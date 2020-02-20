ANGLETON
FEBRUARY 18
9:14 a.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious circumstance.
11:04 a.m., East Mulberry Street/North Downing Street, accident.
12:03 p.m., 900 block of Meadow Lane, suspicious circumstance.
5:32 p.m., Henderson Road/North Downing Street, disturbance.
7:29 p.m., North Highway 288/Highway 35, accident.
8:07 p.m., 2300 block of West Mulberry Street, reckless driver.
9:01 p.m., South Anderson Street/East Orange Street, suspicious circumstance.
11:45 p.m., 500 block of East Myrtle Street, harassment.
FEBRUARY 19
2:44 a.m., 1100 block of Carey Drive, disturbance.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
FEBRUARY 17
1:22 a.m., 3200 block of Silverlake Village Drive, suspicious vehicle.
2:10 a.m., 5400 block of Autumn Leaf Court, disturbance.
2:27 a.m., 700 block of CR 329, sexual assault.
3:49 a.m., 11600 block of Magnolia Parkway, suspicious circumstance.
3:52 a.m., 10100 block of CR 941-A, disturbance.
5:47 a.m., 12400 block of Sandpiper Avenue, suspicious circumstance.
6:03 a.m., 2400 block of Highway 36, theft.
6:14 a.m., 2400 block of CR 90, suspicious circumstance.
8:34 a.m., 700 block of North Tinsley Drive, weapons possession.
9:44 a.m., 1500 block of CR 99, suspicious vehicle.
10:32 a.m., 16300 block of CR 568, harassment.
10:36 a.m., 3500 block of Bahler Avenue, criminal mischief.
10:53 a.m., 700 block of CR 44, weapons possession.
11:12 a.m., 300 block of Britt Bailey Boulevard, fraud.
11:13 a.m., 100 block of Creekside Drive, threats.
11:54 a.m., 4600 block of Chocorio Road, fraud.
12:10 p.m., 5000 block of East Highway 332, theft.
12:16 p.m., FM 523/CR 210, accident.
12:49 p.m., Highway 288/Chlorine Road, accident.
1:08 p.m., 1000 block of CR 595, threats.
1:15 p.m., 7000 block of CR 3, trespassing.
1:34 p.m., 3500 block of Hansford Place, suspicious vehicle.
1:39 p.m., FM 521/Highway 35, reckless driver.
2:06 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, theft.
2:11 p.m., 300 block of North Main Street, suspicious vehicle.
2:12 p.m., West FM 1462/CR 897, shots fired.
2:46 p.m., 4300 block of Highway 35, suspicious circumstance.
2:57 p.m., 5000 block of East Highway 332, suspicious vehicle.
3:08 p.m., 400 block of East Third Street, trespassing.
3:55 p.m., 2400 block of CR 90, criminal mischief.
4:00 p.m., 1600 block of CR 332, accident.
4:06 p.m., 1400 block of CR 808, disturbance.
4:47 p.m., Big Island Drive/Pomona Parkway, accident.
4:53 p.m., 2200 block of Mars Road, disturbance.
5:08 p.m., 3300 block of CR 190, theft.
5:42 p.m., 1000 block of Mac Drive, suspicious vehicle.
6:09 p.m., First block of CR 727, theft.
6:36 p.m., 7300 block of Deleon Court, missing person.
6:46 p.m., Northfork Drive/Morgan Road, criminal mischief.
7:22 p.m., 18200 block of CR 171, disturbance.
7:43 p.m., 17100 block of Harkey Road, harassment.
8:00 p.m., Piney Creek Drive/Bayou Ridge Lane, burglary of a vehicle.
9:30 p.m., 400 block of South Fig Street, threats.
9:52 p.m., 13700 block of Madera Bend Lane, burglary of a vehicle.
9:56 p.m., 6300 block of South Autumn Cove, suspicious circumstance.
10:12 p.m., 13800 block of Hollow Canyon Lane, criminal mischief.
10:15 p.m., 2200 block of CR 152, disturbance.
10:23 p.m., 15400 block of FM 521, disturbance.
11:09 p.m., 2500 block of CR 180, suspicious circumstance.
11:25 p.m., 400 block of South Hackberry Street, theft.
11:46 p.m., 100 block of South Bow Drive, disturbance.
FEBRUARY 18
12:19 a.m., 18800 block of CR 143, suspicious vehicle.
1:05 a.m., 100 block of Fort Velasco Drive, disturbance.
2:16 a.m., 2400 block of Highway 36, suspicious circumstance.
2:46 a.m., 2100 block of CR 220, suspicious person.
7:16 a.m., CR 99/CR 397, accident.
7:27 a.m., 1100 block of Hallie Street, accident.
8:32 a.m., 2400 block of Highway 36, suspicious circumstance.
8:49 a.m., 20200 block of Greenmont Drive, disturbance.
8:56 a.m., 2300 block of Redwood Ridge Trail, disturbance.
8:57 a.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, weapons possession.
9:32 a.m., CR 897/CR 859, suspicious vehicle.
9:42 a.m., 800 block of Hamilton Street, weapons possession.
9:54 a.m., 100 block of South 13th Street, weapons possession.
9:59 a.m., CR 101/CR 94, theft.
10:00 a.m., 2900 block of Oak Road, weapons possession.
10:46 a.m., 3600 block of CR 45, assault.
11:03 a.m., 10000 block of Twin Oaks Drive, disturbance.
11:13 a.m., 7100 block of CR 865, harassment.
11:18 a.m., CR 57/Highway 288, hit and run.
11:22 a.m., Magnolia Parkway/CR 94, reckless driver.
11:37 a.m., CR 58/Savannah Parkway, accident.
11:42 a.m., 4100 block of Yucca Court, threats.
12:07 p.m., Southfork Parkway/South Royce Circle, suspicious person.
12:08 p.m., 200 block of East Second Street, suspicious person.
12:48 p.m., 3800 block of CR 94, weapons possession.
1:27 p.m., 32400 block of Highway 288, suspicious person.
1:59 p.m., Highway 288/East FM 1462, reckless driver.
2:56 p.m., 13400 block of Baron Hill Lane, suspicious vehicle.
4:11 p.m., 22400 block of Highway 288, theft.
4:36 p.m., 100 block of North Oak Street, assault.
4:39 p.m., 9200 block of Lee Lane, suspicious circumstance.
5:07 p.m., 16300 block of FM 2004, criminal mischief.
5:20 p.m., Highway 288/CR 45, hit and run.
5:23 p.m., 800 block of North Brooks Street, accident.
5:29 p.m., Highway 35/FM 1459, accident.
5:36 p.m., Barton Meadow Lane/Savannah Woods Lane, suspicious person.
6:07 p.m., 5100 block of CR 868-E, suspicious circumstance.
6:07 p.m., CR 393-B/CR 397, suspicious person.
6:10 p.m., 12900 block of CR 59, disturbance.
6:36 p.m., 3900 block of Drake Street, disturbance.
6:50 p.m., CR 99/CR 98, accident.
7:28 p.m., 2700 block of CR 348, trespassing.
8:19 p.m., 1800 block of CR 99, accident.
8:23 p.m., 3100 block of Silverlake Village Drive, disturbance.
8:25 p.m., Bar X Trail/Highway 35, suspicious person.
10:34 p.m., 5800 block of Avenue D, noise.
CLUTE
FEBRUARY 18
9:51 a.m., 500 block of South Main Street, suspicious vehicle.
12:39 p.m., 400 block of Mobile Lane, harassment.
12:52 p.m., 200 block of Brockman Street, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
1:25 p.m., 500 block of North Highway 288-B, disturbance.
1:39 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, suspicious circumstance.
2:27 p.m., 800 block of Brazos Park, fraud.
3:04 p.m., 800 block of West Plantation Drive, theft.
3:26 p.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, harassment.
6:15 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, harassment.
7:08 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, trespassing.
10:34 p.m., 600 block of West Plantation Drive, harassment.
11:04 p.m., 600 block of West Plantation Drive, harassment.
FEBRUARY 19 12:27 a.m., 800 block of Stratton Ridge Road, noise.
1:39 a.m., 100 block of East Pecan, suspicious vehicle.
FREEPORT
FEBRUARY 18
2:06 p.m., Maple Street/West Seventh Street, assault.
4:05 p.m., 1600 block of Highway 332, fraud.
LAKE JACKSON
FEBRUARY 18
5:33 a.m., North Yaupon Street/Fir Drive, driving while intoxicated.
7:31 a.m., 100 block of Highway 288/FM 2004, reckless driver.
11:15 a.m., 200 block of Caladium Street, suspicious person.
11:24 a.m., 300 block of Caladium Street, suspicious person.
1:11 p.m., 500 block of Oak Drive, disorderly conduct.
1:19 p.m., 500 block of Wisteria Street, disorderly conduct with weapons.
1:59 p.m., 200 block of West Highway 332, threats.
3:17 p.m., 200 block of West Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
3:29 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, suspicious activity.
5:03 p.m., 300 block of East Highway 332/Oak Drive, reckless driver.
5:58 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, accident.
6:38 p.m., First block of Oak Drive, suspicious person.
6:55 p.m., 1300 block of FM 2004, suspicious activity.
7:01 p.m., 200 block of Oyster Creek Drive/North Yaupon Street, reckless driver.
7:28 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, accident.
8:04 p.m., 200 block of South Oak Drive/Lake Road, reckless driver.
8:53 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, suspicious person.
9:23 p.m., 100 block of West Plantation Drive/East Highway 332, suspicious person.
9:42 p.m., 200 block of Nasturtium Street/Sycamore Street, accident.
9:49 p.m., 100 block of East Highway 332, suspicious activity.
9:54 p.m., 100 block of Creekside Lane, suspicious activity.
10:13 p.m., 100 block of Eucalyptus Street, disorderly conduct.
10:43 p.m., 100 block of Circle Way/This Way, suspicious person.
FEBRUARY 19
12:05 a.m., First block of Lake Road, suspicious activity.
12:10 a.m., First block of Lake Road, suspicious activity.
3:13 a.m., 100 block of Pansy Path/Willow Drive, suspicious person.
WEST COLUMBIA
FEBRUARY 18
11:52 p.m., 400 block of Long Street, suspicious circumstance.
FEBRUARY 19
12:39 a.m., 500 block of East Brazos Avenue, suspicious vehicle.
2:24 a.m., 700 block of South Columbia, suspicious vehicle.
3:07 a.m., 800 block of Columbia Drive, suspicious vehicle.
