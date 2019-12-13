ANGLETON
DECEMBER 11
9:06 a.m., North Highway 288/Highway 35, minor accident.
12:45 p.m., 100 block of Dallas Drive, suspicious vehicle.
1:31 p.m., 100 block of Prairie Lea Drive, harassment.
1:51 p.m., 300 block of Sands Street, theft.
2:56 p.m., 1200 block of Henderson Road, disturbance.
3:08 p.m., 800 block of North Loop 274, minor accident.
5:16 p.m., 1900 block of West FM 523, criminal mischief.
6:08 p.m., 1300 block of Gifford Road, disturbance.
8:21 p.m., 1200 block of East Mulberry Street, minor accident.
8:31 p.m., 900 block of East Mulberry Street, disturbance.
10:27 p.m., 700 block of Newman Street, family disturbance.
DECEMBER 12
12:23 a.m., 600 block of West Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
2:49 a.m., 300 block of North Chenango Street, suspicious vehicle.
6:05 a.m., Highway 35/FM FM 523, reckless driver.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
DECEMBER 10
7:45 p.m., CR 63/CR 67, suspicious vehicle.
8:49 p.m., 15000 block of Highway 6, suspicious circumstance.
9:30 p.m., Highway 35/Spur 28, reckless driver.
9:58 p.m., 3400 block of Railroad, disturbance.
10:25 p.m., 10300 block of Highway 36, suspicious circumstance.
10:39 p.m., 300 block of North McKinney Street, suspicious vehicle.
10:47 p.m., 500 block of North Main Street, suspicious vehicle.
11:34 p.m., 600 block of Harbor Drive, assault.
11:42 p.m. 5800 block of Avenue D, noise.
11:44 p.m., 1000 block of Avenue A, minor accident.
DECEMBER 11
12:27 a.m., 300 block of North Orange Street, disturbance.
1:50 a.m., 9500 block of Smoky Quartz Drive, suspicious vehicle.
2:06 a.m., 5800 block of Avenue D, noise.
4:44 a.m., CR 326/CR 160, suspicious vehicle.
5:10 a.m., Highway 288/CR 60, minor accident.
6:37 a.m., 2900 block of Saint Anne Street, suspicious circumstance.
6:49 a.m., 600 block of East Fifth Street, suspicious circumstance.
6:56 a.m., CR 965/CR 529, suspicious vehicle.
7:37 a.m., 2200 block of CR 316, disturbance.
7:38 a.m., 200 block of Timber Grove Court, disturbance.
9:25 a.m., 2300 block of CR 316, disturbance.
9:32 a.m., 5900 block of CR 289, theft.
9:37 a.m., 2300 block of CR 316, disturbance.
9:49 a.m., 3000 block of Braham Drive, weapons possession.
9:53 a.m., 100 block of Freeman Boulevard, suspicious circumstance.
10:04 a.m., 4200 block of CR 507, suspicious circumstance.
10:15 a.m., 300 block of Peach Street, disturbance.
10:16 a.m., 16300 block pf CR 568, disturbance.
10:20 a.m., 5000 block of Magnolia Bend Drive, suspicious vehicle.
10:25 a.m., 3600 block of Garretsville Drive, suspicious vehicle.
10:58 a.m., 3000 block of Whirlwind, weapons possession.
10:59 a.m., FM 518/Smith Ranch Road, minor accident.
11:38 a.m., 200 block of West Sherwood Drive, suspicious circumstance.
11:48 a.m., 2700 block of CR 179, disturbance.
12:02 p.m., 5900 block of CR 289, theft.
12:41 p.m., 2500 block of Turberry Drive, suspicious vehicle.
CLUTE
DECEMBER 11
7:32 a.m., 200 block of Timber Grove Court, criminal mischief.
10:29 a.m., 1000 block of South Lazy Lane, theft.
12:47 p.m., 400 block of North highway 288-B, narcotics.
1:38 p.m., 800 block of Wade Street, criminal trespassing.
1:38 p.m., 50 block of Flag Drive, suspicious person.
3:13 p.m., 100 block of West Plantation Drive, suspicious vehicle.
3:37 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, theft.
3:45 p.m., 800 block of Wade Street, criminal trespassing.
4:06 p.m., 800 block of Stratton Ridge Road, disturbance.
6:22 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, noise.
7:27 p.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, driving while intoxicated.
8:16 p.m., 200 block of Timber Grove Court, suspicious circumstance.
8:21 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, criminal mischief.
10:06 p.m., Dixie Drive/Highway 332, suspicious person.
10:42 p.m., 500 block of South highway 288-B, suspicious circumstance.
DECEMBER 12
3:04 a.m., 1000 block of West Plantation Drive, suspicious circumstance.
8:09 a.m., 100 block of East Main Street, theft.
9:07 a.m., 100 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, burglary.
FREEPORT
DECEMBER 11
11:53 a.m., 1300 block of North Avenue M, burglary of a building.
4:59 p.m., 1000 block of West Broad Street, theft.
5:04 p.m., Skinner Street/Avenue J, hit and run.
LAKE JACKSON
DECEMBER 11
8:27 a.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, disorderly conduct.
1:44 p.m., first block of Flag Court, suspicious person.
2 p.m., 100 block of Abner Jackson Parkway, reckless driver.
3:46 p.m., 300 block of East Highway 332/South Oak Drive, minor accident.
6:20 p.m., first Aspen Court, suspicious court.
7:24 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, minor accident.
8:13 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, suspicious person.
9:38 p.m., 500 block of East Highway 332, suspicious person.
10 p.m., 100 block of Sage Street, disorderly conduct.
10:34 p.m., 1300 block of FM 2004, suspicious activity.
11:10 p.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, disorderly conduct.
DECEMBER 12
12:23 a.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, noise.
3:48 a.m., 500 block of East Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
WEST COLUMBIA
DECEMBER 11
1:59 a.m., 400 block of East Jefferson Street, suspicious activity.
6:48 p.m., 200 block of Damon Drive, disturbance.
7:34 p.m., 400 block of Lamar Street, suspicious circumstance.
9:12 p.m., 200 block of South Thirteenth Street, suspicious vehicle.
11:11 p.m., South Twelfth Street/East Brazos, suspicious vehicle.
11:50 p.m., 800 block of West Brazos Avenue, suspicious vehicle.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.