ANGLETON
MARCH 18
10:07 a.m., 100 block of East Hospital Drive, suspicious circumstance.
10:20 a.m., Hospital Drive/Buchta Road, suspicious circumstance.
11:53 a.m., 2300 block of West Mulberry Street, suspicious circumstance.
12:24 p.m., North Downing Street/Chevy Chase Street, suspicious circumstance.
1:04 p.m., 1700 block of Henderson Road, disturbance.
1:15 p.m., 1000 block of Meadow Lane, fraud.
2:14 p.m., 600 block of West Orange Street, disturbance.
2:53 p.m., 100 block of Houston Street, theft.
3:21 p.m., 800 block of Noreda Street, suspicious circumstance.
5:14 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, theft.
5:46 p.m., first block of Artic Street, suspicious circumstance.
5:48 p.m., 2600 block of East Cedar Street, suspicious circumstance.
6:56 p.m., Highway 288/CR 220, reckless driver.
7:19 p.m., 2300 block of FM 523, accident.
7:25 p.m., 200 block of Atlantic Street, disturbance.
9:01 p.m., 800 block of West Live Oak Street, threats.
10:04 p.m., 200 block of Atlantic Street, suspicious circumstance.
10:26 p.m., 1400 block of Gifford Lane, disturbance.
11:10 p.m., 700 block of Bates Park Road, suspicious vehicle.
11:20 p.m. 200 block of Atlantic Street, disturbance.
MARCH 19
12:19 a.m., 1400 block of Henderson Road, suspicious person.
12:43 a.m., 1400 block of Gifford Lane, suspicious circumstance.
1:22 a.m., 23800 block of FM 521, accident.
CLUTE
MARCH 18
3:12 p.m., 100 block of North Highway 288-B, fire.
3:20 p.m., 100 block of Oak Park Drive, fraud.
4:59 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, trespassing.
9:50 p.m., Third Street/Riley Road, suspicious vehicle.
MARCH 19
2:19 a.m., 900 block of West Plantation Drive, suspicious vehicle.
12:47 p.m., 400 block of North highway 288-B, trespassing.
FREEPORT
MARCH 18
1:28 a.m., 900 block of West Tenth Street, theft.
2:48 a.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, accident.
2:27 p.m., 1700 block of West Sixth Street, disturbance.
7:26 p.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, theft.
LAKE JACKSON
MARCH 18
11:38 a.m., 200 block of Jasmine Street, forgery.
12:54 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, accident.
1:43 p.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, death investigation.
2:06 p.m., 200 block of East Highway 332/This Way, accident.
2:23 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious activity.
3:11 p.m., first block of Sandalwood Drive/Zinnia Street, suspicious activity.
5:58 p.m., 100 block of East Highway 332/West Way, accident.
8 p.m., 100 block of Holly Street, disorderly conduct.
8:47 p.m., 200 block of Mimosa Street, theft investigation.
9:24 p.m., 100 block of West Way, disorderly conduct.
WEST COLUMBIA
MARCH 18
12:10 a.m., 1300 block of North Thirteenth Street, suspicious vehicle.
12:54 a.m., 300 block of West Brazos Avenue, suspicious vehicle.
9:10 a.m., 300 block of East Clay Street, assault.
11:56 a.m., 100 block of Brazos Avenue, theft.
1:40 p.m., Seventeenth Street/Lamar Street, theft.
3:19 p.m., 100 block of East Brazos Avenue, theft.
MARCH 19
8:45 a.m., 600 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious circumstance.
9:07 a.m., Highway 36, reckless driver.
10:49 a.m., 800 block of Alice Street, fire.
12:34 p.m., 100 block of South Ringgold Street, suspicious vehicle.
12:50 p.m., 200 block of East Brazos Avenue, suspicious circumstance.
