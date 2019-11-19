ANGLETON
NOVEMBER 17
12:07 a.m., 1200 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious vehicle.
3:54 a.m., 1300 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious subject.
9:02 a.m., West Miller Street/North Walker Street, verbal disturbance.
10 a.m., 1900 block of East Mulberry Street, fire.
11:09 a.m., 300 block of West Kiber Street, narcotics.
11:52 a.m., 700 block of South Remington Street, suspicious circumstance.
11:55 a.m., 200 block of Atlantic Street, burglary.
2:16 p.m., North Valderas Street/Henderson Road, suspicious person.
4:49 p.m., 500 block of South Anderson Street, suspicious circumstance.
6:35 p.m., 1400 block of Henderson Road, family disturbance.
7:49 p.m., 400 block of West Ash Street, suspicious noise.
9:32 p.m., 300 block of North Parrish Street, family disturbance.
11:06 p.m., 400 block of Dwyer Street, assault.
11:27 p.m., 2800 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious circumstance.
NOVEMBER 18
12:56 a.m., First block of South Kaysie Street, suspicious circumstance.
5:31 a.m., 100 block of Deborah K Drive, theft.
CLUTE
NOVEMBER 17
8:36 a.m., 800 block of Highway 332, suspicious circumstance.
10:30 a.m., 100 block of East Main Street, suspicious circumstance.
11:59 a.m., Highway 332/Highway 288, accident.
12:28 p.m., 100 block of Luciana Street, threats.
2 p.m., 100 block of North Highway 288-B, suspicious circumstance.
3:31 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, disturbance.
3:34 p.m., 100 block of Woodridge Crossing, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
3:36 p.m., 100 block of Commerce Avenue, harassment.
6:52 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, fire.
7:28 p.m., 700 block of South Shanks Street, fire.
8:35 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
11:31 p.m., 800 block of North Dixie Drive, suspicious vehicle.
11:34 p.m., 400 block of East Plantation Drive, suspicious person.
NOVEMBER 18
12:52 a.m., 200 block of South Lazy Lane, suspicious vehicle.
1:18 a.m., 400 block of Timbercreek Drive, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
1:35 a.m., 200 block of Cannon Street, harassment.
2:38 a.m., 800 block of Stratton Ridge Road, suspicious vehicle.
3:45 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, threats.
FREEPORT
NOVEMBER 17
2:15 a.m., North Brazosport Boulevard/North Avenue C, driving while intoxicated.
3:57 a.m., 1500 block of West Seventh Street, shots fired.
5:11 a.m., 900 block of North Brazosport Boulevard theft.
10:47 p.m., 1200 block of West 11th Street, suspicious subject.
LAKE JACKSON
NOVEMBER 16
12:52 p.m., 100 block of Oak Drive, suspicious person.
12:58 p.m., 500 block of FM 2004, reckless driver.
1:14 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, minor accident.
1:33 p.m., first block of Lake Road, disorderly conduct.
3:43 p.m., 500 block of Wisteria Street, forgery.
5:05 p.m., 500 block of Sycamore Street, trespassing.
5:29 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
6:18 p.m., 500 block of Sycamore Street, threats.
7:10 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, reckless driver.
8:56 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, minor accident.
9:53 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
10:43 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, minor accident.
11:49 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
NOVEMBER 17
12:26 a.m., 300 block of Azalea Street, disorderly conduct.
12:57 a.m., 500 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
1:18 a.m., 100 block of Highway 288, disorderly conduct.
2:42 a.m., 900 block of FM 2004, suspicious activity.
3:04 a.m., 100 block of Highway 288/FM 2004, major accident.
3:55 a.m., 100 block of Highway 288, assault.
4:26 a.m., 400 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
11:16 a.m., 300 block of Timbercreek Drive, disorderly conduct.
12:04 p.m., 200 block of West Highway 332, minor accident.
12:17 p.m., 100 block of West Plantation Drive/East Highway 332, major accident.
12:18 p.m., North Yaupon Street/FM 2004, reckless driver.
12:18 p.m., 500 block of East Highway 332, major accident.
12:49 p.m., 400 block of East Highway 332, suspicious activity.
3:27 p.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, minor accident.
3:34 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, disorderly conduct.
3:39 p.m., 500 block of East Highway 332, minor accident.
5:19 p.m., 200 block of West Highway 332, suspicious activity.
6:31 p.m., 100 block of FM 2004/Old Angleton Road, reckless driver.
6:55 p.m., 100 block of Timbercreek Drive/North Brazosport Boulevard, minor accident.
6:58 p.m., 4500 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, suspicious activity.
7:12 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
7:20 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, driving while intoxicated.
9:26 p.m., 100 block of Chestnut Street, disorderly conduct.
9:40 p.m., 500 block of East Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
10:47 p.m., 400 block of East Plantation Drive, suspicious activity.
11:09 p.m., 400 block of Winding Way, disorderly conduct.
11:10 p.m., 500 block of East Highway 332, suspicious activity.
11:28 p.m., 100 block of Clover Street, suspicious activity.
11:30 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, suspicious activity.
NOVEMBER 18
1:11 a.m., 500 block of East Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
1:47 a.m., 400 block of That Way, disorderly conduct.
1:58 a.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, disorderly conduct.
WEST COLUMBIA
NOVEMBER 15
1:47 p.m., 200 block of East Brazos Avenue, suspicious person.
2:02 p.m., South Columbia Drive/Papendorf, reckless driving.
2:37 p.m., 400 block of Smith Street, assault.
3:24 p.m., 100 block of Brazos Street, suspicious circumstance.
4:03 p.m., 100 block of West Brazos Avenue, criminal mischief.
6:55 p.m., 700 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious circumstance.
8:07 p.m., 700 block of South Columbia, suspicious circumstance.
8:19 p.m., 2000 block of South Highway 36, accident.
NOVEMBER 16
3:38 a.m., 400 block of Lamar Street, suspicious vehicle.
6:23 a.m., CR 18, accident.
6:32 a.m., CR 18, accident.
7:43 a.m., Highway 36 North, accident.
7:43 a.m., 1500 block of South Columbia, reckless driving.
12:30 p.m., 100 block of North 18th Street, verbal disturbance.
3:54 p.m., 400 block of Branding Iron Circle, verbal disturbance.
5:26 p.m., 200 block of Damon Drive, verbal disturbance.
NOVEMBER 17
2:35 a.m., 700 block of South 17th Street, suspicious vehicle.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.