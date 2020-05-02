ANGLETON
APRIL 30
12:31 p.m., 900 block of North Loop 274, driving while intoxicated.
1:15 p.m., North Walker Street/West Live Oak Street, accident.
1:17 p.m., 1000 block of North Chenango Street, suspicious circumstance.
1:48 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, theft.
2:01 p.m., 1300 block of Buchta Road, suspicious circumstance.
2:14 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, harassment.
2:27 p.m., 2900 block of North Velasco Street, accident.
3:42 p.m., 1100 block of East Mulberry Street, theft.
4:13 p.m., West Mulberry Street/North Highway 288, accident.
6:55 p.m., 600 block of Kyle Street, criminal mischief.
8 p.m., 800 block of Spreading Oaks Drive, suspicious circumstance.
10:26 p.m., West Wilkins Street/North Loop 274, reckless driver.
10:41 p.m., 2800 Rimfire Street, noise.
MAY 1
1:48 a.m., 2200 block of East Mulberry Street, narcotics.
3:57 a.m., 1300 block of Buchta Road, noise.
5:49 a.m., 1800 block of North Downing Street, suspicious vehicle.
8:14 a.m., 2100 block of East Kiber Street, suspicious vehicle.
8:34 a.m., 1900 block of Shanks Road, threats.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
APRIL 30
9:30 a.m., 700 block of CR 44, assault.
9:49 a.m., Highway 35/FM 524, accident.
9:52 a.m., 1600 block of Cr 145, disturbance.
10:43 a.m., 5700 block of Montclair Hill Lane, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
10:53 a.m., 3700 block of CR 48, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
12:12 p.m., 6900 block of Oak Bend Drive, suspicious circumstance.
1 p.m., 3500 block of Glenhill Drive, suspicious circumstance.
1:03 p.m., 1800 block of FM 655, identity theft.
1:07 p.m., CR 344/CR 348, suspicious vehicle.
1:16 p.m., 9500 block of Puritan Way, disturbance.
2:10 p.m., 100 block of Oak Crest Drive, harassment.
2:55 p.m., North Oak Street, sexual assault.
3:39 p.m., 5900 block of CR 164, missing person.
4:46 p.m., 1600 block of CR 284, theft.
5:44 p.m., 18200 block of CR 171, suspicious circumstance.
5:58 p.m., 200 block of Hammond Loop, suspicious circumstance.
6:59 p.m., CR 146/Old Manvel Road, accident.
7:20 p.m., 20600 block of CR 25, identity theft.
7:33 p.m., Creekstone Drive/Magnolia Parkway, disturbance.
8:01 p.m., CR 203/North Circle Drive, suspicious circumstance.
8:14 p.m., 12900 block of Wellborn Road, suspicious circumstance.
8:21 p.m., 200 block of Wolfglen Drive, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
9:36 p.m., 9800 block of CR 171, suspicious person.
10:07 p.m., 400 block of Treaty Drive, suspicious circumstance.
10:29 p.m., 2000 block of Blackhawk Ridge Lane, noise.
10:45 p.m., 9400 block of Turquoise Meadow Lane, noise.
11:52 p.m., Brister Road/Summer Lane, accident.
11:59 p.m., 6900 block of CR 171, disturbance.
MAY 1
12:14 a.m., 5800 block of Avenue D, noise.
12:46 a.m., Burning Tree Lane/Turberry Drive, noise.
1:20 a.m., CR 199/CR 288, suspicious vehicle.
1:25 a.m., 800 block of North Elm Street, suspicious vehicle.
3:11 a.m., 400 block of East Fourth Street, suspicious vehicle.
3:12 a.m., Stanek Drive/CR 257, disturbance.
3:44 a.m., 2100 block of CR 344, suspicious circumstance.
7:36 a.m., Highway 35/Winding Wood Drive, disturbance.
7:39 a.m., 6700 block of Ella Street, noise.
8:17 a.m., 3800 block of FM 2004, suspicious object.
10:02 a.m., 15400 block of FM 521, disturbance.
10:14 a.m., 4500 block of CR 4, fraud.
10:47 a.m., Park Shadow Lane, sexual assault.
10:53 a.m., Highway 288/CR 56, accident.
11:09 a.m., Arcadia Creek Lane/Falling Sky Lane, suspicious circumstance.
11:18 a.m., 100 block of Fort Velasco Drive, trespassing.
12:06 p.m., 2100 block of CR 235, threats.
12:22 p.m., CR 132/CR 130, accident.
12:25 p.m., 17200 block of Wellborn Road, disturbance.
12:55 p.m., FM 523/CR 171, accident.
12:55 p.m., Highway 288/East FM 1462, reckless driver.
1:41 p.m., 3300 block of Southfork Parkway, disturbance.
1:43 p.m., first block of CR 257, reckless driver.
CLUTE
APRIL 30
9:58 a.m., 100 block of Oak Park Drive, suspicious person.
10:43 a.m., Highway 332, reckless driver.
1:20 p.m., Johnson Cook Road/Highway 288-B, fire.
4:45 p.m., Highway 288-B, reckless driver.
5:16 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, noise.
5:32 p.m., 100 block of West Orchard Street, noise.
5:50 p.m., 1200 block of Pecan Street, criminal mischief.
7:17 p.m., 100 block of Oak Park Drive, suspicious person.
8:43 p.m., Lazy Lane/Plantation Drive, disturbance.
9:16 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, assault.
10:21 p.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
MAY 1
1:01 a.m., 800 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious vehicle.
1:25 a.m., Wilson Road/Cora Street, suspicious vehicle.
3:34 a.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, disturbance.
8:36 a.m., 100 block of North Shanks Street, suspicious vehicle.
8:59 a.m., Main Street/Highway 332, reckless driver.
9:18 a.m., 800 block of Stratton Ridge Road, suspicious vehicle.
11:58 a.m., Dixie Drive/Highway 332, reckless driver.
FREEPORT
APRIL 30
3:33 p.m., 700 block of North Avenue D, noise.
4:47 p.m., 1700 block of West Seventh Street, reckless driver.
5:52 p.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, burglary of a vehicle.
6:58 p.m., 1000 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, disturbance.
7:50 p.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, threats.
LAKE JACKSON
APRIL 30
12:34 p.m., 100 block of Laurel Street, disorderly conduct.
1:52 p.m., 100 block of Blossom Street, disorderly conduct.
4:04 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, accident.
4:05 p.m., 100 block of Laurel Street, disorderly conduct.
5:33 p.m., 200 block of Banyan Drive, disorderly conduct.
6:06 p.m., 300 block of Caladium Street, threats.
7 p.m., 100 block of Aster Lane, suspicious person.
8:47 p.m., 100 block of Zinnia Street, trespassing.
9:18 p.m., 200 block of Larkspur Street, noise.
10:23 p.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, disorderly conduct.
11:32 p.m., 100 Center Way/Circle Way, suspicious person.
WEST COLUMBIA
APRIL 30
6:30 p.m., first block of Blue Bird Court, fire.
8:51 p.m., 600 block of Gray Street, disturbance.
