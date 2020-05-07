ANGLETON
MAY 5
9:16 a.m., 100 block of Bald Prairie Drive, suspicious circumstance.
10 a.m., North Parrish Street/West Mulberry Street, accident.
12:29 p.m., 300 block of East Cedar Street, suspicious person.
12:54 p.m., 1200 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious vehicle.
2:26 p.m., first block of Stadium Drive, suspicious person.
3:33 p.m., 300 block of East Cedar Street, trespassing.
4:33 p.m., 1000 block of South Anderson Street, suspicious circumstance.
5:13 p.m., South Highway 288/Ramp 290, reckless driver.
5:43 p.m., South Velasco Street/West Phillips Road, accident.
6:42 p.m., 400 block of West Mulberry Street, reckless driver.
7:59 p.m., 1700 block of Henderson Road, fire.
10:08 p.m., South Highway 288/Ramp 290, accident
10:09 p.m., 900 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious person.
10:55 p.m., 1200 block of San Felipe Road, disturbance.
MAY 6
2:19 a.m., 1000 block of Vine Street, suspicious circumstance.
2:31 a.m., 500 block of Holly Street, burglary of a habitat.
3:34 a.m., 1200 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious person.
4:36 a.m., 2300 block of FM 523, suspicious person.
6:05 a.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, accident.
6:23 a.m., 1000 block of Vine Street, suspicious circumstance.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
MAY 5
10:03 a.m., 100 block of Kiowa Court, disturbance.
10:08 a.m., 10600 block of Sentinel Dome Drive, burglary of a building.
10:09 a.m., 4300 block of FM 523, theft.
11:07 a.m., CR 310/Highway 36, disturbance.
11:09 a.m., 7600 block of Iowa Colony Boulevard, accident.
11:48 a.m., 200 block of Wolfglen Drive, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
1:08 p.m., Highway 35/CR 281, hit and run.
1:16 p.m., 3800 block of CR 94, disturbance.
1:33 p.m., 9700 block of Shimmering Lakes Drive, suspicious circumstance.
1:35 p.m., 1400 block of West Brazos Avenue, theft.
2:07 p.m., Highway 288/CR 48, reckless driver.
2:09 p.m., 600 block of Harbor Drive, trespassing.
2:17 p.m., 1900 block of CR 543, suspicious circumstance.
2:44 p.m., 800 block of Bayou Drive, suspicious circumstance.
3:08 p.m., 7000 block of Lila Street, trespassing.
3:40 p.m., Highway 35/CR 33, reckless driver.
3:44 p.m., 2100 block of CR 163, threats.
3:45 p.m., 7100 block of CR 289, suspicious vehicle.
4:12 p.m., 9600 block of CR 405, prowler.
4:34 p.m., 6500 block of CR 48, suspicious vehicle.
4:44 p.m., CR 143/CR 112, suspicious vehicle.
4:57 p.m., 5000 block of East Highway 332, theft.
5:16 p.m., CR 188/CR 172, noise.
5:40 p.m., 21600 block of Highway 288, accident.
6:06 p.m., 4300 block of Pine Harvest Lane, suspicious vehicle.
6:17 p.m., 7500 block of FM 1459, suspicious circumstance.
6:47 p.m., 100 block of CR 344-A, disturbance.
6:55 p.m., 2600 block of Smith Ranch Road, accident.
7:10 p.m., Highway 35/Bar X Trail, suspicious vehicle.
7:25 p.m., 2600 block of Smith Ranch Road, accident.
7:32 p.m., 2900 block of Brookview Drive, suspicious circumstance.
7:38 p.m., Blue Water Highway, sexual assault.
7:49 p.m., 20100 block of Highway 36, accident.
7:55 p.m., 300 block of CR 201, disturbance.
7:58 p.m., 5800 block of CR 121, suspicious circumstance.
8:23 p.m., 2400 block of Nickel Canyon Drive, suspicious vehicle.
8:53 p.m., 4700 block of South Quail Run Drive, disturbance.
9:20 p.m., 6700 block of FM 521, accident.
9:31 p.m., 10200 block of CR 257, suspicious circumstance.
9:56 p.m., CR 257/Santar Loop, noise.
10:32 p.m., 3300 block of Harbrook Drive, disturbance.
10:37 p.m., 13200 block of Camden Blue Lane, suspicious vehicle.
11:29 p.m., 300 block of North Elm Street, suspicious circumstance.
MAY 6
12:15 a.m., Deerbrook Court/Kennedy Drive, suspicious vehicle.
12:46 a.m., 14800 block of FM 521, disturbance.
1:08 a.m., West Sixth Street/Sycamore Street, suspicious vehicle.
1:10 a.m., Silver Sage Lane/Savannah Cove Lane, suspicious circumstance.
1:25 a.m., 5800 block of Avenue D, noise.
2:58 a.m., 5800 block of Avenue D, noise.
3:03 a.m., 100 block of Kiowa Court, suspicious vehicle.
3:13 a.m., 20800 block of Highway 35, suspicious circumstance.
4:15 a.m., 100 block of CR 291-A, suspicious vehicle.
5:55 a.m., 9000 block of CR 195, suspicious vehicle.
7:04 a.m., 25700 block of FM 2004, suspicious person.
7:39 a.m., 7400 block of CR 220-B, suspicious person.
CLUTE
MAY 5
11:38 a.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, theft.
3:04 p.m., Third Street/East Kyle Road, suspicious vehicle.
3:32 p.m., 1100 block of Third Street, missing person.
3:51 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, suspicious person.
5:26 p.m., Plantation drive/Lazy Lane, accident.
5:26 p.m., 600 block of West Plantation Drive, accident.
6:06 p.m., 800 block of Dixie Drive, reckless driver.
7:35 p.m., 1100 block of Pecan Street, disturbance.
8:12 p.m., Canvasback Drive/Meadow Ridge Way, reckless driver.
8:27 p.m., 500 block of Shelby Street, noise.
9:27 p.m., 1100 block of Pecan Street, disturbance.
11:24 p.m., 600 block of Commerce Street, fire.
MAY 6
2:13 a.m., 200 block of Dixie Drive, disturbance.
4:58 a.m., 600 block of Commerce Avenue, suspicious person.
11:55 a.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, harassment.
FREEPORT
MAY 5
2:38 a.m., first block of Maple Street, suspicious subject.
8:47 a.m., 1500 block of North Avenue I, hit and run.
2:29 p.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, theft.
11:21 p.m., 900 block of North Avenue D, noise.
LAKE JACKSON
MAY 5
6:32 a.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, suspicious person.
8:22 p.m., 200 block of Chestnut Street, accident.
9:43 a.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, accident.
10:27 a.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious person.
10:50 a.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, suspicious activity.
11:30 a.m., 400 block of Garland Street, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
11:42 a.m., 300 block of Timbercreek Drive, forgery.
11:54 a.m., 400 block of East Plantation Drive, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
1:18 p.m., 200 block of Parking Way, disorderly conduct.
1:45 p.m., 200 block of Rosemary Lane, forgery.
3:12 p.m., 200 block of East Highway 332, accident.
5:18 p.m., 200 block of West Highway 332/FM 2994, accident.
5:41 p.m., 500 block of West Highway 332, reckless driver.
5:57 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, threats.
6:18 p.m., 500 block of Highway 288, reckless driver.
6:31 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, accident.
7:23 p.m., first block of Lake Road, driving while intoxicated.
8:50 p.m., 100 block of Lake Road, disorderly conduct.
9 p.m., 100 block of Balsam Street, suspicious person.
9:15 p.m., 500 block of East Highway 332/West Plantation Drive, reckless driver.
9:20 p.m., 300 block of South Yaupon Street, disorderly conduct.
9:23 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288/FM 2004, accident.
10:06 p.m., 900 block of FM 2004, suspicious person.
11:01 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, disorderly conduct.
MAY 6
2:49 a.m., 100 block of Post Oak Street, suspicious activity.
4:01 a.m., 200 block of Crepe Myrtle Street/Larkspur Street, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
MAY 5
4:16 a.m., Highway 35, reckless driver.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.