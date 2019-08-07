ANGLETON
AUGUST 5
9:41 a.m., 600 block of West Mulberry Street, suspicious circumstance.
10:47 a.m., 900 block of Robinhood Lane, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
12:22 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, verbal disturbance.
1:06 p.m., 900 block of Anchor Road, theft.
3:04 p.m., Highway 288 and Highway 35, minor accident.
AUGUST 6
12:21 a.m., 700 block of Akers Street, suspicious circumstance.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
AUGUST 5
1:46 a.m., 5700 block of Richfield Park Court, prowler.
2 a.m., 3800 block of Allen Road, suspicious circumstance.
2:30 a.m., 6600 block of Bryan Road, suspicious circumstance.
5:50 a.m., Brigance Road and CR 654A, suspicious circumstance.
7:24 a.m., Highway 35 and Highway 288, minor accident.
7:36 a.m., CR 190/CR 48, minor accident.
8:35 a.m., 2800 block of Highway 36, suspicious vehicle.
9:08 a.m., 4800 block of Enchanted Springs Drive, suspicious circumstance.
9:50 a.m., 100 block of Ivy, suspicious circumstance.
10:33 a.m., 8400 block of Highway 35, suspicious vehicle.
11:12 a.m., 10300 block of Broadway Street, road rage.
11:49 a.m., 8900 block of Avenue C, disturbance.
12:11 p.m., CR 56/FM 521, minor accident.
12:15 p.m., 100 block of Country Oaks, theft.
12:27 p.m., 700 block of Arbor Street, weapons possession.
12:32 p.m., 10300 block of CR 909, fraud.
12:39 p.m., 1000 block of CR 712C, harassment.
1:17 p.m., 5800 block of CR 208, fraud.
1:34 p.m., 1300 block of FM 655, minor accident.
1:42 p.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, suspicious person.
2:01 p.m., CR 257, theft.
2:32 p.m., 5600 block of East Highway 332, major accident.
2:40 p.m., 100 block of CR 605B, disturbance.
3 p.m., 1100 block of CR 42, suspicious vehicle.
3:23 p.m., 5200 block of Amber Sky Lane, suspicious person.
3:51 p.m., 4600 block of CR 474, suspicious person.
3:53 p.m., FM 2400/FM 2917, suspicious circumstance.
4:24 p.m., 9200 block of CR 172, disturbance.
4:34 p.m., Burke Court, disturbance.
5:12 p.m., FM 2004 and FM 2917, fire.
5:42 p.m., Highway 288/CR 48, major accident.
5:45 p.m., Highway 288 and CR 48, aggravated assault.
5:50 p.m., 1500 block of CR 99, disturbance.
6:16 p.m., Bypass 35 North/FM 528, minor accident.
6:22 p.m., 5600 block of Highway 332, harassment.
6:24 p.m., CR 129/CR 129D, major accident.
6:51 p.m., CR 48, Highway 288, minor accident.
6:56 p.m., 4300 CR 138E, suspicious vehicle.
7:30 p.m., 2700 block of Topaz Cove Lane, suspicious person.
8:02 p.m., 1100 block of Airline North Street, suspicious vehicle.
8:26 p.m., 1700 block of CR 965, suspicious circumstance.
8:44 p.m., Susie Lane and FM 1462, minor accident.
9:14 p.m., 600 block of CR 388C, disturbance.
9:20 p.m., 2400 block of Highway 36, suspicious circumstance.
10:02 p.m., Hubble Drive and Newton Lane, suspicious vehicle.
10:06 p.m., 9700 block of Broadway Street, loud music.
10:07 p.m., 4800 block of Alaina Drive, suspicious vehicle.
10:20 p.m., 1000 block of CR 913, disturbance.
11:08 p.m., CR 459 and CR 459D, disturbance.
11:37 p.m., 5800 block of Avenue D, noise complaint.
CLUTE
AUGUST 5
11:45 a.m., 700 block of Dixie Drive, accident.
2:36 p.m., 600 block of Commerce Avenue, fraud.
4:30 p.m., Wilson Road and Highway 288-B, accident.
6:23 p.m., 400 block of Highway 288-B, disturbance.
9:29 p.m., 900 block of Highway 332, accident.
11:53 p.m., 200 block of West Brazoswood Drive, suspicious circumstances.
AUGUST 6
1:00 a.m., 500 block of Highway 288-B, suspicious vehicle.
2:32 a.m., First block of Wesley Drive, suspicious vehicle.
8:20 a.m., 600 block of Highway 288-B, disturbance.
FREEPORT
AUGUST 5
12:21 p.m., 1100 block of West Seventh Street, fraud.
3:02 p.m., 1000 block of West Fifth Street, threats.
LAKE JACKSON
AUGUST 5
9:53 a.m., CR 220 and Highway 288, major accident.
10:58 a.m., first block of Oak Drive, threats.
12:41 p.m., 100 block of Moss Street, suspicious activity.
1:49 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, threats.
3:49 p.m., 200 block of Zinnia Street, disorderly conduct.
5:09 p.m., 200 block of Narcissus Street, forgery/counterfeit.
9:52 p.m., 500 block of That Way, suspicious activity.
10:48 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious person.
AUGUST 6
1:54 a.m., 90 block of Lake Road, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
AUGUST 5
11:42 a.m., 100 block of Shady Lane, accident.
2:16 p.m., 400 block of South Amherst, suspicious circumstances.
4:04 p.m., 200 block of South 17th Street, verbal disturbance.
4:59 p.m., 600 block of South Gray Street, suspicious circumstances.
6:16 p.m., 100 block of West Brazos Avenue, accident.
6:20 p.m., 800 block of Columbia Drive, suspicious person.
