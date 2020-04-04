ANGLETON
APRIL 2
9:45 a.m., 2600 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious circumstance.
10:53 a.m., 200 block of East Kiber Street, disturbance.
2:36 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, theft.
2:49 p.m., 1300 block of Hospital Drive, noise.
5:31 p.m., 1400 block of Henderson Road, harassment.
8:40 p.m., 800 block of Western Avenue, noise.
APRIL 3
2:17 a.m., 300 block of Hickman Lane, disturbance.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
APRIL 2
10:57 a.m., 3600 block of West Highway 6, suspicious circumstance.
11:40 a.m., 800 block of CR 792, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
11:44 a.m., 9400 block of Ruby Mist Drive, noise.
12:05 p.m., 27000 block of FM 2004, suspicious circumstance.
1:08 p.m., CR 101/Moray Drive, accident.
1:10 p.m., 2800 block of Nickel Canyon Drive, fraud.
3:15 p.m., 38000 block of FM 521, disturbance.
3:32 p.m., 2300 block of Yaupon Park Lane, harassment.
3:39 p.m., 9500 block of CR 190, disturbance.
4:19 p.m., 6200 block of Fourth Street, criminal mischief.
4:33 p.m., Highway 288/Chlorine Road, accident.
4:37 p.m., FM 2004/Highway 36, accident.
5:23 p.m., 6800 block of CR 684, suspicious circumstance.
5:29 p.m., 3600 block of Senova Drive, suspicious circumstance.
6:32 p.m., 27100 block of FM 2004, suspicious circumstance.
7:24 p.m., 300 block of Redfish Drive, disturbance.
7:46 p.m., 1400 block of CR 201-A, harassment.
8:33 p.m., 5700 block of CR 714-E, narcotics.
9:05 p.m., 9900 block of Broadway Street, burglary of a vehicle.
9:15 p.m., 7700 block of FM 1459, suspicious person.
9:32 p.m., CR 30/Colony Drive, accident.
9:49 p.m., 38000 block of FM 521, criminal mischief.
9:51 p.m., first block of Briar Oak Court, suspicious circumstance.
10:06 p.m., 2600 block of CR 543, disturbance.
10:09 p.m., 7300 block of Highway 35, suspicious vehicle.
10:10 p.m., 5400 block of CR 174-A, suspicious vehicle.
10:49 p.m., 10300 block of CR 909, disturbance.
11:10 p.m., 7600 bock of Waterlilly Lane, noise.
11:29 p.m., 3100 block of CR 179, suspicious person.
11:43 p.m., 3700 block of Statesman Drive, disturbance.
APRIL 3
1:02 a.m., Highway 36/CR 400, suspicious vehicle.
1:34 a.m., Highway 36/Live Oak Drive, suspicious person.
3 a.m., 6500 block of Westcreek Drive, suspicious vehicle.
5:18 a.m., CR 100/CR 736, noise.
6:16 a.m., 9900 block of Shimmering Lakes Drive, disturbance.
7:31 a.m., 3600 block of CR 42, trespassing.
8:51 a.m., 300 block of Pecan Street, disturbance.
8:59 a.m., 13700 block of Village Glen Lane, disturbance.
10:22 a.m., Pinetree Trail/CR 191, suspicious vehicle.
10:35 a.m., 19300 block of CR 143, theft.
CLUTE
APRIL 2
9:21 a.m., first block of Wesley Drive, burglary.
9:51 a.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, disturbance.
11:25 a.m., 600 block of South Lazy Lane, suspicious person.
11:45 a.m., 400 block of North Highway 288-B, criminal mischief.
1:15 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, disturbance.
3:19 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, suspicious circumstance.
4:19 p.m., 900 block of South Highway 288-B, accident.
4:41 p.m., 800 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious person.
5:17 p.m., 100 block of Highland Park, firearm discharge.
5:23 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, trespassing.
7:18 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, burglary of a vehicle.
7:30 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, disturbance.
7:50 p.m., 200 block of North Dixie Drive, suspicious person.
9:15 p.m., 100 block of East Parkview Street, suspicious person.
9:19 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious person.
9:57 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, suspicious vehicle.
10:02 p.m., 100 block of East Parkview Street, suspicious vehicle.
11:47 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, suspicious vehicle.
APRIL 3
Midnight, 200 block of Hackberry Street, noise.
12:11 a.m., 1000 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious circumstance.
12:57 a.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, noise.
2:20 a.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, disturbance.
10:15 a.m., Lazy Lane, suspicious circumstance.
12:11 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, disturbance.
FREEPORT
APRIL 2
12:44 p.m., 300 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, burglary of a vehicle.
3:06 p.m., 1700 block of North Avenue K, suspicious subject.
7:11 p.m., 1600 block of North Avenue J, disturbance.
LAKE JACKSON
APRIL 2
7:59 a.m., 200 block of That Way, suspicious activity.
8:26 a.m., 200 block of Lake Road, suspicious person.
1:27 p.m., 200 block of Lotus Street, suspicious activity.
4:40 p.m., 400 block of East Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
7:13 p.m., 800 block of Magnolia Street, noise.
7:22 p.m., 100 block of Holly Street, disorderly conduct.
8:01 p.m., 900 block of Oyster Creek Drive/Old Angleton Road, reckless driver.
8:43 p.m., 500 block of East Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
APRIL 3
1:13 a.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
WEST COLUMBIA
APRIL 2
3:21 a.m., 800 block if Westview Street, suspicious person.
11:49 p.m., Brazos Avenue, firearm discharge.
