ANGLETON
FEBRUARY 8
12:02 a.m., South Downing Street/East Kiber Street, reckless driver.
1:09 a.m., 600 block of Kyle Street, suspicious person.
1:25 a.m., 500 block of Hurst Place, criminal mischief.
3:07 a.m., 100 block of Walnut Street, suspicious circumstance.
3:51 a.m., 600 block of West Locust Street, suspicious vehicle.
4:19 a.m., Northbrook Drive/Hospital Drive, suspicious person.
4:34 a.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, theft.
10:24 a.m., 300 block of North Parrish Street, assault.
12:32 p.m., 1900 block of East Mulberry Street, verbal disturbance.
2:51 p.m., 100 block of North Rock Island Street, verbal disturbance.
3:09 p.m., 2600 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious circumstance.
4:15 p.m., 600 block of East Murray Street, theft.
6:39 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious person.
7:14 p.m., 1300 block of Hospital Drive, shots fired.
8:30 p.m., 300 block of East Orange Street, verbal disturbance.
9:32 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious person.
10:47 p.m., Buchta Road/Henderson Road, suspicious vehicle.
10:58 p.m., Campus Drive/Stadium Drive, reckless driver.
11:06 p.m., 3500 block of North Downing Street, suspicious vehicle.
CLUTE
FEBRUARY 8
2:39 p.m., 800 block of Dixie Drive, disturbance.
5:07 p.m., 100 block of Emerald Street, disturbance.
8:43 p.m., 400 block of East Main Street, suspicious person.
8:48 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
FEBRUARY 9
2:28 a.m., 200 block of South Lazy Lane, suspicious circumstance.
2:58 a.m., 100 block of Revere Court, suspicious circumstance.
8:54 a.m., 400 block of West Plantation Drive, accident.
10:52 a.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, suspicious circumstance.
FREEPORT
FEBRUARY 8
1:43 a.m., 200 block of South Gulf Boulevard, physical disturbance.
6:57 a.m., 1700 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, burglary of a building.
7:02 a.m., 1300 block of North Avenue H, suspicious vehicle.
8:26 p.m., 700 block of West 10th Street, burglary of habitation.
LAKE JACKSON
FEBRUARY 8
8:11 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, minor accident.
9:38 p.m., Candlewood Court/Flag Drive, suspicious person.
10:21 p.m., North Yaupon Street/Azalea Street, suspicious activity.
10:35 p.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, suspicious person.
FEBRUARY 9
Midnight, 400 block of East Plantation Drive, suspicious activity.
12:53 a.m., 100 block of South Parking Place, driving while intoxicated.
1:05 a.m., 400 block of East Plantation Drive, disorderly conduct.
4:19 a.m., Crepe Myrtle Street/Sugar Cane Drive, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
FEBRUARY 8
8:33 a.m., 100 block of West Brazos Avenue, suspicious vehicle.
1:57 p.m., West Texaco Avenue/Loggins Drive, accident.
FEBRUARY 9
12:43 a.m., 600 block of South Columbia, suspicious person.
