ANGLETON
JULY 14
1:05 a.m., 3500 block of North Downing Street, suspicious vehicle.
4:24 a.m., Highway 288 and FM 523, reckless driver.
11:30 a.m., 200 block of West Murray Street, verbal disturbance.
12:24 p.m., Tracy Street and North Velasco Street, minor accident.
2:34 p.m., East Phillips Road and South Velasco Street, reckless driver.
4:48 p.m., 2300 block of East Mulberry Street, verbal disturbance.
5:36 p.m., 300 block of Henderson Road, harassment.
10:26 p.m., East Mulberry Street and Hospital Drive, major accident.
JULY 15
12:23 a.m., 1300 block of Hospital Drive, suspicious person.
3:30 a.m., 1200 block of Henderson Road, suspicious vehicle.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JULY 12
1:07 a.m., 6500 block of CR 659, suspicious vehicle.
3:10 a.m., 100 block of Fairway Drive, aggravated assault.
6:49 a.m., 2000 block of South Columbia Drive, theft.
8:25 a.m., 18600 block of Highway 288, suspicious vehicle.
10:08 a.m., 2600 block of Smith Ranch Road, theft.
11:46 a.m., 200 block of Green Oak Drive, theft.
11:54 a.m., Highway 288 and East FM 1462, aggravated assault.
1:15 p.m., 5200 block of Rainy Garden Court, threat.
2:28 p.m., 900 block of Avenue A, disturbance of property.
3:37 p.m., 2100 block of CR 235, threat.
4:32 p.m., 5400 block of Rio Alamo Street, theft.
5:50 p.m., Highway 36 and CR 330, aggravated assault.
6:06 p.m., 1300 block of FM 521, theft.
8:47 p.m., 1600 block of CR 226, suspicious vehicle.
10:41 p.m., 100 block of Nesmith Place, disturbance.
11:33 p.m., 25600 block of FM 521, aggravated assault.
JULY 13
12:53 a.m., 3000 block of CR 851A, assault.
2:10 a.m., 15000 block of Highway 288-B, aggravated assault.
5:06 a.m., 100 block of Coffee Lane, aggravated assault.
7:11 a.m., 1600 block of Jimmy Phillips Boulevard, disturbance.
10:24 a.m., 100 block of Cornelia Street, suspicious vehicle.
12:25 p.m., FM 523 and Highway 288-B, reckless driver.
2:10 p.m., 9400 block of East FM 1462, burglary of a building.
3:24 p.m., 7500 block of Honeysuckle Drive, disturbance.
4:50 p.m., 10700 block of CR 583B, fire.
6:40 p.m., CR 257 and Francis Cove, reckless driver.
9:16 p.m., 3700 block of CR 611, aggravated assault.
10:10 p.m., Gifford Road and Bald Prairie Drive, aggravated assault.
11:01 p.m., CR 58 and CR 84, aggravated assault.
JULY 14
1:44 a.m., 16300 block of Highway 6, suspicious vehicle.
5:48 a.m., 5000 block of CR 31, suspicious person.
6:19 a.m., Highway 35 and CR 129, fire.
8:01 a.m., 10300 block of CR 909, threat.
8:59 a.m., 100 block of CR 605B, aggravated assault.
10:35 a.m., 15200 block of Foster Lane, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
11:57 a.m., 2300 block of CR 690, suspicious circumstance.
1:00 p.m., 1000 block of CR 913, threat.
2:36 p.m., 6800 block of Highway 36, suspicious person.
3:53 p.m., 400 block of East 3rd Street, disturbance of property.
6:21 p.m., 2400 block of CR 690, suspicious circumstance.
9:07 p.m., 3300 block of Southfork Parkway, fire.
10:36 p.m., 3000 block of FM 523, aggravated assault.
11:59 p.m., 3100 block of CR 58, aggravated assault.
CLUTE
JULY 14
11:28 a.m., 600 block of Highway 288-B, reckless driver.
9:18 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, disturbance.
JULY 15
5:45 a.m., 200 block of Flag Lake Drive, criminal trespassing.
7:31 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, assault.
8:50 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
FREEPORT
JULY 14
12:31 a.m., 1000 block of West Broad Street, reckless driver.
4:02 a.m., 1800 block of North Avenue T, disturbance.
10:47 a.m., 1500 block of West Seventh Street, fraud.
LAKE JACKSON
JULY 14
10:43 a.m., 200 block of Highway 332, minor accident.
1:01 p.m., 800 block of That Way, suspicious person.
5:09 p.m., 200 block of Huisache Street, reckless driver.
6:34 p.m., 400 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
11:46 p.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, suspicious person.
JULY 15
1:37 a.m., 100 block of Cactus Street, disorderly conduct.
2:04 a.m., 100 block of Meadowbrook Street, suspicious activity.
3:25 a.m., 400 block of Huisache Street, criminal mischief.
WEST COLUMBIA
JULY 14
5:27 p.m., 400 block of Fisher Street, verbal disturbance.
JULY 15
1:19 a.m., 800 block of West Brazos Avenue, suspicious person.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.