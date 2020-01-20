ANGLETON
JANUARY 18
2:24 a.m., 1900 block of East Mulberry Street, criminal mischief.
11:55 a.m., 2300 block of FM 523, theft.
2:47 p.m., Highway 288/CR 290, minor accident.
4:46 p.m., 300 block of Lorraine Street, fraud.
6:40 p.m., 600 block of North Columbia Street, family disturbance.
7:15 p.m., 1900 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious circumstance.
8:28 p.m., North Downing Street/Dennis Avenue, disturbance.
9:31 p.m., first block of Artic Street, family disturbance.
CLUTE
JANUARY 18
7:21 a.m., 800 block of Highway 332, theft.
9:43 a.m., 200 block of North Dixie Drive, reckless driver.
10:55 a.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, criminal mischief.
11:38 a.m., Highway 288/Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious vehicle.
1:43 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstance.
2:13 p.m., 800 block of North Dixie Drive, accident.
4:33 p.m., 100 block of East Pecan Lane, shots fired.
6:59 p.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, suspicious vehicle.
9:02 p.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, driving while intoxicated.
9:55 p.m., 800 block of Elm Street, disturbance.
JANUARY 19
12:39 a.m., 1100 block of Highway 332, suspicious vehicle.
4:49 a.m., Kyle Road/Highway 288-B, accident.
5:47 a.m., Maple Street, sexual assault.
10:42 a.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, disturbance.
FREEPORT
JANUARY 18
12:06 a.m., 5300 block of Highway 332, reckless driver.
9:37 a.m., 1200 block of West Fourth Street, hit and run.
12:36 p.m., 4200 block of Highway 332, theft.
11:25 p.m., North Velasco Boulevard/North Gulf Boulevard, minor accident.
LAKE JACKSON
JANUARY 18
8:41 a.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious activity.
10:05 a.m., 300 block of Timbercreek Drive, suspicious person.
12:06 p.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, disorderly conduct.
1:05 p.m., 200 block of Caladium Street, missing person.
2:04 p.m., Highway 332/Lake Road, minor accident.
3:21 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
6:11 p.m., 500 block of Highway 288, minor accident.
9:04 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
10:43 p.m., 600 block of Highway 332, minor accident.
11:30 p.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, disorderly conduct.
JANUARY 19
12:13 a.m., 500 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
1:07 a.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
3:16 a.m., 200 block of Cypress Street, suspicious person.
