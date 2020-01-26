ANGLETON
JANUARY 24
2:36 a.m., 1500 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
7:25 a.m., 1900 block of West 523, minor accident.
11:13 a.m., 800 block of East Myrtle Street, suspicious vehicle.
11:27 a.m., 100 block of East Locust Street, suspicious circumstance.
12:05 p.m., 2600 block of South Front Street, harassment.
12:49 p.m., 100 block of North Velasco Street, minor accident.
2:17 p.m., South Morgan Street/Rice Street, reckless driving.
3:11 p.m., 700 block of North Tinsley Street, harassment.
3:20 p.m., South 288 Freeway/South Walker Street, reckless driving.
3:26 p.m., 2300 block of 523, disturbance.
3:57 p.m., North 288 Freeway/Highway 35, reckless driving.
4:45 p.m., 1500 block of Gifford Road, reckless driving.
5:06 p.m., 1200 block of San Felipe Road, theft.
5:24 p.m., first block of Cay Court, major accident.
5:38 p.m., 1200 block of Caldwell Road, suspicious person.
5:49 p.m., 1000 block of North Loop 274, minor accident.
6:09 p.m., 1900 block of Shanks Road, harassment.
6:32 p.m., 700 block of South Valderas Street, trespassing.
9:50 p.m., 800 block of Marshall Road, burglary.
10:20 p.m., 1300 block of Hospital Drive, terroristic threat.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JANUARY 22
2:01 p.m., 100 block of North tenth Street, missing person.
2:11 p.m., 100 block of CR 870-G, suspicious circumstance.
2:31 p.m., Highway 288/Cr 64, reckless driver.
2:50 p.m., 3900 block of CR 227, theft.
2:59 p.m., CR 101/Highway 288, accident.
4:07 p.m., 13400 block of Barton Meadow Lane, suspicious vehicle.
4:21 p.m., 9900 block of Broadway Street, suspicious circumstance.
4:39 p.m., 800 block of CR 848, suspicious circumstance.
5:12 p.m. 3300 block of Silverlake Village Drive, suspicious vehicle.
5:15 p.m., 20300 block of Highway 35, disturbance.
5:21 p.m., 300 block of Cr 323, trespassing.
7:20 p.m., 12800 block of Manor Drive, disturbance.
7:28 p.m., 3400 block of Cr 310, suspicious circumstance.
8:42 p.m., 1400 block of Azalea Street, suspicious circumstance.
9:22 p.m., 200 block of Fairbanks Avenue, accident.
9:24 p.m., 300 block of Cr 323, trespassing.
9:33 p.m., 800 block of CR 848, suspicious circumstance.
9:41 p.m., 1400 block of Azalea Street, disturbance.
9:43 p.m., 1400 block of Azalea Street, suspicious circumstance.
10:51 p.m., 6400 block of CR 659, disturbance.
11:10 p.m., 300 block of Golden Oak Drive, threats.
11:18 p.m., 200 block of CR 825, suspicious vehicle.
11:18 p.m., 4000 block of FM 522, suspicious circumstance.
11:39 p.m., 13600 block of Stone Branch Lane, suspicious vehicle.
JANUARY 23
12:04 a.m., 5800 block of Avenue D, noise.
12:17 a.m., 2800 block of Highway 36, suspicious vehicle.
12:42 a.m., 5500 block of Lilywood Lane, disturbance.
3:30 a.m., 100 block of Cr 313, suspicious circumstance.
5:42 a.m., 5800 block of Avenue D, noise.
7:13 a.m., 12800 block of Magnolia Parkway, hit and run.
7:35 a.m., Highway 288-B/FM 521, accident.
8:29 a.m., CR 59/Highway 288, accident.
8:55 a.m., CR 799/Highway 36, accident.
9:15 a.m., 1200 block of CR 428, suspicious person.
10:14 a.m., 4600 block of FM 521, fraud.
10:53 a.m., Cr 281/CR 144, suspicious vehicle.
11:22 a.m., 2300 block of Mustang Road, weapons possession.
11:44 a.m., 700 block of CR 903-A, threats.
11:46 a.m., 7000 block of Gupton Road, suspicious vehicle.
12:06 p.m., 6400 block of CR 659, suspicious circumstance
12:06 p.m., 7800 block of Cr 117, suspicious circumstance.
12:16 p.m., 7600 block of Brazos River Road, suspicious vehicle.
12:33 p.m., 3600 block of Bay Street, suspicious circumstance.
1:04 p.m., 2900 block of Whispering Winds Drive, weapons possession.
1:24 p.m., 2000 block of West Adoue Street, weapons possession.
1:32 p.m., 15800 block of Bayou Oaks Drive, suspicious vehicle.
1:33 p.m., 300 block of Hackberry Street, weapons possession.
1:35 p.m., 8100 block of Highway 36, minor accident.
2:16 p.m., 100 block of East Locust Street, fraud.
2:30 p.m., 500 block of Creekside Drive, suspicious circumstance.
2:35 p.m., 100 block of CR 870G, disturbance.
2:42 p.m., 6200 block of CR 288, suspicious circumstance.
3:03 p.m., 300 block of CR 99, suspicious circumstance.
3:11 p.m., 3400 block of CR 172, major accident.
3:20 p.m., 8100 block of Over Street, fraud.
4:04 p.m., 9700 block of Broadway Street, fraud.
4:19 p.m., Highway 288/CR 48, reckless driving.
4:39 p.m., Highway 35/CR 281, major accident.
4:42 p.m., FM 521/FM 524, minor accident.
4:54 p.m., 21400 block of LP 419, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
5:09 p.m., 9800 block of Opal Rock Drive, suspicious circumstance.
5:32 p.m., 2000 block of South Columbia Drive, criminal mischief.
5:47 p.m., Highway 35/FM 521, hit and run.
6:05 p.m., West Highway 332, FM 521, minor accident.
6:13 p.m., 3800 block of CR 949, theft.
6:38 p.m., CR 48/Southern Trails Drive, minor accident.
7:01 p.m., 300 block of Silver Leaf Street, identity theft.
7:03 p.m., 2900 block of Southworth Lane, suspicious person.
7:06 p.m., Emerald Green Drive/Garnet Breeze Drive, threat.
7:28 p.m., 100 block of Country Oaks, identity theft.
7:36 p.m., discharge of a weapon.
7:39 p.m., FM 523/FM 2004, reckless driving.
7:46 p.m., 1200 block of CR 190, disturbance.
8:12 p.m., 200 block of Black Oak Drive, discharge of a weapon.
8:12 p.m., 1600 block of Main Street, suspicious circumstance.
8:32 p.m., 18700 block of Baughman Street, discharge of a weapon.
8:34 p.m., 10000 block of Napier Drive, suspicious circumstance.
9 p.m., 100 block of Country Oaks, identity theft.
9:12 p.m., 4400 block of CR 94, hit and run.
10:26 p.m., 5300 block of Savannah Bend Drive, disturbance.
10:42 p.m., 2200 block of River Valley Drive, disturbance.
11:18 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, major accident.
11:46 p.m., 8900 block of Bateman Boulevard, suspicious circumstance.
11:48 p.m., 3800 block of CR 94, burglary.
CLUTE
JANUARY 24
10:08 a.m., 500 block of Riley Road, disturbance.
12:14 p.m., Stratton Ridge Road/Highway 288-B, reckless driving.
12:47 p.m., 90 block of Dixie Drive, fraud.
12:58 p.m., 800 block of Nursery Road, suspicious circumstance.
3:13 p.m., 800 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
6:37 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, theft.
JANUARY 25
2:38 a.m., 800 block of Brazos Park, suspicious circumstance.
7:25 a.m., 800 block of Highway 332, burglary of a vehicle.
FREEPORT
JANUARY 24
2:27 a.m., 1000 block of West 2nd Street, verbal disturbance.
LAKE JACKSON
JANUARY 24
7:38 a.m., 400 block of Highway 288, reckless driving.
8:10 a.m., 600 block of That Way, minor accident.
8:45 a.m., 400 block of Highway 332 East, threats.
10:23 a.m., 90 block of Oyster Creek Drive, reckless driving.
11:36 a.m., 800 block of Winding Way/Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious person.
11:45 a.m., first block of Oak Drive, threats.
2:02 p.m., 100 block of Stanford Road, forgery counterfeit.
2:13 p.m., 100 block of Circle Way, minor accident.
3:11 p.m., 100 block of Willenberg Road/Forest Oaks Lane, disorderly conduct.
3:25 p.m., 200 block of Willow Drive, minor accident.
5:44 p.m., 90 block of Oyster Creek Drive, burglary.
6:06 p.m., 300 block of Mimosa Street, disorderly conduct.
7:14 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 East/Oyster Creek Drive, minor accident.
9:28 p.m., 400 block of This Way, threats.
10:05 p.m., 400 block of Southern Oaks Drive, suspicious person.
JANUARY 25
1:29 a.m., 500 block of Highway 288, reckless driving.
WEST COLUMBIA
JANUARY 24
10:49 p.m., 600 block of West Brazos Avenue, suspicious vehicle.
JANUARY 25
1:21 a.m., 800 block of South 17th Street, suspicious vehicle.
