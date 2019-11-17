ANGLETON
NOVEMBER 15
8:21 a.m., 2200 block of East Mulberry Street, minor accident.
11:59 a.m., 100 block of Tigner Drive, suspicious circumstance.
12:07 p.m., 2300 block of South Velasco Street, theft.
1:28 p.m., 1100 block of North Arcola Street, narcotics.
2:08 p.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, identity theft.
3:14 p.m., 1000 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious circumstance.
3:41 p.m., 100 block of Trail Ride Road, suspicious person.
4:04 p.m., 800 block of East Wilkins Street, harassment.
4:05 p.m., 400 block of South Erskine Street, suspicious vehicle.
4:27 p.m., 100 block of Lorraine Street, criminal mischief.
4:40 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, theft.
7:04 p.m., 100 block of La Laja Drive, assault.
9:20 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious person.
10:16 p.m., East Plum Street/South Anderson Street, suspicious person.
CLUTE
NOVEMBER 15
11:25 a.m., 100 block of North Highway 288-B, accident.
12:03 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, weapons.
5:22 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, assault.
5:26 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, accident.
10:00 p.m., 800 block of North Dixie Drive, theft.
11:24 p.m., 200 block of North Hackberry Street, disturbance.
NOVEMBER 16
1:27 a.m., 1400 block of Highway 332, disturbance.
2:41 a.m., 300 block of Yorktown Street, suspicious circumstance.
3:17 a.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, suspicious circumstance.
4:44 a.m., 1400 block of Highway 332, disturbance.
10:07 a.m., 1100 block of Highway 332, suspicious circumstance.
FREEPORT
NOVEMBER 15
1:18 a.m., 1700 block of West Eighth Street, public intoxication.
LAKE JACKSON
NOVEMBER 15
5:12 a.m., 100 block of Lily Street, disorderly conduct.
6:50 a.m., 200 block of Highway 332 West, minor accident.
11:09 a.m., first block of Flag Lake Plaza, disorderly conduct.
11:17 a.m., 100 block of West Plantation Drive, disorderly conduct.
11:45 a.m., 100 block of Canna Lane/Medical Drive, accident.
12:39 p.m., 100 block of Ironwood Street, threats.
1:06 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332 West, minor accident.
1:34 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, theft.
1:53 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332 West, trespassing.
2:12 p.m., 400 block of Cypress Street/East Plantation Drive, major accident.
2:25 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, disorderly conduct.
2:51 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288/FM 2004, fire.
3:20 p.m., 100 block of North Parking Place, theft.
3:38 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, major accident.
3:41 p.m., 400 block of Huisache Street, disorderly conduct.
3:47 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332 West, narcotics.
5:57 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, theft.
6:06 p.m., 600 block of Highway 332 East, disorderly conduct.
6:48 p.m., 200 block of That Way, fire.
7:02 p.m., 300 block of Highway 288, minor accident.
7:03 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, minor accident.
7:12 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, theft.
7:16 p.m., 100 block of Lily Street, fire.
9:31 p.m., 100 block of Huisache Street, minor accident.
10:06 p.m., first block of Poplar Court, theft.
10:32 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332 West, suspicious activity.
11:48 p.m., 100 block of Buttercup Street, suspicious activity.
NOVEMBER 16
1:51 a.m., 100 block of Deer Trail, fire.
3:31 a.m., first block of Lake Road, suspicious activity.
4:25 a.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, suspicious person.
4:26 a.m., 200 block of Highway 332 West/FM 2004, suspicious activity.
4:40 a.m., 500 block of That Way, disorderly conduct.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.