10:37 p.m., 100 block of East Flag Drive, suspicious person.
10:56 p.m., 100 block of North Yaupon/Azalea Street, suspicious activity.
FEBRUARY 13
12:18 a.m., 100 block of Chestnut Street, disorderly conduct.
12:43 a.m., 700 block of Sycamore Street/Stanford Road, suspicious activity.
1:07 a.m., 900 block of East Highway 332, reckless driver.
2:09 a.m., 500 block of East Highway 332, suspicious person.
WEST COLUMBIA
FEBRUARY 12
10:33 a.m., 100 block of South Ringgold Street, disturbance.
3:07 p.m., 800 block of South Columbia Drive, disturbance.
FEBRUARY 13
1:45 a.m., 800 block of Columbia Drive, suspicious vehicle.
