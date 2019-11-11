ANGLETON
NOVEMBER 9
1:44 a.m., 1700 block of Henderson Road, suspicious circumstance.
2:25 a.m., 100 block of West Myrtle Street, suspicious vehicle.
2:47 a.m., 2300 block of Shanks Road, minor accident.
10:34 a.m., Highway 288/CR 290, reckless driver.
12:13 p.m., Loop 274/West Wilkins Street, verbal disturbance.
12:33 p.m., 100 block of West Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
3:00 p.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, harassment.
6:07 p.m., 900 block of East Myrtle Street, suspicious circumstance.
6:39 p.m., 1200 block of Dennis Avenue, narcotics.
6:42 p.m., Henderson Road/North Valderas Street, major accident.
8:50 p.m., Highway 288/CR 220, reckless driver.
11:56 p.m., 700 block of Bates Park Road, suspicious vehicle.
CLUTE
NOVEMBER 9
7:25 a.m., 100 block of Luicana Street, disturbance.
12:18 p.m., 1000 block of West Plantation Drive, accident.
1:17 p.m., 100 block of West Bernard Street, accident.
4:49 p.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstance.
7:33 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstance.
8:59 p.m., 100 block of Luciana Street, criminal mischief.
10:29 p.m., 800 block of Godfrey Street, disturbance.
11:59 p.m., 600 block of Smith Street, driving while intoxicated.
NOVEMBER 10
1:02 a.m., 800 block of West Plantation Drive, suspicious vehicle.
8:48 a.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, criminal mischief.
9:13 a.m., 100 block of Pin Tail Drive, suspicious circumstance.
10:39 a.m., Woodridge Crossing, suspicious vehicle.
FREEPORT
NOVEMBER 9
2:50 a.m., Highway 36, minor accident.
LAKE JACKSON
NOVEMBER 9
8:23 a.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, assault.
9:55 a.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious activity.
11:09 a.m., 500 block of Wisteria Street, suspicious activity.
12:14 p.m., 90 block of Lake Road, disorderly conduct.
1:06 p.m., Oyster Creek Drive/Any Way, minor accident.
1:45 p.m., 200 block of Oak Drive South, minor accident.
2:13 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, minor accident.
3:58 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288/FM 2004, reckless driver.
5:36 p.m., 200 block of Rabbit Trail, fire.
6:15 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, minor accident.
6:26 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
9:07 p.m., 200 block of Mimosa Street, vehicle fire.
9:47 p.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, threats.
11:35 p.m., 600 block of Winding Way, disorderly conduct.
WEST COLUMBIA
NOVEMBER 9
3:43 a.m., 200 block of Damon Drive, verbal disturbance.
2:16 p.m., North Columbia/Crawford, accident.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.