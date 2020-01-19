ANGLETON
JANUARY 17
3:28 a.m., 600 block of West Peach Street, family disturbance.
6:40 a.m., 1100 block of Carey Drive, minor accident.
7:02 a.m., 1700 block of Henderson Road, suspicious circumstance.
8:05 a.m., Highway 288-B/CR 45, major accident.
9:43 a.m., 1700 block of Henderson Road, suspicious circumstance.
10:10 a.m., 1100 block of Pecan Street, suspicious circumstance.
10:54 a.m., 1600 block of North Valderas Street, criminal mischief.
1:01 p.m., East FM 1462/FM 521, major accident.
1:43 p.m., 300 block of Trail Ride Road, verbal disturbance.
3:23 p.m., 700 block of West Mulberry Street, fraud.
4:17 p.m., FM 523/North Highway 288, reckless driving.
4:38 p.m., 100 block of North Rock Island Street, verbal disturbance.
4:48 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, minor accident.
4:59 p.m., first block of Alexander Court, fraud.
6:30 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious circumstance.
6:41 p.m., 500 block of South Anderson Street, non-family disturbance.
7:19 p.m., 1700 block of Henderson Road, terroristic threat.
9:26 p.m., 800 block of East Mulberry Street, minor accident.
10:01 p.m., 1300 block of Buchta Road, suspicious person.
CLUTE
JANUARY 17
10:31 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
11:36 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, criminal trespassing.
12:49 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, harassment.
1:36 p.m., 800 block of North Dixie Drive, suspicious circumstance.
2:27 p.m., Highway 332/Main Street, reckless driving.
6:08 p.m., 500 block of Murrell Street, reckless driving.
9:04 p.m., 800 block of Elm Street, narcotics.
10:53 p.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, disturbance.
11:58 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, disturbance.
JANUARY 18
1:26 a.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, criminal mischief.
7:21 a.m., 800 block of Highway 332, theft.
FREEPORT
JANUARY 17
10:22 a.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, theft.
9:11 p.m., 900 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, public intoxication.
LAKE JACKSON
JANUARY 17
6:44 a.m., 400 block of Highway 288, reckless driving.
8:08 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, suspicious activity.
9:10 a.m., 800 block of Sycamore Street, theft.
9:42 a.m., 200 block of Highway 332 West, theft.
9:55 a.m., 60 block of Blackgum Court, suspicious activity.
10:25 a.m., 500 block of Highway 332 East, suspicious activity.
11:31 a.m., first block of Oak Drive, threats.
11:34 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, suspicious person.
12:06 p.m., 100 block of Willow Drive/Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious activity.
1:21 p.m., 100 block of Holly Street, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
2:15 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, theft.
3:14 p.m., 600 block of Highway 332 East, minor accident.
6:45 p.m., 500 block of Highway 288, reckless driving.
6:56 p.m., 200 block of Huckleberry Drive, suspicious activity.
7:08 p.m., first block of Vinca Court, threats.
7:55 p.m., 500 block of Oak Drive, disorderly conduct.
8:21 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, theft.
8:24 p.m., 500 block of Oak Drive, suspicious activity.
9:22 p.m., 100 block of Daffodil Street, suspicious activity.
10:05 p.m., 700 block of Winding Way, suspicious activity.
10:08 p.m., 90 block of Lake Road, suspicious activity.
JANUARY 18
12:04 a.m., 100 block of East Plantation Drive, suspicious person.
1:04 a.m., 300 block of Magnolia Street, reckless driving.
1:47 a.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
2:57 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
JANUARY 17
5:04 a.m., 200 block of Damon Drive, verbal disturbance.
6:24 a.m., 8200 block of FM 524, accident.
9:48 a.m., 100 block of East Brazos Avenue, suspicious person.
10:21 a.m., 300 block of East Clay, suspicious circumstance.
2:21 p.m., 300 block of East Clay Street, accident.
3:32 p.m., Bowie Street, reckless driving.
8:57 p.m., 800 block of South Columbia Drive, reckless driving.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.