ANGLETON
APRIL 22
9:22 a.m., 1200 block of North Velasco Street, disturbance.
9:40 a.m., 2200 block of Shanks Road, suspicious circumstance.
9:55 a.m., 100 block of East Hospital Drive, suspicious person.
11:50 a.m., South Highway 288/Ramp 290, reckless driver.
12:25 p.m., 2500 block of South Velasco Street, suspicious vehicle.
2:16 p.m., 1100 block of Kadera Road, suspicious circumstance.
2:33 p.m., South Velasco Street/West Cemetery Road, suspicious vehicle.
2:41 p.m., 100 block of Trail Ride Road, fraud.
7:08 p.m., 200 block of East Wilkins Street, narcotics.
9:33 p.m., 1900 block of East Mulberry Street, disturbance.
10:45 p.m., Jimmy Phillips Boulevard/Britt Bailey Boulevard, accident.
11:53 p.m., 1000 block of North Velasco Street, driving while intoxicated.
CLUTE
APRIL 22
6:12 a.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, suspicious person.
8:51 a.m., 100 block of Barbara Street, theft.
9:42 a.m., 1000 block of West Plantation Drive, threats.
10:23 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstance.
11:57 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, trespassing.
12:44 p.m., 1000 block of Dixie Drive, threats.
12:45 p.m., 900 block of West Plantation Drive, suspicious person.
3:25 p.m., 200 block of South Lazy Lane, suspicious circumstance.
5:11 p.m., Highway 288-B/Plantation Drive, reckless driver.
5:38 p.m., 400 block of West Plantation Drive, accident.
10:05 p.m., 100 block of Lakeshore Court, suspicious vehicle.
10:26 p.m., 200 block of Lexington Avenue, noise.
FREEPORT
APRIL 22
12:01 a.m., 1300 block of West Fourth Street, burglary of a vehicle.
2:17 a.m., 1100 block of West Fifth Street, burglary of a vehicle.
9:06 a.m., 1700 block of Skinner Street, missing person.
10:53 a.m., 900 block of West Second Street, burglary of a building.
11:18 a.m., 1000 block of FM 1495, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
4:22 p.m., 800 block of North Avenue J, burglary of a habitat.
4:33 p.m., 1900 block of West Fourth Street, suspicious subject.
LAKE JACKSON
APRIL 21
5:48 a.m., 200 block of Birch Street, suspicious activity.
7:44 a.m., 800 block o FM 2004, suspicious activity.
7:55 a.m., 500 block of Magnolia Street, suspicious activity.
9:49 a.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, suspicious activity.
11:52 a.m., 200 block of Oak Drive, disorderly conduct.
11:57 a.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, accident.
12:22 p.m., first block of North Calla Lily Court, forgery.
2:43 p.m., 200 block of West Highway 332, suspicious activity.
2:51 p.m., 500 block of Oak Drive, suspicious activity.
3:33 p.m., 900 block of East Highway 332, suspicious person.
3:35 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288/East Highway 332, reckless driver.
WEST COLUMBIA
APRIL 22
7:13 a.m., 1500 block of CR 15, accident.
4:41 p.m., 400 block of Fisher Street, suspicious circumstance.
8:58 p.m., 100 block of East Brazos Avenue, suspicious circumstance.
