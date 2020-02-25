ANGLETON FEBRUARY 23 12:24 a.m., East Phillips Road/Shanks Road, noise. 12:36 a.m., 100 block of Clements Road, suspicious circumstance. 1:16 a.m., 200 block of East Phillips Road, noise. 1:44 a.m., First block of Ranch House Loop, noise. 2:53 a.m., 600 block of South Velasco Street, suspicious vehicle. 2:44 p.m., 400 block of Bryan Street, suspicious circumstance. 6:00 p.m., 800 block of West Live Oak Street, disturbance. 6:35 p.m., Highway 35/North Highway 288, reckless driver. 9:02 p.m., 2900 block of North Velasco Street, disturbance. 9:24 p.m., Highway 288-B, CR 220, reckless driver. 9:57 p.m., Milton Street/Browning Street, suspicious noise. CLUTE FEBRUARY 23 9:46 a.m., 1100 block of Highway 332, trespassing. 2:37 p.m., 500 block of North Highway 288-B, disturbance. 3:52 p.m., 100 block of Cannon Street, theft. 5:38 p.m., 100 block of East Brazoswood Drive, assault. 6:26 p.m., 100 block of West Marion Street, disturbance. 10:40 p.m., 100 block of Commerce Avenue, suspicious vehicle. 11:41 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, noise. FREEPORT FEBRUARY 23 3:39 a.m., Hickory/West Sixth Street, hit and run. 11:52 p.m., West Broad Street, fleeing from an officer. LAKE JACKSON FEBRUARY 23 7:05 a.m., 400 block of East Highway 332, disorderly conduct. 8:03 a.m., 400 block of East Highway 332, unauthorized use of a vehicle. 8:09 a.m., 500 block of East Highway 332, disorderly conduct. 10:41 a.m., 100 block of Primrose Street, disorderly conduct. 10:49 a.m., First block of Oak Drive, threats. 1:09 p.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, disorderly conduct. 1:27 p.m., 200 block of East Highway 332, disorderly conduct. 1:39 p.m., 100 block of Bumelia Street, disorderly conduct. 2:46 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, theft investigation. 4:11 p.m., 200 block of East Highway 332, suspicious activity. 5:04 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, reckless driver. 5:26 p.m., 100 block of Bumelia Street, disorderly conduct. 6:15 p.m., 200 block of South Oak Drive, disorderly conduct. 6:50 p.m., 200 block of Grapevine Turn/Oyster Creek Drive, hit and run. 7 p.m., First block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious person. 7:18 p.m., 200 block of West Highway 332, reckless driver. 7:37 p.m., 500 block of Highway 288, reckless driver. 9:17 p.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, disorderly conduct. 9:20 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, suspicious activity. 9:21 p.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, suspicious person. 9:51 p.m., First block of Cypress Court, disorderly conduct. FEBRUARY 24 1:07 a.m., 400 block of East Highway 332, suspicious activity. 1:24 a.m., 300 block of Azalea Street, disorderly conduct. 3:43 a.m., 2000 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, suspicious activity. WEST COLUMBIA FEBRUARY 23 9:18 p.m., 1000 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious person. FEBRUARY 24 2:46 a.m., 15th and East Bernard Street, suspicious person.

