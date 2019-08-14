ANGLETON
AUGUST 12
11:27 a.m., 700 block of Prairie Lane, harassment.
11:33 a.m., 700 block of East Miller Street, harassment.
12:52 p.m., 300 block of Evans Street, identity theft.
12:53 p.m., 200 block of Atlantic Street, suspicious circumstance.
4:19 p.m., 2300 block of West Mulberry Street, reckless driver.
4:52 p.m., Highway 288 and CR 220, reckless driver.
6:38 p.m., 40 block of Alexander Court, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
7:01 p.m., First block of Campus Drive, reckless driver.
9:49 p.m., 100 block of Eastern Way, fire.
11:22 p.m., 800 block of Marshall Road, harassment.
AUGUST 13
12:29 a.m., North Valderas Street and Milton Street, suspicious person.
1:19 a.m., 2200 block of South Velasco Street, suspicious vehicle.
7:23 a.m., 200 block of West Orange Street, suspicious vehicle.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S HOUSE
AUGUST 11
1:18 a.m., 900 block of Alice Street, suspicious vehicle.
1:21 a.m., 3100 block of CR 244, disturbance.
2:20 a.m., 15000 block of Highway 6, suspicious vehicle.
2:30 a.m., 700 block of South Columbia Drive, aggravated assault.
2:43 a.m., 1800 block of Stratton Ridge Road, minor accident.
3:09 a.m., 200 block of West Ashley Wilson Road, suspicious vehicle.
6:05 a.m., 17700 block of Highway 288, theft.
7:07 a.m., 23200 block of Highway 36, suspicious circumstance.
9:46 a.m., 300 block of CR 488C, theft.
9:51 a.m., 1000 block of Alice Street, disturbance.
10:10 a.m., 900 block of Blue Water Highway, disturbance.
10:43 a.m., 200 block of Buffalo Trail, burglary of a vehicle.
10:53 a.m., CR 288 and CR 454, major accident.
1:07 p.m., 2600 block of Smith Ranch Road, disturbance.
1:26 p.m., 3500 block of Whitman Drive, suspicious circumstance.
1:59 p.m., 1400 block of Azalea Street, disturbance.
2:03 p.m., 3300 block of Silverlake Village Drive, burglary of a vehicle.
2:15 p.m., 600 block of Highway 35, aggravated assault.
2:37 p.m., CR 45 and Highway 288, suspicious circumstance.
3:07 p.m., 300 block of Parkview Road, suspicious person.
4:23 p.m., 8300 block of CR 3, suspicious vehicle.
5:16 p.m., FM 2611 and Highway 36, reckless driver.
5:33 p.m., 3300 block of CR 190, disturbance.
5:48 p.m., Skimmer Court and CR 257, reckless driver.
5:58 p.m., Highway 288 and Highway 6, aggravated assault.
6:15 p.m., 600 block of Wave Court, suspicious circumstance.
6:45 p.m., CR 44 and FM 521, reckless driver.
7:10 p.m., 5300 block of Rio Ramos Court, disturbance.
7:42 p.m., 5300 block of Rio Ramos Court, aggravated assault.
8:12 p.m., FM 521 and CR 769, major accident.
8:13 p.m., FM 521 and CR 769, aggravated assault.
8:32 p.m., CR 207 and CR 46, reckless driver.
9:41 p.m., Highway 36 and CR 11, reckless driver.
10:41 p.m., 3800 block of CR 94, disturbance.
11:02 p.m., Dare Road and CR 143, suspicious vehicle.
11:06 p.m., 100 block of East San Bernard Street, aggravated assault.
AUGUST 12
12:23 a.m., FM 1495 and East 8th Street, suspicious vehicle.
12:57 a.m., 1500 block of CR 99, disturbance.
1:04 a.m., 2200 block of Blue Water Highway, suspicious vehicle.
1:47 a.m., 5000 block of Highway 288-B, suspicious vehicle.
4:39 a.m., 5600 block of Savannah Woods Lane, suspicious vehicle.
7:14 a.m., 3300 block of CR 353, suspicious circumstance.
8:50 a.m., 100 block of CR 193, burglary of a vehicle.
9:26 a.m., 4000 block of Chance Lane, suspicious circumstance.
10:09 a.m., 3500 block of Darby Court, disturbance.
11:18 a.m., CR 808 and CR 543, minor accident.
CLUTE
AUGUST 12
1:00 p.m., 200 block of Highway 288-B, fraud.
1:26 p.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, identity theft.
2:12 p.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, theft.
4:24 p.m., 100 block of Main Street, disorderly conduct.
7:34 p.m., Teal and Dixie, suspicious vehicle.
9:25 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, threats.
AUGUST 13
12:39 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
12:44 a.m., 100 block of Gadwall Drive, burglary.
3:25 a.m., 1100 block of Highway 332, suspicious vehicle.
7:00 a.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, accident.
7:43 a.m., 200 block of Woodside Court, identity theft.
FREEPORT
AUGUST 12
2:10 p.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, theft.
2:11 p.m., 600 block of West Seventh Street, theft.
4:51 p.m., 800 block of West Eighth Street, auto theft.
5:36 p.m., 800 block of West Eighth Street, theft.
7:20 p.m., 1600 block of North Avenue J, unwanted subject.
LAKE JACKSON
AUGUST 12
6:09 a.m., 400 block of Walnut Street, suspicious person.
10:23 a.m., 50 block of Pin Oak Court, threats.
10:30 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
11:09 a.m., 90 block of This Way, suspicious person.
11:36 a.m., 100 block of Dogwood Street, suspicious activity.
11:57 a.m., 200 block of Silverbell Circle, disorderly conduct.
12:46 p.m., Highway 332 and FM 2004, reckless driver.
2:05 p.m., Highway 288 and Highway 332, suspicious person.
2:40 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 and Lake Road, minor accident.
4:45 p.m., Highway 288 and FM 2004, reckless driver.
5:02 p.m., 100 block of Circle Way, suspicious activity.
5:19 p.m., 100 block of Circle Way, suspicious activity.
6:07 p.m., 200 block of Circle Way, suspicious activity.
8:21 p.m., 100 block of North Parking Place, threats.
9:20 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, reckless driver.
9:48 p.m., 200 block of Lake Road, suspicious activity.
10:33 p.m., 200 block of Redwood Street, disorderly conduct.
10:47 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, reckless driver.
AUGUST 13
3:32 a.m., Highway 332 and Dixie Drive, suspicious activity.
4:09 a.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, trespassing.
WEST COLUMBIA
AUGUST 12
5:52 a.m., 200 block of Woodhaven, fire.
12:40 p.m., CR 18, fire.
5:07 p.m., 100 block of East Brazos Avenue B, accident.
7:25 p.m., 600 block of Sinclair Street, suspicious vehicle.
10:59 p.m., 100 block of East Brazos Avenue, driving while intoxicated.
11:06 p.m., 200 block of Ringgold Street, suspicious circumstance.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.