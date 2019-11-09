ANGLETON
NOVEMBER 7
10:40 a.m., 1000 block of North Loop 274, minor accident.
1:12 p.m., East Wilkins Street, North Arcola St., verbal disturbance.
2:07 p.m., North Highway 288/West Mulberry Street, minor accident.
2:12 p.m., 1700 block of North Velasco Street, major accident.
2:35 p.m., 2300 block of East Mulberry Street, verbal disturbance.
3:53 p.m., FM 523/Highway 35, minor accident.
5:59 p.m., 300 block of West Henderson Road, verbal disturbance.
6:06 p.m., 100 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious person.
8:31 p.m., 200 block of East Wilkins Street, harassment.
9:34 p.m., 200 block of East Wilkins Street, family disturbance.
10:33 p.m., 2600 block of North Velasco Street, harassment.
NOVEMBER 8
4:31 a.m., South Rock Island Street/East Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
5:17 a.m., 100 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious person.
5:19 a.m., 100 block of West Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
CLUTE
NOVEMBER 7
6:49 a.m., 200 block of North Shanks Street, suspicious person.
10:18 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
11:50 a.m., 100 block of East Main Street, sexual assault.
1:34 p.m., 300 block of North Shanks Street, suspicious vehicle.
6:48 p.m., 1300 block of South Highway 288-B, accident.
8:52 p.m., South Highway 288-B, suspicious circumstance.
9:18 p.m., 300 block of North Highway 288-B, burglary of a vehicle.
11:37 p.m., first block of Davidson Street, disturbance.
NOVEMBER 8
12:21 a.m., West Highway 332, reckless driving.
1:50 a.m., 300 block of Lazy Lane, suspicious person.
1:50 a.m., Marion Street/Lazy Lane, suspicious person.
7:29 a.m., 800 block of Oyster Creek Drive, theft.
9:01 p.m., 800 block of West Plantation Drive, suspicious vehicle.
9:27 a.m., Coleman Street, suspicious circumstance.
FREEPORT
NOVEMBER 7
3:27 p.m., 600 block of North Avenue D, disturbance.
LAKE JACKSON
NOVEMBER 7
10:14 a.m., 400 block of Flag Lake Drive, disorderly conduct.
10:15 a.m., 600 block of West Highway 332, reckless driver.
11:08 a.m., 200 block of Crepe Myrtle Street, suspicious activity.
12:42 p.m., 300 block of This Way, counterfeit/forgery.
12:46 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, threats.
1:23 p.m., 100 block of This Way, minor accident.
2:27 p.m., 500 block of East Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
3:24 p.m. first block of Oak Drive, counterfeit/forgery.
3:37 p.m., 300 block of East Highway 332/Oak Drive, minor accident.
4:07 p.m., 100 block of Medial Drive, minor accident.
5:05 p.m., Buckeye Street/This Way, minor accident.
6:18 p.m., 200 block of West Highway 332/FM 2004, reckless driver.
6:46 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288/FM 2004, reckless driver.
7:07 p.m., 100 block of Sage Street, disorderly conduct.
9:26 p.m., 100 block of Abner Jackson Parkway, minor accident.
9:32 p.m., 100 block of Talisman Street, disorderly conduct.
10:05 p.m., 100 block of Talisman Street, suspicious activity.
10:51 p.m., 100 block of Abner Jackson Parkway, threats.
NOVEMBER 8
3:37 a.m., 500 block of That Way, disorderly conduct.
WEST COLUMBIA
NOVEMBER 7
3:05 p.m., North Ringgold Street, suspicious person.
5:09 p.m., 400 block of South 16th Street, accident.
6:17 p.m., 600 block of Kirby Drive, disturbance.
7:09 p.m., Highway 35, fire.
