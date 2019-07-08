ANGLETON
JULY 6
12:25 a.m., 1100 block of Buchta Drive, disturbance.
4:15 a.m., 2100 block of East Mulberry Street, disturbance.
4:33 a.m., 100 block of Clements Street, shots.
9:38 a.m., 1100 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious vehicle.
5:04 p.m., 2400 block of Highway 288, minor accident.
5:25 p.m., 100 block of Clements Street, suspicious circumstance.
6:53 p.m., 1000 block of North Arcola Street, assault.
7:01 p.m., 1300 block of Buchta Road, suspicious circumstance.
8:49 p.m., 200 block of Austin Street, theft.
9:11 p.m., 1600 block of North Valderas Street, minor accident.
11:38 p.m., 600 block of West Orange Street, disturbance.
CLUTE
JULY 7
6:12 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
6:20 a.m., 500 block of East Brazoswood Drive, accident.
6:44 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
7:01 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
9:01 a.m., 900 block of Highway 332, theft.
9:06 a.m., Plantation Drive, suspicious person.
LAKE JACKSON
JULY 7
6:43 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
6:59 a.m., 500 block of Highway 288, reckless driving.
7:24 a.m., 600 block of Highway 332 East, minor accident.
8:44 a.m., 600 block of Magnolia Street, theft.
11:09 a.m., Magnolia Street, reckless driving.
3:02 p.m., 200 block of Indian Warrior Trail, threats.
FREEPORT
JULY 6
4:30 p.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, missing person.
8:54 p.m., 1300 block of West Second Street, disturbance.
WEST COLUMBIA
JULY 6
1:24 a.m., Columbia Stop, suspicious vehicle.
4:21 a.m., 300 block of Milum Street, suspicious circumstance.
8:58 a.m., 600 block of Marshall Street, disturbance.
12:20 p.m., 800 block of West Brazos Avenue, accident.
