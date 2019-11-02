ANGLETON
OCTOBER 31
12:19 p.m., first block of Dallas Court, suspicious circumstance.
12:31 p.m., 2300 block of West Mulberry Street, reckless driving.
2:01 p.m., South Highway 288/CR 220, reckless driving.
3:50 p.m., 700 block of Henderson Road, suspicious circumstance.
4:10 p.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, reckless driving.
4:18 p.m., 500 block of South Anderson Street, minor accident.
7:14 p.m., 600 block of Milton Street, verbal disturbance.
9:07 p.m., South Highway 288/CR 220, reckless driving.
9:58 p.m., 1400 block of Henderson Road, suspicious circumstance.
10:01 p.m., Highway 288/FM 2004, reckless driving.
11:26 p.m., 1000 block of North Chenango Street, criminal mischief.
NOVEMBER 1
12:33 a.m., 200 block of North Arcola Street, suspicious vehicle.
3:27 a.m., 1900 block of North Tinsley Street, suspicious vehicle.
8:14 a.m., 1300 block of Buchta Road, criminal mischief.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
OCTOBER 31
12:33 a.m., North Highway 288, aggravated assault.
1:09 a.m., 400 block of Pecan Street, suspicious person.
1:26 a.m., 9400 block of Sky Blue Drive, suspicious person.
2:36 a.m., Highway 35/FM 524, reckless driving.
3:10 a.m., 300 block of Bordeaux Court, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
4:45 a.m., 3400 block of CR 310, disturbance.
8:29 a.m., 19300 block of CR 143, criminal mischief.
8:46 a.m., 100 block of Red Oak Street, weapons possession.
8:50 a.m., 300 block of East Plantation Drive, identity theft.
9:01 a.m., 10300 block of Terra Street, theft.
9:18 a.m., 5400 block of FM 2917, suspicious circumstance.
9:40 a.m., FM 521/CR 610-B, minor accident.
10:00 a.m., FM 523/Campus Drive, suspicious person.
10:28 a.m., 200 block of Old Damon Road, aggravated assault.
10:28 a.m., 9500 block of Smoky Quartz Drive, theft.
10:36 a.m., 3000 block of Indian Acres Drive, weapons possession.
10:41 a.m., 400 block of Winding Way, weapons possession.
11:51 a.m., 2600 block of Heatherbend Drive, fraud.
12:35 p.m., 7000 block of Griffin Lane, fraud.
12:49 p.m., 6500 block of Highway 35, disturbance.
12:59 p.m., 300 block of Texas Avenue Street, weapons possession.
1:00 p.m., 100 block of West Ashley Wilson Road, threats.
1:34 p.m., 16900 block of Wayne Lane, suspicious circumstance.
1:36 p.m., 6000 block of CR 48, aggravated assault.
1:36 p.m., 300 block of Texas Street, criminal mischief.
1:46 p.m., 5400 block of Chapel Trace Court, suspicious vehicle.
2:35 p.m., 10400 block of Broadway Street, disturbance.
2:55 p.m., 100 block of Lynn Street, aggravated assault.
3:49 p.m., 3400 block of CR 310, disturbance.
3:58 p.m., Magnolia Parkway/CR 94, reckless driving.
5:02 p.m., 8200 block of FM 1459, missing person.
5:03 p.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Lake, theft.
5:25 p.m., 700 block of CR 44, aggravated assault.
5:25 p.m., 2500 block of South Bypass 35, aggravated assault.
5:30 p.m., 1200 block of Dickinson Road, minor accident.
5:33 p.m., Highway 288/Highway 6, reckless driving.
5:36 p.m., 1400 block of Brigance Road, minor accident.
5:51 p.m., 1000 block of CR 695, suspicious vehicle.
5:53 p.m., 1000 block of CR 312, disturbance.
5:58 p.m., 4800 block of CR 747-A, theft.
6:42 p.m., Highway 288/Juliff Manvel Road, minor accident.
7:11 p.m., North Orange Street/East Second Street, suspicious person.
7:45 p.m., Fifth Street/Avenue I, reckless driving.
8:37 p.m., 2800 block of FM 523, aggravated assault.
8:50 p.m., 2200 block of Cameron Drive, theft.
9:13 p.m., 9500 block of Puritan Way, disturbance.
9:34 p.m., 1000 block of Treaty Drive, suspicious person.
9:35 p.m., 9100 block of Quail Ridge Drive, suspicous circumstance.
9:42 p.m., 2500 block of Oak Road, suspicious circumstance.
10:09 p.m., 3600 block of CR 74-C, suspicious vehicle.
10:11 p.m., 12400 block of Annette Drive, suspicious vehicle.
CLUTE
OCTOBER 31
3:18 p.m., 800 block of South Highway 288-B, accident.
7:18 p.m., 100 block of Hancock Street, assault.
8:13 p.m., Main Street/CR 288, reckless driving.
NOVEMBER 1
12:49 a.m., 100 block of Luciana Street, suspicious person.
FREEPORT
OCTOBER 31
7:09 p.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, burglary of a vehicle.
LAKE JACKSON
OCTOBER 31
5:58 a.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
6:04 a.m., 200 block of Old Angleton Road, reckless driver.
7:38 a.m., 100 block of Any Way, suspicious activity.
9:15 a.m., 200 block of Lake Road/Indian Paintbrush, fleeting accident.
9:23 a.m., 900 block of Oleander Street/West Plantation Drive, disorderly conduct.
9:38 a.m., 200 block of East Plantation Drive, suspicious activity.
3:05 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288/FM 2004, major accident.
WEST COLUMBIA
OCTOBER 31
4:12 p.m., 200 block of South 17th Street, criminal trespassing.
