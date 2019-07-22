ANGLETON
JULY 20
12:24 a.m., 100 block of East Mulberry Street, disturbance.
2:31 a.m., 600 block of Manor Drive, suspicious vehicle.
4:42 a.m., 100 block of North Rock Island Street, suspicious person.
10:05 a.m., 800 block of Palm Place, burglary.
10:37 a.m., 500 block of West Live Oak Street, suspicious vehicle.
12:40 p.m., 800 block of North Arcola Street, disturbance.
1:26 p.m., West Miller Street and North Loop 274, suspicious circumstance.
2:46 p.m., 200 block of North Chenango Street, suspicious circumstance.
3:48 p.m., 700 block of Bates Park Road, noise complaint.
4:54 p.m., 100 block of Deborah K Drive, narcotics.
5:12 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, theft.
5:42 p.m., 1100 block of Pecan Street, suspicious circumstance.
6:20 p.m., 800 block of Oak Ridge Drive, noise complaint.
7:30 p.m., 800 block of Western Avenue, noise complaint.
8:33 p.m., 100 block of East Peach Street, theft.
CLUTE
JULY 20
4:36 p.m., 100 block of Barbara Drive, disturbance.
7:06 p.m., 200 block of North Hackberry Street, disturbance.
7:12 p.m., 900 block of West Plantation Drive, suspicious circumstance.
10:22 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, threats.
10:23 p.m., 200 block of Stratton Ridge Road, noise complaint.
JULY 21
1:19 a.m., Highway 288-B, suspicious person.
12:24 p.m., 200 block of North Dixie Drive, disturbance.
LAKE JACKSON
JULY 20
5:09 p.m., 1300 block of FM 2004, reckless driving.
5:21 p.m., 100 block of Pine Street, burglary.
7:38 p.m., 400 block of North Dixie Drive, reckless driving.
7:40 p.m., 200 block of Huckleberry Drive, burglary.
10:18 p.m., first block of East Plantation Drive, suspicious person.
11:07 p.m., 100 block of South Cedar Street, suspicious activity.
11:16 p.m., 100 block of Post Oak Street, suspicious person.
JULY 21
12:52 a.m., 200 block of Yaupon Street, suspicious activity.
1:20 a.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, criminal mischief.
1:24 a.m., 200 block of Abner Jackson Parkway, suspicious activity.
1:28 a.m., 200 block of Pine Street, suspicious activity.
1:27 a.m., 500 block of Highway 332 East, theft.
1:49 a.m., 200 block of Abner Jackson Parkway, fire.
2:19 a.m., 800 block of Center Way, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
JULY 20
1:01 a.m., 600 block of Kirby Street, suspicious vehicle.
1:09 a.m., 100 block of Texas Avenue, suspicious circumstance.
