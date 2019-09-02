ANGLETON
AUGUST 31
12:27 a.m., 100 block of East Mulberry Street, burglary.
1:50 a.m., Highway 288/CR 220, disturbance non-family.
3:12 a.m., 3000 block of Highway 288, verbal disturbance.
5:28 a.m., 200 block of Ranch House Road, suspicious circumstance.
2:02 p.m., 800 block of Marshall Road, fraud.
2:09 p.m., Highway 288 and Highway 35, reckless driver.
3:22 p.m., 800 block of South Morgan Street, criminal mischief.
3:42 p.m., 1200 block of East Mulberry Street, criminal mischief.
4:59 p.m., 1000 block of East Miller Street, terroristic threats.
8:44 p.m., Highway 288/CR 220, reckless driver.
9:11 p.m., FM 523/CR 210, major accident.
9:56 p.m., 1200 block of Clover Drive, assault.
10:38 p.m., 1500 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious circumstance.
CLUTE
AUGUST 31
12:59 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, missing person.
1:49 p.m., 200 block of Maddox Street, fraud.
3:45 p.m., Highway 288B/Oak Park, suspicious circumstance.
5:16 p.m., 500 block of South Main Street, accident.
9:13 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
10:40 p.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, fire.
11:32 p.m., Highway 288-B/Main Street, suspicious person.
11:47 p.m., Brazoswood Drive/Verde Drive, suspicious person.
SEPTEMBER 1
12:26 a.m., 100 block of West Marion Street, suspicious circumstance.
1:54 a.m., 800 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
2:57 a.m., 1400 block of Highway 332, driving while intoxicated.
3:07 a.m., 100 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious vehicle.
3:19 a.m., 200 block of Highway 288-B, suspicious person.
3:28 a.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, burglary of a vehicle.
4:33 a.m., 800 block of Stratton Ridge Road, suspicious vehicle.
FREEPORT
AUGUST 31
2:46 a.m., 900 block of North Avenue J, public intoxication.
11:51 p.m., 1200 block of West Second Street, assault.
LAKE JACKSON
AUGUST 31
8:40 a.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious activity.
9:04 a.m., 200 block of Highway 332, minor accident.
12:03 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
3:12 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332/FM 2004, minor accident.
3:34 p.m., 300 block of Highway 332/Oak Drive, reckless driver.
7:18 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
8:43 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332/FM 2004, reckless driver.
10:10 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, assault.
10:31 p.m., 500 block of Oleander Street, disorderly conduct.
SEPTEMBER 1
12:06 a.m., 50 block of Bayberry Court, suspicious activity.
12:55 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
2:34 a.m., 500 block of Highway 332/West Plantation Drive, reckless driver.
4:02 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
WEST COLUMBIA
AUGUST 31
12:13 a.m., 200 block of Damon Drive, physical disturbance.
1:20 a.m., 600 block of West Brazos Avenue, suspicious vehicle.
1:45 a.m., 600 block of Marshall Street, suspicious circumstance.
10:16 a.m., 600 block of Roene Lane, burglary of a vehicle.
