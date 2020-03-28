ANGLETON
MARCH 26
12:02 a.m., 200 block of West Myrtle Street, suspicious vehicle.
12:50 a.m., 1900 block of East Mulberry Street, disturbance.
11:05 a.m., 200 block of East Wilkins Street, disturbance.
2 p.m., 1900 block of East Mulberry Street, harassment.
2:17 p.m., 2200 block of East Mulberry Street, accident.
4:02 p.m., 2700 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious vehicle.
4:12 p.m., first block of Artic Street, disturbance.
5:42 p.m., West Mulberry Street/North Highway 288, accident.
5:55 p.m., South Highway 288/Ramp 290, reckless driver.
7:13 p.m., 2900 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious vehicle.
7:44 p.m., 300 block of Marshall Alley, suspicious circumstance.
10:37 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, criminal mischief.
MARCH 27
1:56 a.m., 300 block of North Parrish Street, disturbance.
3:45 a.m., 2300 block of FM 523, theft.
7:34 a.m., 2600 block of South Velasco Street, disturbance.
CLUTE
MARCH 26
9:48 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious person.
10:18 a.m., 300 block of North Highway 288-B, suspicious person.
10:36 a.m., 700 block of South Main Street, accident.
10:58 a.m., 1100 block of Highway 332, fraud.
11:06 a.m., 100 block of Jamestown Street, suspicious circumstance.
1:53 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, theft.
7:07 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, noise.
8:23 p.m., Highway 332/Main Street, accident.
10:54 p.m., North Highway 288-B, reckless driver.
11:02 p.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, suspicious circumstance.
11:16 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, disturbance.
MARCH 27
1:19 a.m., 300 block of CR 288, suspicious vehicle.
4 a.m., 800 block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious vehicle.
7:53 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstance.
8:18 a.m., Pin Tail Drive, suspicious vehicle.
FREEPORT
MARCH 26
7:17 a.m., 600 block of Avenue C, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
7:38 a.m., 700 block of North Avenue D, burglary of a vehicle.
9:30 a.m., 700 block of North Avenue C, suspicious circumstance.
3:42 p.m., 300 block of South Brazosport Boulevard, suspicious subject.
6:06 p.m., 1000 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, assault.
6:33 p.m., 300 block of West Second Street, criminal trespassing.
7:58 p.m., 1600 block of West Seventh Street, assault.
10:10 p.m., 800 block of North Avenue J, disturbance.
LAKE JACKSON
MARCH 26
6 a.m., 100 block of Garland Drive, suspicious activity.
7:14 a.m., 100 block of Parking Way, suspicious activity.
8:42 a.m., 500 block of East Highway 332, suspicious person.
9:17 a.m., 200 block of Sleepy Hollow Drive, disorderly conduct.
10:33 a.m., first block of Oak Drive, suspicious activity.
11:25 a.m., 500 block of College Boulevard, suspicious activity.
12:07 p.m., first block of Magnolia Street/Highway 332, accident.
12:13 p.m., 400 block of East Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
12:49 p.m., 100 block of Parking Way, threats.
1:34 p.m., first block of Lavender Court, suspicious person.
2:39 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, suspicious person.
5:10 p.m., 800 block of Sycamore Street, suspicious person.
6:19 p.m., 100 block of West Plantation Drive/Loganberry Street, suspicious person.
6:56 p.m., first block of Lake Road, suspicious person.
7:47 p.m., first block of Lake Road, reckless driver.
8:22 p.m., first block of Lake Road, suspicious person.
10:08 p.m., 600 block of Azalea Street, accident.
MARCH 27
12:24 a.m., 100 block of Jasmine Street, suspicious activity.
2:37 a.m., 100 block of Buttercup Street, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
MARCH 26
12:52 p.m., 100 block of North Ringgold Street, suspicious activity.
MARCH 27
1:29 a.m., 800 block of Westview Street, suspicious person.
