ANGLETON
MAY 12
1:11 p.m., 800 block of Akers Street, suspicious circumstance.
4:49 p.m., Lostrocco Street/South Front Street, accident.
5:31 p.m., Buchta Road/North Colony Square, reckless driver.
5:55 p.m., 2600 block of South Front Street, trespassing.
7:58 p.m., 600 block of East Plum Street, disturbance.
8:27 p.m., 1400 block of Henderson Road, disturbance.
9:21 p.m., 100 block of East Hospital Drive, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
11:20 p.m., 500 block of South Anderson Street, suspicious vehicle.
MAY 13
3:29 a.m., Atlantic Street/Gulf Street, suspicious circumstance.
5:30 a.m., First block of North Texian Trail, suspicious vehicle.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
MAY 12
1:10 a.m., 10000 block of East FM 1462, noise.
1:17 a.m., 300 block of Coral Court, disturbance.
3:31 a.m., 3900 block of South Meadows Drive, suspicious circumstance.
4:34 a.m., CR 36/FM 521, accident.
8:40 a.m., Primrose Street/Highway 36, noise.
9:20 a.m., 38000 block of FM 521, burglary of a vehicle.
9:34 a.m., Meadow Ridge Lane/Rose Hill Court, suspicious vehicle.
9:36 a.m., 16500 block of CR 897, theft.
10:34 a.m., 13000 block of Highway 288-B, disturbance.
11:53 a.m., Highway 288/Highway 35, driving while intoxicated.
12:10 p.m., 4300 block of Veterans Drive, theft.
12:24 p.m., 2000 block of Blackhawk Ridge Lane, noise.
12:32 p.m., 100 block of LeCompte Lane, theft.
12:34 p.m., 600 block of Harbor Drive, assault.
12:53 p.m., 1100 block of CR 515, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
1:41 p.m., CR 257/CR 257-M, suspicious person.
4:03 p.m., 13600 block of Jasmine Creek Lane, theft.
5:14 p.m., 4600 block of CR 459-C, burglary of a vehicle.
5:39 p.m., 8200 block of Hastings Cannon Road, disturbance.
6:10 p.m., Magnolia Parkway/Jackson Avenue, accident.
6:40 p.m., 1800 block of Veranda Drive, disturbance.
7:02 p.m., CR 99/Highway 6, suspicious circumstance.
7:47 p.m., first block of Fort Velasco, accident.
7:50 p.m., 200 block of Coral Court, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
8:42 p.m., 25000 block of CR 46, disturbance.
8:57 p.m., Thunder Road/Surf Drive, disturbance.
9:31 p.m., 13200 block of Maupas Lane, disturbance.
10:10 p.m., 25000 block of CR 46, disturbance.
10:27 p.m., 8200 block of Hastings Cannon Road, suspicious circumstance.
10:35 p.m., 5800 block of Avenue D, noise.
11:05 p.m., 6100 block of Brian Street, noise.
CLUTE
MAY 12
8:13 a.m., 100 block of East Parkview Street, accident.
8:26 a.m., 800 block of West Plantation Drive, theft.
9:43 a.m., Main Street/Highway 332, reckless driver.
11:50 a.m., 2800 block of East Highway 332, fire.
2:26 p.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, narcotics.
2:43 p.m., 2800 block of East Highway 332, fire.
4:02 p.m., 100 block of South Highway 288-B, suspicious person.
4:19 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, harassment.
4:59 p.m., 200 block of Dixie Drive, threats.
5:25 p.m., 200 block of Hargett Street, suspicious circumstance.
11:43 p.m., 100 block of Madison Avenue, suspicious circumstance.
MAY 13
12:44 a.m., 100 block of CR 288, suspicious person.
3:42 a.m., 200 block of North Highway 288-B, suspicious circumstance.
4:11 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, noise.
4:51 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
FREEPORT
MAY 12
7:07 a.m., 1200 block of West Fourth Street, hit and run.
8:03 a.m., 1000 block of North Avenue J, criminal mischief.
9:51 a.m., 1000 block of North Avenue G, driving while intoxicated.
10:20 a.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, threats.
12:39 p.m., East Eighth Street/FM 1495, suspicious circumstance.
1:24 p.m., 900 block of North Avenue J, criminal mischief.
1:30 p.m., Skinner Street/North Avenue M, suspicious subject.
3:08 p.m., 800 block of West Fifth Street, disturbance.
3:22 p.m., 700 block of West Seventh Street, disturbance with weapons.
3:51 p.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, criminal mischief.
7:27 p.m., 1400 block of North Avenue r, assault.
8:24 p.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, missing person.
LAKe JACKSON
MAY 12
10:45 a.m., 800 block of Magnolia Street, disorderly conduct.
12:02 p.m., 500 block of Highway 288, reckless driver.
2:18 p.m., 200 block of Winding Way/Magnolia Street, reckless driver.
3:02 p.m., first block of South Blunck Road, disorderly conduct.
5:54 p.m., 900 block of East Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
6:03 p.m., 200 block of Larkspur Street, disorderly conduct.
8:05 p.m., 400 block of East Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
MAY 13
1:04 a.m., first block of Lake Road, suspicious activity.
3:09 a.m., 100 block of Lake Road, noise.
WEST COLUMBIA
MAY 12
5:29 p.m., 2100 block of South Columbia Drive, fire.
9:43 p.m., Ellis Lane, suspicious vehicle.
