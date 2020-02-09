ANGLETON
FEBRUARY 7
2:29 a.m., 300 block of North Walker Street, trespassing.
10:18 a.m., 700 block of Shady Lane, suspicious person.
Noon, South Velasco Street/East Mulberry Street, minor accident.
12:27 p.m., 1200 block of Henderson Road, fire.
12:44 p.m., East Cedar Street/East Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
1:27 p.m., 1900 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious circumstance.
1:48 p.m., 1100 block of Hoelewyn Drive, suspicious person.
1:57 p.m., 400 block of West Mulberry Street, fire.
2:25 p.m., 1900 block of East Mulberry Street, narcotics.
5:32 p.m., Highway 35/North 288 Freeway, reckless driving.
6:34 p.m., 1900 block of East Mulberry Street, harassment.
6:41 p.m., 800 block of North Loop 274, minor accident.
10:35 p.m., 1300 block of Buchta Road, fire.
11:31 p.m., 500 block of Hurst Place, suspicious circumstance.
11:34 p.m., 1100 block of Buchta Road, suspicious circumstance.
11:35 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious circumstance.
CLUTE
FEBRUARY 8
2 a.m., 800 block of Oyster Creek Drive, driving while intoxicated.
3:01 a.m., 200 block of Stratton Ridge Road, disturbance.
FREEPORT
FEBRUARY 7
3:03 a.m., 900 block of North Avenue J, suspicious noise.
8:11 p.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
LAKE JACKSON
6:50 a.m., 4500 block of North Brazosport Boulevard/FM 2004, fire.
7 a.m., 100 block of Holly Street/Huisache Street, minor accident.
8:30 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, theft.
9:32 a.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, criminal mischief.
10:24 a.m., 100 block of Parking Way, reckless driving.
1:30 p.m., 400 block of Highway 332 East, disorderly conduct.
1:39 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332 East, minor accident.
2:54 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, trespassing.
3:19 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, forgery counterfeit.
3:37 p.m., 200 block of Oak Drive South, suspicious person.
3:57 p.m., 100 block of Talisman Street, suspicious activity.
4:09 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, disorderly conduct.
4:21 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, suspicious person.
5:03 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, disorderly conduct.
6:10 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288/Oyster Creek Drive, minor accident.
7:38 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, suspicious person.
7:57 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, threats.
9:13 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332 East, theft.
10:08 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, suspicious activity.
10:10 p.m., 400 block of North Yaupon Street, suspicious activity.
11:07 p.m., 500 block of Highway 288, reckless driving.
FEBRUARY 8
12:13 a.m., 100 block of Poppy Street, suspicious person.
12:16 a.m., 200 block of Highway 332 West, suspicious activity.
1:13 a.m., 200 block of West Plantation Drive/Walnut Street, driving while intoxicated.
1:14 a.m., 90 block of Lake Road, suspicious activity.
2:00 a.m., 1300 block of FM 2004, suspicious activity.
2:28 a.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, suspicious person.
2:59 a.m., 500 block of Highway 332 East/West Plantation Drive, reckless driving.
WEST COLUMBIA
FEBRUARY 7
9:36 a.m., 500 block of East Brazos Avenue, suspicious person.
12:27 p.m., 1500 block of North 13th Street, suspicious circumstance.
8:50 p.m., 1100 block of Woodbine Street, suspicious vehicle.
