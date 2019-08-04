The following people were indicted last week by a Brazoria County grand jury. An indictment is not a finding of guilt, only a determination enough evidence exists to proceed to trial.
Derek Evan Dechenne, 25, fraudulent use of identifying information-enhanced; counts one and two, forgery; criminal episode-enhanced.
Derek Kyle Rumsey, 23, burglary of a building.
Kasey Lee Schexnider, 26, burglary of a building.
James Anthony Flores, 22, count one, aggravated assault; count two, assault, family violence-choking; criminal episode.
Darian Lynn Campbell, 25, aggravated assault.
Amanda Renee Briseno, 32, injury to a child.
Cheryl Renee Warren, 57, tampering with a government record.
James David Hewitt, 46, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Bunkey Lee Knight, 40, theft-enhanced.
John Barley Plunk, 56, counts one and two, aggravated assault; criminal episode.
Jacob Allen Popour, 25, assault family violence-choking.
Thomas W. Porter III, 56, counts one and two, driving while intoxicated with child passenger; criminal episode.
Kevin Pernell Pye, 42, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Angel Quint, 34, counts one, two, three, four, five, and six, fraudulent use of identifying information; criminal episode.
Efrain Ramos Jr., 32, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Robert Scott Rankel, 35, theft with two or more previous convictions.
German Candelario Reyes Guzman, 54, possession of a controlled substance.
Kever Antoni Sanchez, 18, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Debra Fulkerson Sepulvado, 58, burglary of habitation.
Galen Joseph Stevens, 34, possession of a controlled substance.
James Dumont Thayer, 24, possession of a controlled substance-enhanced.
Enrrique Vital Gutierrez, 38, counts one, two, and three, driving while intoxicated with child passenger; criminal episode.
Ladondrea Montea Wallace, 30, possession of a controlled substance.
Robert Garell Whitley, 35, aggravated assault.
Donald Ellis Wilson III, 25, counts one and two, possession of a controlled substance; criminal episode.
Jared Roy Wren, 30, possession of a controlled substance.
Sarah Rebecca Young, 33, counts one and two, driving while intoxicated with child passenger; criminal episode.
Chelsea Leigh-DeLauncia Burns, 25, counts one, two and three, fraudulent use of identifying information; criminal episode.
Gia Charmaine Chambers, a.k.a. Ebony Chambers, 54, counts one and two, credit card or debit card abuse; criminal episode-enhanced.
Michael Wayne Daugherty, 38, possession of a controlled substance.
Johnathan Santiago Davila, 19, burglary of habitation.
Clinton Dwight Donley, 33, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon.
Rashad Page Eagleton, 32, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon.
Hani Elali, 37, possession of a controlled substance.
Sarah Elizabeth Forma, 28, counts one and two, driving while intoxicated with child passenger; criminal episode.
Michael Angelo Garza, 29, hindering apprehension.
Justin Jerard Hardy, 20, evading arrest.
Bobby Wayne James, 42, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Anthony Ray Boff, 21, evading arrest.
Alan Roy Casterlin Jr., 35, theft-enhanced.
Darek Dwayne Cooper, 19, theft of firearm.
Mark Cornish, 38, counts one and two, forgery; criminal episode.
Daniel Benitez Curran, 20, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; delivery of a simulated controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance.
Amber Rose Soto, 19, possession of a controlled substance.
Dallas Ray Ebarb, 33, harassment by person in correctional/detention-enhanced.
Guillermo Enamorado, 49, fraudulent use of identifying information.
Alain Garcia Cabrales, 28, fraudulent use of identifying information.
Joe Eveline Jr., 57, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Nicholas Charles Feely, 28, burglary of habitation-enhanced.
William Stanley Fry, 57, assault family violence-choking; enhanced.
Jasper Handy Garrett Jr., 61, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Oscar Gaytan, 23, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Nichole Lee Glover, 37, possession of a controlled substance; theft with two or more previous convictions.
Matthew Greene, 37, counts one and two, driving while intoxicated with child passenger; criminal episode.
Jessica Ann Harson, 36, possession of a controlled substance.
William Shelton Kelley III, 25, possession of a controlled substance.
Stephen Micheal Ramey, 39, possession of a controlled substance-enhanced.
Gabrielle Nicole Canales, 25, tampering with physical evidence.
Breanna Shane McCain, 22, count one, possession of a controlled substance; count two, tampering with physical evidence; count three, prohibited substance in a correctional facility; criminal episode.
Christopher Bryan Lease, 35, theft with two or more previous convictions, evading arrest with prior conviction-enhanced.
Donald Ray Lunford Jr., 19, assault family violence-choking.
Gregory Madison, 44, assault family violence-choking.
Donte Lamar McCreary, 31, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon-enhanced.
Jason Glenn Miller, 37, assault family violence-choking.
Yvette Renee Montes, 27, counts two and three, driving while intoxicated with child passenger; criminal episode.
Timothy Wade Parker, 42, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Dylan Taylor Reed, 30, harassment by person in correction/detention-enhanced.
Samuel Adrian Rodriguez Lopez, 19, assault family violence-choking.
Jose Luis Rodriguez, 64, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Christopher Jude Salazar, 23, count one, aggravated assault; count two, assault family violence-choking; criminal episode.
Brook Nalani Shuman, 44, counts one and two, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; criminal episode; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Christopher Leon Snelling, 36, possession of a controlled substance.
Justin Calub Staples, 26, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon; burglary of habitation.
Nicholas Jordan Taylor, 23, possession of a controlled substance.
Dennis Townes, 28, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Alison Villanueva, 41, theft with two or more previous convictions-enhanced.
Jerry Winford Cooper, 33, theft with two or more previous convictions-enhanced.
Chad Steven Walker, 43, possession of a controlled substance.
Sammie Dawayn Walker, evading arrest with previous conviction.
Roosevelt Weeks II, 30, counts one and two, retaliation; criminal episode.
Thurman Williams, 35, evading arrest with previous conviction.
Langston Rashad Wilson, 36, driving while intoxicated third or more.
On Trell Da Mon Mitchell, 23, assault on a peace officer.
Dylan Shane Wilcox, 30, assault family violence-choking; habitual.
